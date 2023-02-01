About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงป่วยใช้ทิชชู่ปิดจมูกตอนจาม

แนะนำเครื่องกําจัดไรฝุ่น ตัวการร้ายทำให้เกิดโรคภูมิแพ้

01/02/2023

ไรฝุ่น หนึ่งในสาเหตุที่ทำให้เกิดอาการไอ จาม หรือโรคภูมิเเพ้

กำจัดไรฝุ่น วายร้ายตัวจิ๋ว ด้วยเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่น

การทำความสะอาดเป็นหนึ่งในกิจกรรมที่จำเป็นต้องใช้ไอเทมเสริมเข้ามาช่วย โดยเฉพาะเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สายหรือหุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่นอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยดูดฝุ่นผง เศษขนม เศษกระดาษ หรือสิ่งสกปรกที่เกาะอยู่ตามพื้นห้องออกไป แล้วรู้หรือไม่ว่าภายในบ้านของคุณยังมีเคชื้อโรและตัวไรฝุ่นที่อาศัยอยู่ด้านในของที่นอนหรือเฟอร์นิเจอร์ต่าง ๆ อีกด้วย ซึ่งสิ่งมีชีวิตที่เรียกว่า ตัวไรฝุ่นเป็นหนึ่งในสาเหตุที่ก่อให้เกิดผื่นแดงหรืออาการหอบหืดได้ ดังนั้นควรหมั่นทำความสะอาดชุดเครื่องนอน ที่นอน ตลอดจนเฟอร์นิเจอร์อย่างโซฟาหรือเฟอร์นิเจอร์ตกแต่งบ้านด้วยแต่การยกที่นอนหรือโซฟาที่มีขนาดใหญ่ไปทำความสะอาดถือเป็นเรื่องค่อนข้างลำบาก ด้วยเหตุนี้บริษัทเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าได้พัฒนา เครื่องดูดไรฝุ่น อุปกรณ์ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดที่นอน หมอนและเฟอร์นิเจอร์ได้สะอาดหมดจดโดยไม่ต้องยกไปซักหรือตากแดดว่าแต่จะมีเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นยี่ห้อไหนดี กำจัดทั้งไรฝุ่น ตัวเรือด และละอองเกสรดอกไม้ได้อยู่หมัดบ้าง ถ้าหากใครอยากรู้ ตามมาดูกัน

วิธีเลือกเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นให้มีประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องดูดไรฝุ่น เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่ส่วนใหญ่มีขนาดกะทัดรัด น้ำหนักเบา แต่มีพลังดูดสูงทำให้สามารถดูดไรฝุ่นที่เกาะอยู่ตามเส้นใยของเส้นผ้า ที่นอน ผ้าม่าน โซฟา หรือตุ๊กตาออกมาได้ แถมเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นบางรุ่นมาพร้อมระบบฆ่าเชื้อโรคด้วยรังสี UV ช่วยบรรเทาให้ไรฝุ่นในบ้านลดลง ดังนั้นเพื่อให้ได้เครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ลองมาดูวิธีเลือกซื้อกัน

ผ้าปูเตียงสีขาวบนเตียงในห้องนอนสีขาว

เครื่องนอนเป็นอีกจุดที่มีไรฝุ่นแฝงตัวอยู่

(1) พิจารณาจากกำลังดูดของตัวเอง เพื่อให้ได้เครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงสามารถกำจัดไรฝุ่นบนเครื่ องนอน เสื้อผ้า ผ้าม่าน พรมเช็ดเท้า และของตกแต่งบ้านที่มีเส้นใยได้อย่างหมดจด ควรเลือกเครื่องที่มีกำลังหมุนของมอเตอร์มากกว่า 10 kPa ขึ้นไป
(2) มีฟังก์ชันการกำจัดไรฝุ่นที่หลากหลาย เช่น การตบไรฝุ่น การฆ่าเชื้อฝุ่นด้วยรังสี UV การกรองฝุ่นแบบทอร์นาโด หรือมีระบบกรอง HEPA Filter ที่ช่วยกรองฝุ่นอนุภาคเล็ก
(3) มีน้ำหนักเบาและขนาดกะทัดรัด เพื่อความสะดวกสบายเวลาใช้งาน เพราะเวลาดูดไรฝุ่นตามที่นอน ผ้าห่ม หรือผ้าม่าน นอกจากต้องขยับตัวเครื่องไปมาเป็นเวลาแล้ว ยังก่อให้เกิดอาการปวดเมื่อยได้อีก ดังนั้นถ้าซื้อเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นที่มีน้ำหนักมากกว่า 2 กิโลกรัมมาใช้ อาจกลายเป็นการสร้างความลำบากให้ตัวเองได้
(4) มีเสียงรบกวนน้อยขณะใช้งาน ทำให้ไม่ต้องคอยกังวลว่าเวลาใช้งานเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นแล้วจะมีเสียงร บกวนสมาชิกคนอื่นในบ้าน
(5) สามารถถอดทำความสะอาดง่าย เพราะปกติหลังการใช้งานควรทำความสะอาดเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นทุกครั้ง หรืออย่างน้อยสัปดาห์ละครั้ง เมื่อเป็นแบบนี้การเลือกเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นที่ถอดทำความสะอาดง่ายจึงเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดี
(6) มีแผ่นกรองที่มีคุณภาพ สามารถดักจับฝุ่นขนาดเล็กได้ เช่น แผ่นกรอง HEPA Filter ที่มีขนาดตาข่ายถี่ ป้องกันการเล็ดลอดออกมาของไรฝุ่น
(7) มีหัวดูดให้เลือกเปลี่ยนหลากหลายรูปแบบ เพื่อให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานในพื้นที่ที่ต่างกัน
(8) มีใบรับประกัน เพื่อการันตีว่าหากเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นที่ซื้อมามีปัญหา คุณจะได้รับการดูแลจากผู้ขายตามระยะรับประกันสินค้า
(9) เลือกเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นแบบไร้สาย นอกจากไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องสายพันเกะกะ ยังช่วยให้คุณดูดไรฝุ่นในพื้นที่ลึก ๆ ได้ง่ายขึ้น

ชี้เป้า เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าขจัดฝุ่นในบ้าน ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero รุ่น A9T-ULTRA

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ LG มีระบบกรองหลายชั้น ถอดไส้กรองล้างได้

ตัว เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero รุ่น A9T-ULTRA แบบด้ามจับมาพร้อมดีไซน์สุดโฉบเฉี่ยว มีเทคโนโลยี Power Drive Mop™ ของแบรนด์ LG ช่วยให้คุณะสามารถดูดฝุ่นและถูพื้นได้ในเวลาเดียวกัน ป้องกันการเล็ดลอดออกมาของไรฝ ทั้งยังมั่นใจเรื่องความสะอาดได้อีกขั้น ด้วยระบบกรอง 3 ขั้นตอน ที่ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กที่ตามองไม่เห็น ทั้งยังมีแสง UVC LED ซึ่งอยู่ชั้นบนสุดของฝุ่น ภายในถุงเก็บคอยยับยั้งการเจริญเติบโตของแบคทีเรีย รวมถึงมีเทคโนโลยี LG KOMPRESSOR™ คอยช่วยบีบอัดฝุ่นผงในถังเก็บ คุณจึงไม่ต้องคอยถอดถังเก็บเพื่อทิ้งฝุ่นอยู่บ่อย ทๆนอกจากนี้สามารถถอดและทำความสะอาดตัวกรองได้ง่าย ทำให้ไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อ ไส้กรอง ใหม่มาเปลี่ยน เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG พลังดูดไซโคลน กำจัดฝุ่นขนาดเล็กและขนของสัตว์เลี้ยงได้หมดจด

ไส้กรองเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE เป็นเครื่องที่มีฟังก์ชันการทำงานครบครันอีกรุ่นหนึ่ง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตัวเครื่องที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้สามารถปรับความยาวของด้ามจับได้ถึง 4 ระดับ เพื่อความสะดวกสบายเวลาใช้สอยในพื้นที่ต่าง ๆ ของบ้านโดยเฉพาะจุดที่ยากต่อการเช้าถึง และทำงานด้วยระบบพลังไซโคลน ทำให้ดูด ฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก สิ่งสกปรก และขนของสัตว์เลี้ยงออกจากพื้นผิวผ้า เช่น โซฟา เฟอร์นิเจอร์สำหรับสัตว์เลี้ยง และเครื่องนอนได้อย่างสะอาดหมดจด รวมถึงมีหัวดูดให้เลือกเปลี่ยนเพื่อให้เหมาะต่อการใช้งาน อย่างหัวดูดปลายแหลมสำหรับการทำความสะอาดบริเวณที่ยากต่อการเข้าถึง หัวดูดสำหรับที่น อนหรือหัวดูดหลายมุมที่หมุนได้ 360°สำหรับการทำความสะอาดมู่ลี่ ผ้ามาน ไฟเพดาน และด้านบนของเฟอร์นิเจอร์นั่นเอง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ตัวช่วยกรองอากาศในบ้านให้สะอาดสดชื่น

สำหรับใครที่มีเครื่องดูดฝุ่นอัจฉริยะหรือเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่นไว้ใช้งานแล้ว และกำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศมาช่วยกรองอากาศภายในบ้านให้สะ อาดสดชื่นมากขึ้น ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1 มาพร้อมระบบการกรองหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดมลพิษทางอากาศและสารอันตราย ๆ เช่น อนุภาคฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ PM 10 (ขนสัตว์) อนุภาคฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 ทั้งยังสามารถฟอกสารระเหยฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ และกำจัดไนโตรเจนไดออกไซด์และก๊าซซัลเฟอร์ไดออกไซด์ซึ่งเป็นสา รประกอบที่ก่อให้เกิดหมอกควันเป็นมลพิษทางอากาศ รวมถึงแสดงคุณภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ และทำงานเงียบปราศจากเสียงรบกวน ด้วยการทำงานของ Smart Inverter ส่งผลให้ เครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถรักษาระดับเสียงให้ต่ำเพียง 20dB เท่านั้น
มาถึงตรงนี้ ต้องบอกว่า เครื่องดูดฝุ่นเครื่องดูดไรฝุ่น และเครื่องฟอกอากาศถือเป็นไอเทมแนะนำที่ควรมีติดบ้านหรือคอนโด เพราะใช้งานง่าย ไม่ต้องเปลืองแรงและเวลาทำความสะอาดบ้านแบบเดิม ๆ ยิ่งถ้าบ้านของคุณมีสมาชิกเป็นเด็กเล็ก ผู้สูงอายุ และเลี้ยงสัตว์ในบ้าน เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านเหล่านี้ยังดีต่อสุขอนามัยของคนในครอบครัวอีกด้วย หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

