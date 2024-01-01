We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32吋商用旅館電視
所有規格
DISPLAY
-
Type
Direct LED
-
Resolution
1,366 X 768 (HD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
5W + 5W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
* India Only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)
FEATURES
-
Installation
USB Cloning
-
Management
WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, HTNG/HDMI-CEC, IR Out, Multi IR Code
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler
INTERFACE
-
Side
Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out
CABINET(UNIT : MM)
-
Vesa
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / weight (With Stand)
739 x 472 x 168 / 4.9kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
812 x 510 x 142 / 6.1kg
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA