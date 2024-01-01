About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage 顯示器

49UH5N-M
  • 填充影像的前視圖
  • 正視圖
  • -45 度側視圖
  • -90 度側視圖
  • +45 度側視圖
  • +90 度側視圖
  • 俯視圖
  • 後視圖（* 產品圖像可能與實際外觀有所不同，實際外觀取決於實際尺寸選項。）
  • 後視圖 2（* 產品圖像可能與實際外觀有所不同，實際外觀取決於實際尺寸選項。）
  • 後視圖 3（* 產品圖像可能與實際外觀有所不同，實際外觀取決於實際尺寸選項。）
  • -45 度後側視圖（* 產品圖像可能與實際外觀有所不同，實際外觀取決於實際尺寸選項。）
  • -15 度後側視圖（* 產品圖像可能與實際外觀有所不同，實際外觀取決於實際尺寸選項。）
  • 右下角的特寫圖（* 產品圖像可能與實際外觀有所不同，因為它會根據實際尺寸選項而略有不同。）
  • 右上視角拍攝影像
主要功能

  • 螢幕解析度：3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • 亮度：500 nits (Typ.)
  • 邊框寬度：8.9 mm (T/R/L)、12.9 mm (B)
  • webOS 智慧平台
更多

搭載 LG webOS 平台
與先進安全功能的 UHD 顯示器

服裝店中央牆面安裝了一台 Signage 顯示器，清晰生動地播放廣告內容。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

分別一目了然，超高清質素是全高清的四倍。

超高清解析度

UH5N-M的解析度是 FHD 的四倍，帶來卓越的視覺效果，滿足客戶需求。此外，螢幕上的防眩光塗層能有效減少在明亮環境中的反射，提高可視性和可讀性，為客戶提供更舒適的觀看體驗。

耐用設計，具備防火性能

具有防火性能的
堅固設計

產品外殼採用特殊設計，能有效阻止火焰蔓延，非常適合安裝在公共場所。

可使用直覺化 UI 同時進行多項工作。

便利的 webOS 平台

UH5N-M 配備高效能的 SoC，無需額外的媒體播放器即可同時執行多項任務。webOS 平台提供直觀的應用開發工具，提升用戶便利性，並能輕鬆連接外部感測器和 webOS 合作夥伴應用程式，打造更適合 SI 的環境。

空間利用設計

UH5N-M 採用纖薄邊框和簡單的線纜管理設計，節省空間。配備專業隱藏電源孔，安裝時可緊貼牆面，搭配纖薄支架僅留約 13 毫米的間隙。

具有纖薄邊框的 UH5N-M 貼近牆壁安裝，展示了經過優化的後部設計，透過簡單的電纜管理系統，展示了一個專為節省空間而優化的後部設計。

*所有圖片僅供參考。

*由於不同尺寸選項的差異，產品圖片可能與實際外觀略有不同。

可靠性 & 耐用度

UH5N-M 針對商業環境進行優化，並通過電源板的覆膜處理，有效防護鹽分、灰塵、鐵粉和濕氣，確保穩定運行。此外，其以客戶為中心的功能，如 IP5x 防護等級和震動監控，提高了可靠性和使用者滿意度。

UH5N-M 具有敷形塗層，即使在含鹽或潮濕的環境中也能保護顯示器。

UH5N-M 提供保安功能，保護重要資料免受外部存取或攻擊。

更高的安全性

UH5N-M 提供多項安全功能，包括 LG 的增強核心保護（EKP）技術，有效防止重要資料遭到外部存取或攻擊。LG UHD 顯示器也在資訊安全領域擁有可靠的認證，確保客戶資料和業務的安全。 例如，該型號已獲得 ISO/IEC 15408 通用評估標準（EAL2）認證。

LG 透過獲得 FCC EMC Class B 等各種認證，追求實現可持續發展的未來。

永續發展

秉持創新與可持續發展的承諾，LG 持續努力為製造商、消費者以及未來世代創造更美好的未來。LG 專注於減少廢料、最大化回收利用及高效能電力管理，積極推動可持續發展，並獲得如 FCC EMC Class B 等多項認證。

SuperSign 軟體解決方案

SuperSign 是一個整合且直觀的內容管理解決方案，旨在為您的空間創建並管理富有創意且有條理的數位顯示器內容，並通過便捷的使用體驗將客戶與各種服務相連接。SuperSign 提供多個版本，例如 SuperSign Cloud，讓您可以發掘並享受最適合您的版本。

咖啡室經理正在使用內容管理軟件建立菜單，這些菜單將顯示在安裝在咖啡館牆上的顯示器上。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    49"

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Edge

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 原始解析度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    500nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1,100:1

  • 動態 CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 色域

    BT709 95%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • 反應時間

    Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    28%

  • 使用壽命

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    24/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    YES / YES

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    YES(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP 輸入

    YES(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • DVI-D 輸入

    NO

  • RGB 輸入

    NO

  • 音訊輸入

    NO

  • RS232C 輸入

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    YES(1)

  • 紅外線輸入

    YES(1)

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • HDMI 輸出

    NO

  • DP 輸出

    NO

  • 音訊輸出

    YES(1)

  • 外接喇叭輸出

    NO

  • RS232C 輸出

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

    NO

  • 菊花鏈

    NO

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框寬度

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • 重量（頂部）

    13.6 kg

  • 重量（頂部 + 支架）

    NO

  • 包裝重量

    16.1 kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1095.6 x 630.8 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • 含支架的顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    NO

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1215.0 x 736.0 x 152.0mm

  • 把手

    NO

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    300 x 300

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

    YES

  • 溫度感應器

    YES

  • 自動亮度感應器

    YES(IR)

  • 加速度（陀螺儀）感應器

    YES

  • 電源指示燈

    NO

  • 本地按鍵操作

    YES

  • 風扇（內建）

    YES

功能 - 軟體

  • 作業系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • 本地內容排程

    YES

  • 群組管理工具

    YES

  • USB 隨插即播

    YES

  • 故障轉移

    YES

  • 開機標誌圖片

    YES

  • 無訊號圖片

    YES

  • RS232C 同步

    YES

  • 本地網路同步

    YES

  • 背光同步

    NO

  • 子母畫面

    YES

  • 多重畫面

    YES(4)

  • 螢幕共享

    YES

  • 影片標籤

    YES(4)

  • 透過網址播放

    YES

  • 螢幕旋轉

    YES

  • 外部輸入旋轉

    YES

  • 不間斷播放

    YES

  • 平鋪模式設定

    YES (Max. 15x15)

  • 設定資料拷貝

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM 方法

    YES

  • 自動設定 ID

    YES

  • 狀態寄送

    YES

  • 控制管理器

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • 智慧節能

    YES

  • PM 模式

    YES

  • LAN 喚醒

    YES

  • 可上網

    YES

  • 藍牙信標

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI 伺服器設定

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • 亮度補償

    NO

  • 灰階白平衡設定

    NO

  • 掃描反轉

    NO

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0℃ to 40℃

  • 作業濕度

    10% to 80%

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

能源消耗

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    YES (10W x 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源星級

    YES / YES

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

    NO

  • OPS 電源內建

    NO

軟體相容性

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • 手機 CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)

  • 選購

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B),
    Wall Mount (OLW480A/B)

特殊功能

  • 疊加觸控相容性

    NO

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

    YES(Partial space coating)

  • 電源保護

    NO

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區