UHD Signage 顯示器

超高清解析度
UH5N-M的解析度是 FHD 的四倍，帶來卓越的視覺效果，滿足客戶需求。此外，螢幕上的防眩光塗層能有效減少在明亮環境中的反射，提高可視性和可讀性，為客戶提供更舒適的觀看體驗。