Tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh LG Styler Màu gương kính S3MFC

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Hỗ trợ

Tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh LG Styler Màu gương kính S3MFC

S3MFC

Tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh LG Styler Màu gương kính S3MFC

S3MFC

Có chứng nhận của VDE

Khử trùng 99,9% E.coli và S.epidermidis.

Được chấp thuận bởi BAF

Mang đến hiệu suất được hỗ trợ với sự chấp thuận của BAF (Tổ chức Dị ứng Anh) và ngăn ngừa các chất gây dị ứng có thể gây ra các bệnh về đường hô hấp và da.

Thử nghiệm bởi Intertek

Loại bỏ 99% bụi mịn và 92% các chất nguy hiểm trong quá trình làm sạch sấy khô.

LG Styler giảm thiểu các loại virus khác nhau trong quần áo, búp bê, túi xách và mũ lưỡi trai.
Làm sạch

Giảm thiểu vi khuẩn và virus

Chăm sóc quần áo của gia đình bạn.
TrueSteam™ tiêu diệt hơn 99,9%* virus, vi khuẩn.
Khử trùng dễ dàng các loại đồ vải
hoặc đồ khó giặt.
TrueSteam™ được tạo thành 100% từ hơi nước,
không bao gồm chất phụ gia hóa học.

*Giảm 99,9% phơi nhiễm với mạt bụi còn sống trong nhà và vi khuẩn (E. coli và S. aureus).
*Có chứng nhận của VDE, tiêu diệt 99,9% vi khuẩn (E. coli và S. aureus) với chương trình Vệ sinh - Bình thường.
*Tiêu diệt 99,99% virus (PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) được thử nghiệm bởi Đại học Quốc gia Chonnam và 99,9% virus corona ở người (hCoV-229E) được thử nghiệm bởi Đại học Quốc gia Jeonbuk với chương trình Vệ sinh - Hạng nặng.
*Virus PEDV / hCoV-229E là một loại virus corona và không phải là kết quả xét nghiệm cho virus corona 19 mới (COVID-19).

Làm mới quần áo thật thoải mái trong nhà bạn1

Làm mới quần áo thoải mái trong nhà bạn

Mùi khó chịu, chất ô nhiễm có hại, giọt ẩm ướt, nếp nhăn, quần áo theo mùa và thậm chí là những đồ vật khó làm sạch. Dễ dàng loại bỏ chúng nhanh chóng và hiệu quả tại nhà của bạn.

Chăm sóc quần áo bằng hơi nước1

Chăm sóc quần áo bằng hơi nước

LG Styler với TrueSteam™ có khả năng thấm sâu nhờ nước tinh khiết và móc treo di chuyển nhẹ nhàng giúp giảm thiểu các chất gây dị ứng, mùi hôi và nếp nhăn trên quần áo. Hệ thống sấy khô ở nhiệt độ thấp làm khô quần áo nhanh hơn so với sấy khô trong không khí, ngăn ngừa co rút vải và hư hỏng do nhiệt.

Làm mới

Loại bỏ nếp nhăn và mùi hôi

Chăm sóc com lê, váy, áo len và nhiều loại quần áo khác chỉ với một nút bấm, vì vậy bạn và quần áo sẽ luôn ở trạng thái tốt nhất. Rũ bỏ MÙI HÔI, giữ cho quần áo luôn tươi mới.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm trong video chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực.

Ngăn ngừa sự co vải và hư hỏng3
Sấy khô nhẹ nhàng

Ngăn ngừa sự co vải và hư hỏng

Sấy khô quần áo nhẹ nhàng đòi hỏi sự chăm sóc đặc biệt mà không phải lo lắng về sự co lại hoặc hư hỏng. Không còn ẩm ướt hoặc thiệt hại ngẫu nhiên nữa - chỉ những bộ quần áo mới mẻ, sạch sẽ như chúng ta mong đợi!

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm trong video chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực.

Làm mới cả không gian của bạn1
Máy hút ẩm

Làm mới cả không gian của bạn

Giữ cho quần áo của bạn luôn tươi mới, cũng như tủ quần áo và không gian trong nhà của bạn. LG Styler giúp làm mới quần áo và bầu không khí xung quanh.

*Sử dụng khi cửa mở 45°. Nếu cửa đóng, chương trình này không hoạt động.
*Bình xả (1,5 lít) có thể bị đầy trước khi kết thúc chu trình Hút ẩm tùy thuộc vào môi trường.
*Kết quả thử nghiệm của LG (Có thể thay đổi ±10 cho mỗi máy).
*Dựa trên chu trình hút ẩm 2 giờ.

Quần được xử lý nếp nhăn hoàn hảo3
Ép quần

Quần được xử lý
nếp nhăn hoàn hảo

Giữ cho ly quần sắc cạnh trong khi giảm nếp nhăn chung. Chăm sóc quần nhanh chóng và dễ dàng.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm trong video chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực.

Kiểm tra hình thức của bạn ngay lập tức1
Thiết kế kiểu gương

Kiểm tra hình thức của bạn ngay lập tức

Mặt ngoài hấp dẫn của LG Styler với Thiết kế kiểu gương có thể bổ sung cho thiết kế của bất kỳ nơi nào trong ngôi nhà bạn. Bạn có thể lấy quần áo ra và mặc thử trước LG Styler.

Tiện lợi thông minh với WiFi1

SmartThinQ™

Kết Nối Thông Minh với WiFi

Công nghệ SmartThinQ™ cho phép bạn vận hành hoặc theo dõi quần áo quý giá từ bất cứ nơi nào, bất cứ lúc nào. Bạn có thể kiểm soát mức tiêu thụ năng lượng theo dõi hoặc sử dụng Tải xuống chu kỳ để thêm các chu kỳ chăm sóc mới được phát triển.

WM-Styler-S3MFBN-Mirror-01-Healthcare-Desktop_new

LG Styler được tạo ra cho một cuộc sống khỏe mạnh hơn

Trong suốt cả ngày, quần áo bạn mặc có thể bám bụi, vi khuẩn và chất gây dị ứng có hại. Khử trùng quần áo cũng quan trọng như rửa tay sau khi về nhà mỗi ngày. Giữ quần áo của bạn sạch sẽ và vệ sinh với LG Styler.

Tải xuống chu trình

Sẵn sàng thực hiện

Sẵn sàng thực hiện

Đồng phục/Thiết bị thể thao

Đồng phục/Thiết bị thể thao

Không khí trong lành

Không khí trong lành

Chăm sóc quần kỹ lưỡng hơn

Chăm sóc quần kỹ lưỡng hơn

Khăn choàng/cà vạt

Khăn choàng/cà vạt

Chế độ Yên lặng

Chế độ Yên lặng

Làm ấm

Làm ấm

Loại bỏ tĩnh điện

Loại bỏ tĩnh điện

Table Caption
Tính Năng S3MFC S3WF
S3MFC
Styler Essence có hoàn thiện kiểu gương
S3WF
LG Styler thông minh màu trắng
Dung lượng 3 móc treo + 1 quần 3 móc treo + 1 quần
Kích thước (Rộng × Dày × Cao) 445 x 1850 x 585 445 x 1850 x 585
TrueSteam™
Sấy khô nhẹ nhàng
Hút ẩm
SmartThinQ™
Tóm tắt

In

KÍCH THƯỚC

Màu cửa
Gương
Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)
448 x 1850 x 585
Công suất
5,2
Làm mới - Nặng

Tất cả thông số

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Màu cửa

    Gương

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Công suất

    5,2

CHƯƠNG TRÌNH

  • Được tải về

  • Chế độ Sấy khô Nhẹ nhàng - Bình thường

  • Chế độ Sấy khô Nhẹ nhàng - Mưa/Tuyết

  • Làm mới - Nặng

  • Làm mới - Bình thường

  • Khử trùng - Chăn ga

  • Khử trùng - Khử Bụi mịn

  • Khử trùng - Khử trùng Mạnh

  • Khử trùng - Bình thường

  • Chăm sóc đặc biệt – Tạo nếp quần

  • Chăm sóc đặc biệt - Đồng phục học sinh

  • Chăm sóc Đặc biệt - Đồ thể thao

  • Chăm sóc Đặc biệt - Vest/Áokhoác

  • Chăm sóc Đặc biệt - Len/Dệt

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Loại màn hình

    Cảm ứng

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Đèn bên trong

  • RPM tối đa của móc xoay

    180

  • Giữ nếp ly quần

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    448 x 1850 x 585

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • Tải xuống chu trình

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

TÙY CHỌN/PHỤ KIỆN

  • Khay hứng nước (SL)

    1EA

