Máy sấy quần áo
Máy sấy quần áo LG loại bỏ đến 99.9% vi khuẩn, tối ưu hiệu quả sấy và tiết kiệm điện năng vượt trội. Sấy ngăn ngừa dị ứng và chăm sóc nhẹ nhàng quần áo của bạn, chỉ có trên máy sấy quần áo LG.