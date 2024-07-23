Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tivi LG OLED evo G2 55 inch 4K Smart TV | OLED55G2

OLED55G2PSA

Hình ảnh phía trước
Hình ảnh được sử dụng trong phần tổng quan sản phẩm dưới đây mang tính chất đại diện. Tham khảo bộ sưu tập hình ảnh ở đầu trang để biết được hình ảnh chính xác.
Logo Giải thưởng 2022 CES Innovation

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG G2

Được vinh danh trong hạng mục Màn hình video 1
Logo T3 Awards 2022.

T3 Awards 2022

LG G2

"G2 thực sự là một chiếc TV OLED đẹp sững sờ, có một bước tiến thực sự về độ sáng."

Logo TechRadar.

TechRadar

LG 65G2

"…đưa chất lượng hình ảnh OLED lên một tầm cao mới mà chúng ta chưa bao giờ có thể tưởng tượng đến."

Logo What Hi-Fi?.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65G2

"G2 thực sự là một vẻ đẹp." (04/2022)

Logo AVForums.

AVForums

LG 65G2

G2 thực sự là chiếc TV OLED tốt nhất của LG cho đến giờ

Logo T3.

T3

LG 65G2

"Thực sự là một trong những chiếc TV tốt nhất trên hành tinh." (03/2022)

Logo Red Dot Design.

Red Dot Design

LG 77G2

Logo iF Design.

iF Design

LG 77G2

Đỉnh cao của vẻ đẹp rực rỡ và kiểu dáng thanh lịch

Tăng cường độ sáng tối đa

Một kỷ nguyên pixel mới

Tăng thêm vẻ đẹp sống động của pixel tự phát sáng trên LG OLED. Brightness Booster Max đưa kỹ thuật tinh chỉnh bằng bộ xử lý AI α9 thế hệ 5 lên một tầm cao mới, nâng độ sáng cao hơn tới 30% 2. Giờ đây, hình ảnh trở nên sắc nét hơn với hiệu quả ánh sáng vượt trội.
*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.
Bộ xử lý AI a9 thế hệ 5

Vẻ đẹp kết hợp trí tuệ.

Trí tuệ đằng sau vẻ đẹp. Tiếp nối những tiến bộ về thuật toán học sâu, Bộ xử lý AI α9 thế hệ 5 của LG làm nổi bật hơn các vật thể ở tiền cảnh và hậu cảnh để tạo thêm chiều sâu tự nhiên, đồng thời tạo màu sắc sống động mà chính xác một cách ngoạn mục.
*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.
Độ tương phản vô hạn

Tối lung linh, sáng rực rỡ.

Không có đèn nền làm giảm bớt sự ấn tượng, những pixel tự phát sáng tạo ra sắc độ đen sâu nhất cho độ tương phản rõ nét của mỗi tia sáng. Hình ảnh được hiển thị rõ ràng hơn, để có thể nhìn ra những chi tiết tinh tế mà bình thường mắt ta hay bỏ qua.
*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Chi tiết tạo nên sắc thái

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro hoàn toàn mới cải tiến sâu sắc hơn để năng cao hình ảnh. Trước đó, tính năng này chỉ tăng cường khung hình. Giờ đây, kỹ thuật này đã tinh chỉnh 5000 khối trên màn hình để có HDR sống động hơn đến từng chi tiết nhỏ nhất.
*Hình ảnh trên màn hình là hình ảnh mô phỏng.
Âm thanh vòm tràn ngập

Cảm giác như bạn đang trong cảnh phim

Bộ xử lý AI α9 thế hệ 5 kết hợp âm thanh 2 kênh thành âm thanh kênh 7.1.2 ảo. Cảm nhận những pha hành động và sự hỗn mang xung quanh bạn, như bạn là nhân vật chính trong phim.

Một người phụ nữ ngồi trên ghế xem một buổi hòa nhạc với các bong bóng minh họa âm thanh vòm xung quanh cô

ThinQ AI & webOS

TV dành riêng cho bạn

Bạn cần cảm hứng cho những tối xem phim? ThinQ sẽ đưa ra gợi ý dựa trên sở thích của bạn. Thiết lập hồ sơ cho mọi người trong nhà để nhanh chóng xem tiếp loạt phim truyền hình yêu thích và nhận các bản cập nhật thể thao và tin tức phù hợp.
*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi theo quốc gia.
**Các menu được hiển thị có thể khác khi phát hành.
***Khả năng sử dụng tính năng Voice command có thể khác nhau tùy theo dòng sản phẩm và quốc gia
Gallery Design

Tranh hay là TV? Quyết định thuộc về bạn

Một cột mốc mới trong thiết kế màn hình siêu mỏng. LG OLED G2 không chỉ gắn lên tường nhà bạn 5,6,7 mà thiết kế hoàn mỹ của sản phẩm còn thể hiện sự tối giản. Khi tắt, màn hình sẽ hiển thị những tác phẩm nghệ thuật với kết cấu và màu sắc cực kỳ chân thực.

Một chiếc LG OLED G2 được treo trên tường trong phòng khách với cây cối, một chồng sách và một chiếc tủ phong cách cổ điển. Một chiếc LG OLED G2 được treo trên tường trong một căn phòng trang trí tối giản bên cạnh một kệ bày đồ trang trí đơn sắc. Hình ảnh cạnh bên siêu mỏng của LG OLED G2. Một chiếc LG OLED G2 được treo trên tường phòng khách đầy màu sắc với hành tinh khô, bộ khuếch tán và bình hoa. Hình ảnh cận cảnh cạnh của một chiếc LG OLED G2 siêu mỏng.

*Hỗ trợ Gallery Stand với các mẫu 65G2 và 55G2.
**KHÔNG bao gồm chân đỡ TV. Vì mẫu sản phẩm này được thiết kế gắn trên tường, sản phẩm đi kèm giá treo mỏng. Chân đỡ TV có thể mua riêng.
***Chân đỡ xoay G2 nghiêng khoảng 4 độ khi lắp và được bán riêng.
Đa dạng kích thước

Hãy tìm chiếc TV phù hợp với bạn

Dù bạn cần màn hình để chơi game hay xem phim tại nhà, với kích thước từ 55 inch đến 97 inch, bạn sẽ tìm được lựa chọn lý tưởng.

TV LG OLED G2 với các kích thước từ 55 inch đến 97 inch

Trải nghiệm điện ảnh đích thực

Giờ đây bạn là nhân vật chính.

Dolby Vision IQ và Dolby Atmos kết hợp với nhau để mang lại cảm giác chân thực tuyệt vời. Sử dụng Bộ xử lý AI α9 thế hệ 5 của LG, Dolby Vision IQ với công nghệ tăng cường chi tiết hình ảnh Precision Detail tạo thêm độ sâu đặc biệt và làm nổi bật các nét tinh tế.

Một người đàn ông ngồi trên ghế xem phim hành động với bong bóng khổng lồ bao trọn cả anh ta và chiếc ti vi thể hiện cảm giác đắm chìm trong phim

Giải trí

Tất cả nội dung yêu thích của bạn đã sẵn sàng.

Sẵn sàng cho buổi tối xem phim. Tìm bất kỳ nội dung gì để xem với các ứng dụng phát trực tuyến sẵn có. Với Netflix8, Amazon Prime9, Apple TV+10, luôn có nội dung thú vị dành cho bạn.

Áp phích phim Money Heist của Netflix, The Wheel of Time của Prime Video, See của Apple TV Plus

*Nội dung và ứng dụng được cung cấp ở mỗi quốc gia hoặc vùng lãnh thổ có thể khác nhau.
**Cần đăng ký riêng cho các dịch vụ OTT.
Chơi game tuyệt đỉnh

Cỗ máy mạnh mẽ để chiến thắng

Nâng tầm cuộc chơi của bạn với những chiếc TV đầu tiên trong ngành hỗ trợ Dolby Vision Gaming 4K ở 120Hz để chơi game mượt mà và chân thực hơn. Với thời gian phản hồi 1ms, tương thích với NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium và hỗ trợ VRR, ngay cả những pha hành động cực nhanh cũng được hiển thị rõ ràng và mượt mà.

Hai người ngồi trên ghế dài chơi trò đua xe với bộ điều khiển và LG OLED G2 trong phòng khách

*VRR là thông số kỹ thuật được chứng nhận của HDMI 2.1.
Bao bì các tông của LG OLED thân thiện với môi trường với cây cối và núi non xanh tốt bao quanh

Sự bền vững

Kiểu dáng gọn nhẹ, đóng gói đơn giản

Ủng hộ sáng kiến xanh của LG, OLED được thiết kế thân thiện hơn với môi trường. Được tạo ra từ ít bộ phận hơn, không chứa chất nguy hiểm và đóng gói với bao bì vừa đủ để đảm bảo vận chuyển an toàn – hộp các tông có thể tái chế. OLED có khả năng tiết kiệm năng lượng giúp giảm phát thải carbon khi xem và thậm chí còn sở hữu tỷ lệ tái chế cao khi đến thời điểm thải bỏ.

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với loa LG Soundbar

Trải nghiệm âm thanh hoàn hảo nhất

Ghép nối LG TV của bạn với loa LG Soundbar. Nhờ có tính năng Chia sẻ Chế độ Âm thanh TV, bạn có thể tận hưởng âm thanh vòm ngập tràn được tối ưu hóa cho mọi thể loại.

TV và âm thanh có sự hài hòa hoàn hảo

Loa LG Soundbar được thiết kế riêng phù hợp với LG TV với hình thức hiện đại đẹp mắt, mang đến sự ghép nối tuyệt vời giữa TV và âm thanh.

Một điều khiển từ xa điều khiển tất cả

Nói lời tạm biệt với tình trạng có nhiều điều khiển từ xa và rồi bị mất với điều khiển từ xa LG TV. Điều khiển từ xa này không chỉ dành cho TV mà còn điều khiển loa LG Soundbar kết nối của bạn.

*Chia sẻ chế độ âm thanh TV có thể thay đổi theo mẫu sản phẩm TV.
**Phiên bản bộ xử lý AI của TV thay đổi theo mẫu TV.
***Điều khiển chế độ loa Soundbar có thể thay đổi theo các mẫu loa soundbar.
****Việc sử dụng điều khiển từ xa của LG TV chỉ giới hạn ở một số tính năng nhất định.

Sự kết hợp hoàn hảo cho TV

1. Giải thưởng CES Innovation dựa trên tài liệu mô tả gửi cho ban giám khảo. CTA không kiểm tra tính chính xác của bất kỳ hồ sơ nào gửi đến hoặc bất kỳ tuyên bố nào đưa ra và không kiểm tra sản phẩm nhận được giải thưởng.
2. So với các mẫu khác ngoài OLED evo và dựa trên số đo Màu trắng toàn phần.
3. Trong năm đầu bảo hành, tấm nền, linh kiện và nhân viên bảo hành sẽ được bao gồm. Trong năm thứ 2 đến năm thứ 5 bảo hành, chỉ bảo hành tấm nền và sẽ tính chi phí thợ bảo hành.
4. Bảo hành tấm nến trong 5 năm áp dụng với các mẫu 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 và 55G2.
5. Dây cáp có thể lộ ra ngoài tùy vào cách lắp đặt.
6. Tùy vào môi trường lắp đặt, có thể có khoảng trống nhỏ giữa TV và tường.
7. Nên sử dụng đinh tán khi lắp đặt. Xin lưu ý bu lông neo kèm theo có thể không phù hợp cho mọi tình huống. Đọc tất cả hướng dẫn và tham khảo ý kiến chuyên gia nếu cần trước khi lắp đặt.
8. Cần đăng ký thành viên của dịch vụ truyền phát trực tuyến Netflix.
9. Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả các logo liên quan là thương hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các chi nhánh của Amazon. Áp dụng phí thành viên Amazon Prime và/hoặc Prime Video. Xem primevideo.com/terms để biết chi tiết.
10. Cần đăng ký Apple TV+. Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là các nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
11. Dịch vụ được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.

In

Thông số chính

  • Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α9 AI 4K Gen5

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Tương thích với G-Sync (Nvidia)

  • Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 698 x 27.2

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    17.1

Tất cả thông số

HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ)

  • Loại màn hình

    4K OLED

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ)

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    Bộ xử lý α9 AI 4K Gen5

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Có (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Lựa chọn thể loại AI

    Có (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Điều chỉnh độ sáng AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Chế độ hình ảnh

    9 chế độ (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    Pixel Dimming

GAMING

  • Tương thích với G-Sync (Nvidia)

  • Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer

    Có (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì)

  • Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

  • Gray Scale

  • Invert Colors

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 698 x 27.2

  • Kích thước TV bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 757 x 245

  • Kích thước đóng gói (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 172

  • Kích thước chân đế TV (WxD, mm)

    432 x 245

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    17.1

  • Trọng lượng TV bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    21.3

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (kg)

    24

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • WiSA Ready

    Có (Tới 2.1 kênh)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Đầu ra âm thanh đồng thời

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Có (2 Way Playback)

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth

    Có (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Homekit

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Airplay2

  • Art Gallery

  • Hệ điều hành (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

  • Family Settings

  • ThinQ

  • Home Dashboard

  • Tương thích USP Camera

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Experience this product around you.

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

