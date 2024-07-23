Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Smart TV LG QNED QNED89 4K 98 Inch 2024

98QNED89TSA

Smart TV LG QNED QNED89 4K 98 Inch 2024

Hình ảnh mặt trước của TV LG QNED, QNED89 có dòng chữ LG QNED, 2024, và logo webOS Re:New Program trên màn hình

Hình ảnh dùng trong phần tổng quan về sản phẩm dưới đây chỉ mang tính chất minh họa. Tham khảo thư viện hình ảnh ở đầu trang để có hình ảnh chính xác.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS được đánh giá là hệ điều hành smart TV tốt nhất

Tìm hiểu thêm

webOS 24

iF Design Award

Thắng giải IF Design Award

Tìm hiểu thêm

Tất cả xoay quanh QNED mới

Màu sắc rõ ràng và sắc nét trên LG QNED khổng lồ. Hoàn thiện cho sản phẩm chính là chipset mới và vùng điều chỉnh độ sáng để mọi điểm ảnh luôn sắc nét.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

Khám phá những cải tiến mới của LG QNED AI

TV LG QNED89, QNED90 và QNED99 theo thứ tự từ trái sang phải. Từng TV đang chiếu một vệt nước đầy màu sắc và dòng chữ "Super Ultra Big Screen" (Màn hình siêu lớn) phía trên TV. Bộ xử lý AI alpha 8 4K được thể hiện dưới ánh sáng màu cam phát ra từ bên dưới. Hình xoắn ốc màu đỏ, vàng và tím hiện lên giữa các từ "Upgradeable webOS" (webOS có thể nâng cấp) và "webOS Re:New Program".

Super Ultra Big Screen

Chân thực tuyệt đối với LG TV lớn nhất

Một đứa trẻ đứng trước một chiếc TV lớn đang chiếu hình ảnh hai con voi, một con voi trưởng thành và một con voi con, đang đi trên đồng cỏ.

Màn hình LG TV lớn làm nổi bật từng khoảnh khắc của hành động. Xem chi tiết chân thực ở cự ly gần để trải nghiệm nội dung yêu thích sâu sắc hơn.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

*QNED89 có kích thước tối đa là 98 inch.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Trí thông minh QNED cho hình ảnh siêu lớn, sắc nét nhất

Tìm hiểu thêm

Bộ xử lý AI alpha 8 4K tự động tối ưu âm thanh và hình ảnh trên màn hình 98 inch lớn nhất, do đó, siêu lớn vẫn có nghĩa là siêu sắc nét.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

AI Picture Pro

Cảm nhận sự chân thực trong từng khung hình kích thước lớn

AI Super Upscaling cho màn hình siêu lớn

AI đảm bảo độ sắc nét trên màn hình lớn

Công nghệ AI Super Upscaling nâng cao chất lượng nội dung để phù hợp với màn hình siêu lớn mà vẫn đảm bảo độ sắc nét.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 và QNED85 có AI Picture Pro và AI Super Upscaling.

**AI Picture Pro không hoạt động với nội dung được bảo vệ bản quyền trên các dịch vụ OTT.

***Chất lượng hình ảnh của nội dung được nâng cấp sẽ thay đổi dựa trên độ phân giải gốc.

AI Sound Pro

Nghe nhìn sống động

TV LG với các bong bóng âm thanh và sóng phát ra từ màn hình và lấp đầy không gian.

Âm thanh chân thực và màn hình choán toàn bộ căn phòng

Lắng nghe từng hơi thở và nhịp điệu khi hệ thống âm thanh vòm ảo 9.1.2 lấp đầy không gian bằng thứ âm thanh phong phú có chất lượng âm trường.

Một người đàn ông đi xe máy trên đường đất có hình ảnh vòng tròn sáng xung quanh xe máy.

Âm thanh có tác động vang dội

Các cải tiến của bộ xử lý AI tăng sức mạnh cho âm thanh.

TV LG chiếu các nhạc sĩ đang biểu diễn với đồ họa vòng tròn sáng quanh không gian.

Âm thanh phù hợp với mọi nội dung bạn xem

Điều khiển âm thanh thích hợp cân bằng âm thanh theo thể loại trong thời gian thực để mang lại độ rõ nét phong phú.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

**Cần kích hoạt thông qua menu chế độ âm thanh.

***Âm thanh có thể sẽ khác tùy theo môi trường nghe. 

TV LG gắn trên tường phòng khách, trên màn hình có một người chơi guitar. Đồ họa hình tròn đồng tâm tượng trưng cho sóng âm thanh.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Âm thanh tối ưu phù hợp với không gian của bạn

Hệ thống âm thanh phát hiện cách bố trí căn phòng của bạn và nơi bạn đang ngồi để tạo ra vòm âm thanh xung quanh bạn, được điều chỉnh hoàn hảo cho âm thanh độc đáo trong phòng của bạn.

Precision Dimming

Màn hình càng lớn, độ nét càng cao

Công nghệ Precision Dimming sử dụng trọn dãy điều chỉnh độ sáng cục bộ kiểm soát hàng trăm khối điều chỉnh độ sáng để tạo ra hình ảnh sắc nét hơn đồng thời hiển thị các chi tiết bị ẩn.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

**QNED99, QNED90 và QNED89 tích hợp Công nghệ Precision Dimming.

Màu QNED

Sắc nét và sống động làm tăng sự chân thực

Mê đắm chất lượng hình ảnh rực rỡ, sắc nét, rộng lớn và sống động như thế giới xung quanh.

*QNED89, QNED85 và QNED80 có Màu QNED.

Màn hình điện ảnh

Viền mỏng đi, kích thước màn hình tăng lên

Viền mỏng hơn mang đến góc nhìn rộng hơn cho trải nghiệm điện ảnh trọn vẹn.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

webOS 24

Tùy chỉnh trải nghiệm TV siêu lớn

Trải nghiệm TV được thiết kế riêng cho bạn với Hồ sơ của tôi, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge và Quick Cards.

Tìm hiểu thêm

*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể không giống nhau tùy theo quốc gia và khác nhau tại thời điểm phát hành.

**Đề xuất từ khóa thay đổi tùy theo ứng dụng và thời gian trong ngày và chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc. 

***Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

webOS Re:New Program

Mỗi năm một TV mới trong suốt 5 năm

Sản phẩm luôn mới mẻ ngay cả khi chúng tôi bổ sung thêm các tính năng và tiện ích mới.

Logo webOS lơ lửng ở trung tâm trên nền đen và không gian bên dưới được chiếu sáng bằng các màu đỏ, cam và vàng của logo. Bên dưới logo có dòng chữ "webOS Re:New Program".

Năm hình chữ nhật có màu sắc khác nhau được xếp tầng hướng lên trên, mỗi hình chữ nhật được gắn nhãn theo năm từ "webOS 24" đến "webOS 28". Mũi tên chỉ lên nằm giữa các hình chữ nhật, được gắn nhãn từ "Upgrade 1" (Nâng cấp 1) đến "Upgrade 4" (Nâng cấp 4).

Với webOS Re:New Program, khách hàng sẽ được hưởng bốn bản nâng cấp trong vòng năm năm, đảm bảo nhận tổng cộng năm phiên bản webOS bao gồm phiên bản hiện tại vào thời điểm mua.

*webOS Re:New Program hỗ trợ tổng cộng bốn bản nâng cấp trong vòng năm năm với ngưỡng là phiên bản webOS đã được cài đặt sẵn và lịch nâng cấp khác nhau từ cuối tháng đến đầu năm.

**Các bản cập nhật và lịch cập nhật của một số tính năng, ứng dụng và dịch vụ có thể khác nhau tùy theo model và khu vực.

***Bản nâng cấp khả dụng cho sảm phẩm từ năm 2023, bao gồm các model từ UHD trở lên.

Kết nối toàn bộ từ TV của bạn

LG TV lắp trên tường trong phòng khách đang hiển thị hình một con sư tử và một con sư tử con. Một người đàn ông ngồi ở phía trước với chiếc điện thoại thông minh trên tay cũng hiển thị hình sư tử tương tự. Đồ họa hình ba đường cong màu đỏ neon hiện ngay phía trên điện thoại thông minh và hướng về phía TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Truyền ứng dụng của bạn trực tiếp lên TV

Xem nội dung từ thiết bị Android hoặc iPhone của bạn trên màn hình LG TV một cách dễ dàng nhờ tích hợp Chromecast và Apple AirPlay.

Home Hub

Điều khiển ngôi nhà thông minh từ một nơi

Home Hub cho phép điều khiển liền mạch thiết bị thông minh của bạn từ TV, bao gồm thiết bị di động, soundbar và thiết bị IoT như hệ thống đèn thông minh, Hệ thống sưởi, thông gió, điều hòa, v.v.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

**Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay và HomeKit là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc., được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

***Hỗ trợ cho AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Tích hợp Chromecast và có thể thay đổi theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ.

****LG hỗ trợ thiết bị Wi-Fi đạt chuẩn ‘Matter’. Tính năng và dịch vụ có hỗ trợ 'Matter' có thể thay đổi tùy theo thiết bị được kết nối. Kết nối ban đầu giữa ThinQ và Matter phải được thực hiện thông qua ứng dụng di động ThinQ.

*****Chỉ có thể sử dụng chức năng thoại rảnh tay mà không cần điều khiển từ xa với Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 và có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và khu vực.

******Dịch vụ tích hợp Chromecast có thể chưa khả dụng tại thời điểm mua OLED CS4, nhưng bạn vẫn có thể sử dụng dịch vụ này sau khi cài đặt bản cập nhật phần mềm webOS.

Đa góc nhìn

Nhiều khung hình,
nhiều niềm vui

Khi một màn hình không đủ, hãy chia nó thành 2-4 khung. Dùng TV làm màn hình đôi cho chiếc máy tính của bạn hoặc thêm nhiều màn hình để cùng lúc thực hiện thao tác tìm kiếm trên web và xem trong PiP.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

**Cài đặt hình ảnh và âm thanh trên cả hai màn hình đều giống nhau.

***Hỗ trợ chế độ 2 màn hình / 4 màn hình tùy theo kiểu máy và quốc gia. (Chế độ 3&4 màn hình chỉ có trên dòng M4 và G4.)

TV của bạn hiểu bạn muốn gì

LG TV hiển thị hình ảnh một người phụ nữ và một chú chó trên cánh đồng rộng lớn. Ở dưới cùng màn hình hiển thị dòng chữ “Đề xuất từ khóa mới mỗi khi bạn nhấn nút micrô trên điều khiển từ xa” bên cạnh hình đồ họa hình tròn màu hồng tím. Các thanh màu hồng hiển thị các từ khóa sau: Phim về loài chó, Chó, Mùa thu, Thư giãn, Tình bạn. Phía trước TV LG có Điều khiển từ xa Magic của LG đang hướng về phía TV và có các vòng tròn đồng tâm màu tím neon bao quanh nút micrô. Bên cạnh điều khiển là đồ họa hình ngón tay đang nhấn nút và hiển thị chữ “Nhấn nhanh”.

My Profile

Không gian của bạn được dành riêng cho bạn

Với My Profile, bạn có thể dễ dàng tạo hồ sơ cho mỗi thành viên trong gia đình. Mỗi người sẽ có một màn hình chính riêng kèm các đề xuất nội dung tùy chỉnh.

LG TV hiển thị hình ảnh một người phụ nữ và một chú chó trên cánh đồng rộng lớn. Ở dưới cùng màn hình hiển thị dòng chữ “Đề xuất từ khóa mới mỗi khi bạn nhấn nút micrô trên điều khiển từ xa” bên cạnh hình đồ họa hình tròn màu hồng tím. Các thanh màu hồng hiển thị các từ khóa sau: Phim về loài chó, Chó, Mùa thu, Thư giãn, Tình bạn. Phía trước TV LG có Điều khiển từ xa Magic của LG đang hướng về phía TV và có các vòng tròn đồng tâm màu tím neon bao quanh nút micrô. Bên cạnh điều khiển là đồ họa hình ngón tay đang nhấn nút và hiển thị chữ “Nhấn nhanh”.

Quick Card

Tiếp cận sở thích bằng lối tắt

Chỉ một lần nhấp. Quick Card sẽ chuyển đến mục bạn muốn trong tích tắc, bất kể đó là hub trò chơi, danh sách phát bạn yêu thích hay là văn phòng tại nhà của bạn.

LG TV hiển thị hình ảnh một người phụ nữ và một chú chó trên cánh đồng rộng lớn. Ở dưới cùng màn hình hiển thị dòng chữ “Đề xuất từ khóa mới mỗi khi bạn nhấn nút micrô trên điều khiển từ xa” bên cạnh hình đồ họa hình tròn màu hồng tím. Các thanh màu hồng hiển thị các từ khóa sau: Phim về loài chó, Chó, Mùa thu, Thư giãn, Tình bạn. Phía trước TV LG có Điều khiển từ xa Magic của LG đang hướng về phía TV và có các vòng tròn đồng tâm màu tím neon bao quanh nút micrô. Bên cạnh điều khiển là đồ họa hình ngón tay đang nhấn nút và hiển thị chữ “Nhấn nhanh”.

AI Concierge

Bạn được chọn đúng theo sở thích

AI Concierge tìm hiểu về bạn thông qua lịch sử tìm kiếm và đề xuất nội dung của bạn, cũng như các từ khóa đặt trước bao gồm 'Dành cho bạn', 'Được đề xuất', 'Đang thịnh hành' và 'Mẹo'.

Always Ready

Trợ lý của bạn luôn sẵn lòng phục vụ bạn

Bất kể bạn cần thông tin gì, dù là thời gian, thời tiết, thể thao hay cần xem Google Calendar và Google Photos, hãy cứ hỏi trợ lý AI. Trợ lý sẽ luôn sẵn sàng hỗ trợ bạn.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

**Nội dung giảm bớt hoặc hạn chế có thể được hiển thị tùy thuộc vào khu vực và kết nối mạng.

***Có thể tạo số lượng cấu hình không giới hạn, tuy nhiên màn hình chính sẽ chỉ hiển thị tối đa 10 cấu hình.

****Các tính năng, menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ ở trên có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia và thời điểm phát hành.

*****Từ khóa dành cho bạn' trong AI Concierge có thể chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc. 

****** Đề xuất từ khóa thay đổi tùy theo ứng dụng và thời gian trong ngày.

*******Tính năng Luôn có sẵn trên các sản phẩm LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 và 86NANO80.

********Dịch vụ Google Calendar sẽ được hỗ trợ vào cuối năm nay.

Điều khiển từ xa Magic của LG có nút tròn ở chính giữa, ánh sáng tím neon phát ra bao quanh nút để làm nổi bật. Quầng sáng tím dịu nhẹ bao quanh điều khiển trên nền đen.

Điều khiển từ xa Magic

Phép màu
trong tầm tay bạn

Thoát khỏi những hạn chế đến từ nút bấm kiểu cũ. Điều khiển từ xa Magic của LG khai phá tất cả chức năng thông minh trên TV LG chỉ với thao tác nhấp, cuộn hoặc dùng giọng nói.

*Chức năng và tính năng trong Điều khiển từ xa Magic có thể thay đổi theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ.

Tùy chỉnh AI

Đồng bộ với cách bạn xem

Một hình ảnh được tùy chỉnh theo sở thích của bạn

Chọn hình ảnh yêu thích của bạn và AI Picture Wizard sẽ tạo ra một hình ảnh được điều chỉnh chính xác theo sở thích độc đáo của bạn từ 85 triệu khả năng, sau đó lưu nó vào hồ sơ của bạn.

Hoàn toàn phù hợp với Âm thanh LG

Soundbar nổi bật tương xứng với LG QNED AI


WOW Interface

Sự đơn giản trong tầm tay bạn

Truy cập WOW Interface trên TV LG để điều khiển soundbar đơn giản như chế độ, cấu hình và các tính năng tiện dụng ngay cả khi đang xem.

Một buổi hòa nhạc ấm cúng đang phát trên màn hình trong phòng khách. Menu WOW Interface xuất hiện dưới dạng lớp phủ và người dùng điều hướng đến cài đặt soundbar.

WOW Orchestra

Mọi hình ảnh đều hoàn hảo trên màn hình

WOW Orchestra kết hợp âm thanh độc đáo của LG Soundbar và LG QNED.

TV LG và LG soundbar gắn trên tường phòng khách và hình đồ họa có màu sắc tươi sáng ở khắp phòng.

Tích hợp WOWCAST

Xem TV mà không có gì chắn tầm mắt bạn.

Tạm biệt dây và cảm nhận toàn bộ tiềm năng chất lượng âm thanh của Soundbar LG với WOWCAST.

TV LG và LG soundbar gắn trên tường với hình đồ họa biểu tượng Wi-Fi màu trắng ở giữa.

*Soundbar có thể được mua riêng, và Điều khiển chế độ Soundbar có thể khác nhau tùy theo mẫu mã.

**Điều khiển từ xa TV LG bị giới hạn chỉ cho phép sử dụng một số tính năng. 

***Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không có sẵn tại thời điểm mua hàng. Cần có kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

****Các TV tương thích với WOW Interface: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 và QNED80.

*****Các TV tương thích với WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 và QNED85.

******Các TV tương thích với WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 và QNED85.

*******Các model QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 từ 80 inch trở lên có thể kết hợp với S90TY, S90TR và S70.

Tăng cường yếu tố giật gân trong phim ảnh và mở rộng kỹ năng trong chơi game

FILMMAKER Mode

Xem cảnh phim sống động ở độ lớn đáng nể

Đắm chìm trong những thước phim chân thực nhất. FILMMAKER Mode với các cài đặt chính xác mang đến những bộ phim đúng như ý định của đạo diễn.

Một người đàn ông trong studio chỉnh tối đang xem TV LG hiển thị cảnh hoàng hôn. Ở phía dưới bên phải của hình ảnh là logo FILMMAKER Mode.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

**FILMMAKER Mode là nhãn hiệu của UHD Alliance, Inc.

Trải nghiệm rạp phim tại gia

Kinh ngạc lẫn đắm chìm hoàn toàn

Trải nghiệm rạp phim tại nhà. HDR10 Pro mang lại hình ảnh như ý đồ của nhà sản xuất cho bất kỳ bộ phim nào với màu sắc và độ tương phản chính xác.

Một gia đình ngồi trên sàn phòng khách thiếu ánh sáng cạnh một chiếc bàn nhỏ, nhìn lên chiếc TV LG gắn trên tường chiếu Trái đất từ không gian.

*HDR10 Pro là công nghệ được LG Electronics phát triển dựa trên chất lượng hình ảnh được chuẩn hóa theo tiêu chuẩn 'HDR10'.

Loạt nội dung phong phú luôn sẵn có

TV LG ở phía trước đang hiển thị tuyển tập hình thu nhỏ của các bộ phim và chương trình truyền hình. Trên hình ảnh có các cụm từ “Tuyển tập phim Hành động”, “Bloomberg TV+” và “Xem gần đây”. Không gian phía trước hơi được chiếu sáng như bởi ánh sáng từ TV. Phần nền tối màu phía sau TV có hình thu nhỏ của các bộ phim và chương trình truyền hình khác.

LG Channels

Hiện đang được trưng bày miễn phí trên LG

Mở LG Channels 3.0 để xem các tin tức mới nhất, chương trình thể thao yêu thích, các bộ phim và chương trình truyền hình nhiều tập nổi tiếng, thậm chí cả các nội dung độc quyền chỉ có trên TV LG.

Hiển thị sáu hình thu nhỏ của phim ảnh và chương trình TV, cùng với logo Kênh LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ và Apple TV+ bên dưới.

Dịch vụ OTT

Dễ dàng khám phá các dịch vụ phát trực tuyến yêu thích của bạn

Vào loạt nội dung mới thật dễ dàng nhờ phím tắt điều hướng đến ứng dụng và dịch vụ phát trực tuyến.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

**Nội dung và ứng dụng khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia, sản phẩm và khu vực.

***Yêu cầu gói đăng ký riêng và sản phẩm liên quan cho Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime và Apple TV+.

****Apple, logo Apple và Apple TV là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

*****Amazon, Prime Video và tất cả logo liên quan là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các công ty liên kết.

Chơi game nâng cao

Đặt mục tiêu thắng lớn

Chơi ở tốc độ cao mà vẫn mượt mà với FreeSync và VRR, với thiết lập dễ dàng để bạn nắm chiến thắng trong tay.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 và QNED85 có AMD FreeSync™ Premium và VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 và QNED80 có GeForce NOW, Bảng điều khiển trò chơi & Trình tối ưu hóa, ALLM, eARC và HGiG.

***VRR là thông số kỹ thuật được chứng nhận của HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG là một nhóm các công ty tình nguyện từ các ngành công nghiệp trò chơi và màn hình TV cùng nhau soạn ra và cung cấp các hướng dẫn công khai để cải thiện trải nghiệm chơi game của người tiêu dùng theo định dạng HDR.

*****Hỗ trợ cho HGiG có thể thay đổi theo quốc gia.

Kiểm soát ngay tại nơi bạn cần

Đừng tạm dừng để sử dụng Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi (Game Optimizer) và Bảng điều khiển trò chơi.

Cảnh chơi trò chơi FPS với Bảng điều khiển trò chơi xuất hiện trên màn hình trong khi chơi trò chơi.​ Khung cảnh mùa đông tối tăm với menu Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi xuất hiện trên trò chơi.

*Trang tổng quan trò chơi chỉ được kích hoạt khi cả "Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi" và "Bảng điều khiển trò chơi" đều bật. 

**Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

Truy cập vào tất cả các trò chơi yêu thích của bạn

Hàng ngàn thế giới trò chơi ngay trong tầm tay bạn. Khám phá thư viện hoành tráng gồm các tựa game trên nền tảng đám mây và phát trực tuyến chúng ngay lập tức mà không bao giờ lãng phí thời gian chơi khi tải xuống hoặc cập nhật.

Hình ảnh màn hình chính Boosteroid hiển thị "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Màn hình chính GeForce NOW hiển thị năm hình thu nhỏ của trò chơi khác nhau ở bên phải.

*Các quan hệ đối tác được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

**Có thể cần phải đăng ký GeForce NOW.

***Có thể cần phải đăng ký Boosteroid.

Tính bền vững

Khám phá tầm nhìn của LG QNED AI cho tương lai

Chọn những gì phù hợp với hành tinh bằng ánh sáng, bao bì sinh học và phương pháp bền vững toàn cầu.

Bao bì LG QNED với nền màu be có hình minh họa cây cối.

*Các quan hệ đối tác được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.

**Giá đỡ dưới cho tất cả các sản phẩm QNED và Nắp lưng đầy đủ cho QNED85(65/55/50") được làm bằng nhựa tái chế.

In

Thông số chính

  • Loại màn hình

    4K QNED

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • Đầu ra âm thanh

    40W

  • Hệ thống loa

    2.2 Kênh

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    2182 x 1258 x 110.4

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    61.2

Tất cả thông số

HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ)

  • Loại màn hình

    4K QNED

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Loại có đèn nền

    Trực tiếp

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    120Hz Native

  • Màu sắc / Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ)

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Có (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Lựa chọn thể loại AI

    Có (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Chế độ hình ảnh

    10 chế độ (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • Tương thích với FreeSync (AMD)

  • HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer

    Có (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì)

  • Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

  • Gray Scale

  • Invert Colors

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    2182 x 1258 x 110.4

  • Kích thước TV bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD, mm)

    2182 x 1358 x 464.6

  • Kích thước đóng gói (WxHxD, mm)

    2395 x 1633 x 285

  • Kích thước chân đế TV (WxD, mm)

    1826 x 464.6

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    61.2

  • Trọng lượng TV bao gồm chân đế (kg)

    65.1

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (kg)

    103.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    800 x 400

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096069820

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Có (Tự động cân bằng âm lượng)

  • WiSA Ready

    Có (Tới 2.1 kênh)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Đầu ra âm thanh đồng thời

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Có (2 Way Playback)

  • Đầu ra âm thanh

    40W

  • Điều chỉnh âm thanh AI

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Tham khảo sách hướng dẫn)

  • Hướng loa

    Down Firing

  • Hệ thống loa

    2.2 Kênh

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth

    Có (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 cổng))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Có (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Airplay2

  • Hệ điều hành (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

  • ThinQ

  • Tương thích USP Camera

  • Always Ready

  • Full Web Browser

  • Nhận diện mệnh lệnh giọng nói

  • Điều khiển chuột bay Magic Remote

    Tích hợp bên trong

  • Multi View

  • Room to Room Share

    Có (Receiver)

  • Ứng dụng điều khiển từ xa trên điện thoại

    Có (LG ThinQ)

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện ở chế độ chờ

    Dưới 0.5W

PHỤ KIỆN ĐI KÈM

  • Điều khiển

    Điều khiển Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Có (Có thể tháo rời)

  • Pin điều khiển

    Có (AA x 2EA)

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 