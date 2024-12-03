About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 Split

LG THERMA V R32 Split bietet eine leistungsstarke Heizlösung für Innenbereiche. Es ist bei extrem kalten Temperaturen bis zu -25 °C einsetzbar und erwärmt Wasser auf bis zu 65 °C.

THERMA V R32 Split

THERMA V R32 Split

Das neue THERMA V R32 Split bietet verbesserte Heizeffizienz und -leistung mit Kühlmittel R32.

Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage

02_How-THERMA-V-R32-Split-Works_Desktop_1564386660327

Funktionsweise des THERMA V R32 Split

Es verwendet Außenluft als Wärmequelle für Heizung und Warmwasser.

03_Reliable-Heating_Desktop_1564386695734

Zuverlässiges Heizen

THEMRA V R32 Split bietet zuverlässiges und leistungsstarkes Heizen für Innenräume. Sie kann bei extrem kalten Temperaturen von bis zu -25 °C betrieben werden. Zudem kann sie die Wassertemperatur auf max. 65 °C halten.

Revolutionärer R1-Kompressor

THERMA V R32 Split ist mit dem revolutionären R1-Kompressor ausgestattet. Dieser fortschrittliche Kompressor hat insbesondere die Kippbewegung der Schnecke verbessert und steigert die Gesamteffizienz und Zuverlässigkeit. Zudem wurde der Betriebsbereich des Kompressors von 10 Hz auf 135Hz erhöht.

Umweltfreundliches Kältemittel

THERMA V R32 Split ist mit R32-Kältemittel ausgestattet, dem umweltfreundlichen Kältemittel mit einem Treibhauspotenzial von 675, und damit 70 % niedriger als R410A. Mit dem Kältemittel R32 ist die THERMA V R32 Split hocheffizient als umweltfreundliche Heizlösung.

*Das obige Resultat basiert auf einer Raumheizung bei 35 ℃ .
*Raumheizung bei 55 °C erhielt eine A++ Bewertung.

05_Smart-Heating-Control_Desktop_1564387029060

Intelligente Heizsteuerung

Die intuitive Bedientafel ermöglicht die schnelle und mühelose Bedienung durch eine einfache Berührung und Benutzer können Pläne anhand ihres Lebensstils erstellen. Zudem ermöglicht die tägliche oder monatliche Überwachung des Stromverbrauchs eine effiziente Energieverwaltung.

06_Remotely-Control-from-Anywhere_Desktop_1564391722866

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus

Mithilfe der LG ThinQ™-App können Benutzer das Heizungssystem jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus mühelos steuern. Fernzugang zum Heizungssystem bietet den Benutzern ein Höchstmaß an Komfort.

*Required Accessory : PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) and PWYREWO00

Einfache und flexible Installation

THEMRA V R32 Split kann mühelos und flexibel in allen Haustypen installiert werden. Integrierte Wasserkomponenten* im Innengerät erleichtern die Installation in einer erheblich kürzeren Zeit. Zudem reicht das verlängerte Kältemittelrohr bis 50 m und die Rohre können in drei verschiedenen Richtungen (vorwärts, seitlich und rückwärts) verbunden werden, wodurch die Installation flexibler und einfacher wird.

Einstellung vor der Installation

Installateure können anhand der Informationen zum Installationsort die Voreinstellung mit dem LG Heizungskonfigurator vornehmen und die Daten auf eine Speicherkarte aus dem Büro speichern. Am Standort stecken die Installateure anschließend die Speicherkarte einfach hinten am Remote-Controller ein, um die Konfigurationsdaten zu aktivieren. Das ermöglicht eine mühelose und schnelle Inbetriebnahme für Installateure.

*Wasserkomponenten umfassen Durchflusssensor, Wasserpumpe, Ausgleichsbehälter, Entlüftungsventil, Sicherheitsventil, Plattenwärmetauscher, Sieb, Steuerung und elektrisches Heizgerät.

08_Easy---Quick-Maintenance_Desktop_1564387537986

Einfache und schnelle Wartung

Der Remote-Controller kann bis zu 50 Verlaufspunkte speichern und ermöglicht die mühelose Identifikation der Ursache einer Störung oder eines Fehlers und damit die Lösungsfindung.

09_Line-Up_Desktop_1564387584485

THERMA V Produktreihe

10_Inquiry to Buy_Desktop_1564387652289

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Anfrage senden
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
