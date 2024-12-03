About Cookies on This Site

Geschäfte

Entdecken Sie die vielseitigen Lösungen von LG für Geschäfte. Von leistungsstarker gewerblicher Elektronik bis hin zu innovativen Displays und Klimatisierungssystemen bietet LG Produkte, die Ihr Geschäft auf die nächste Stufe heben.

Ein Bild eines Verkäufers in einem Bekleidungsgeschäft, der lächelt und einem Kunden Einkaufstüten überreicht.

Gestalten sie ihr ladengeschäft zu einem platz, den man gerne aufsucht

Optimales design und performance

- Maßgeschneidertes Design und Leistung für alle Räume mit verschiedenen Optionen
- Schlanke und kompakte Innengeräte
- Modulares Design mit separatem Kompressor und Wärmetauscher

Energieersparnis

- Ein Personenerkennungssensor justiert Dauer und Richtung
- Wärmeabfall von Innengeräten kann für Warmwasser genutzt werden

Eine Außenmall mit Thumbnails eines Ausstellungsraums, eines Restaurants, eines Cafés, eines Fastfood-Restaurants und eines Bekleidungsgeschäfts.

Ein Bild eines Cafés im Einkaufszentrum mit eingeschalteter Klimaanlage.

Cafés mit schicker inneneinrichtung

Die runde Kassette bietet ein verfeinertes Design, um den Innenraum eines Ladengeschäfts hervorzuheben.

Ein Bild eines Restaurants im Einkaufszentrum mit eingeschalteter Klimaanlage.

Große restaurants

Das umkehrbare Deckengerät sorgt für leistungsstarke Windgeschwindigkeit und Luftmengen und kann Luft bis zu 15 m strömen lassen, um große Räume rasch zu kühlen und zu heizen.

Ein Bild mit Personen in einem Autoausstellungsraum mit eingeschalteter Klimaanlage.

Ausstellungsräume mit regelmäßigen besuchern

Die Smart 4-Wege-Kassette mit Personenerkennungssensor spart Energie, indem sie die Anzahl an Personen und die Art des Raums erkennt und die Laufdauer und Luftrichtung entsprechend justiert.

Bilder einer Person, die Gemüse mit heißem Wasser wäscht und dem Innenbereich eines Fastfood-Restaurant.

Restaurants mit heißwasserwaschanlage

Der Einsatz des Multi V in Kombination mit dem Hydro-Kit reduziert die Energiekosten, indem die Abwärme des Innengeräts für Warmwasser verwendet wird.

Ein Bild eines Schaufensters eines Bekleidungsgeschäfts, von außen aufgenommen.

Bekleidungsgeschäfts ohne ausreichenden platz im außenbereich

Multi V M ist eine modulare Lösung mit separaten Kompressoren und Wärmetauschern, sodass Sie ein Außengerät innen montieren können.

Produktreihe für ihr ladengeschäft

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

Multi-V-Innengeräte

Multi-V-Innengeräte

Warmwasserlösung (Hydro-Kit)

Warmwasserlösung (Hydro-Kit)

Single split

Single split

Multi-V-Innengeräte

Einzeln gepackt

Multi Split

Multi split
Ein Bild eines Mannes, der ein Smartphone mit der LG Website auf dem Display in der Hand hält.

