Geschäfte
Entdecken Sie die vielseitigen Lösungen von LG für Geschäfte. Von leistungsstarker gewerblicher Elektronik bis hin zu innovativen Displays und Klimatisierungssystemen bietet LG Produkte, die Ihr Geschäft auf die nächste Stufe heben.
Optimales design und performance
- Maßgeschneidertes Design und Leistung für alle Räume mit verschiedenen Optionen
- Schlanke und kompakte Innengeräte
- Modulares Design mit separatem Kompressor und Wärmetauscher