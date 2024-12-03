About Cookies on This Site

Individuelle steuerung

Die individuelle steuerung von LG verfügt über eine intuitive benutzeroberfläche und verschiedene einstellungsmöglichkeiten für die einfache und problemlose verwaltung.

Individual Controller

Individuelle steuerung

Einfache steuerung von innengeräten mit hochwertigem und kompaktem design.

Display für Luftqualitätslevel5

Display für luftqualitätslevel

Einfache kontrolle der luftqualität im innenbereich mit einem separaten programm. Die intuitive benutzeroberfläche wird in farbe und ziffern dargestellt und erkennt bis zu PM 1.0.

Premium Design with Intuitive Interface

Hochwertiges design mit intuitiver benutzeroberfläche

Das luxuriöse design des Remote-Controllers passt sich durch das farbige display perfekt an die inneneinrichtung an und erleichtert mit einfacher und benutzerfreundlicher tastenanordnung die steuerung.

Energieverwaltung

Benutzer können den stromverbrauch kontrollieren und zeitberichte (wöchentlich, monatlich, jährlich) erstellen. Verschiedene energieverwaltungseinstellungen wie energiezieleinstellung, alarm Pop-up-Anzeige, zeitlimitsteuerung und abwesenheitsfunktion sind für eine effiziente verwaltung verfügbar.

Variable funktionen

Benutzer können die umweltdaten wie temperatur, luftfeuchtigkeit und sauberkeit (CO2 für ERV) sowie integrierte planung für wöchentliche, monatliche und jährliche pläne kontrollieren. Sie ist auch programmierbar mit digitaler ausgabe (optional für Standard III), Ein- oder ausschalten der gerätschaft von fremdanbietern wie beleuchtung, heizung und lüfter.

Jederzeit steuerbar

Einige der vom MULTI V 5 angebotenen funktionen wie intelligente laststeuerung, geräuscharmer betrieb und komfortkühlung sowie andere standardfunktionen können jederzeit gesteuert werden.

 

Steuerung, jederzeit und von jedem Ort

Steuern und überwachen sie die luftreinigung über ihre ThinQ app mithilfe eines Wi-Fi modems.

