Retail & QSR

Retail & QSR

Digital Signage verbessert das Einkaufserlebnis sowohl für Verbraucher als auch für Einzelhändler. Als Marketingplattform, die die Marke mit den Kunden verbindet, bietet die Digital Signage-Lösung von LG ein hervorragendes Display mit hoher Bildqualität, großer Design-Flexibilität und benutzerfreundlicher Software, die die Gesamtbetriebskosten senkt und den Kunden ein einzigartiges Erlebnis bietet.

Kundenmeinungen

Wir wollen ein interaktives Einkaufen mit einfachem Zugang zu den Informationen, ohne die soziale Distanz zu verlieren.

Kundenmeinungen

Die interaktiven Display-Produkte können den Verbrauchern helfen, die gewünschten Informationen zu erhalten.

Kundenmeinungen

Wir wollen einen schnellen und einfachen Service in unserem hektischen Leben.

Kundenmeinungen

Die Verbraucher können einfach und schnell die gewünschte Dienstleistung erhalten, genau wie früher, und dabei den persönlichen Kontakt minimieren.

Kundemeinungen aus dem einzelhandel

Das Markenimage eines Geschäfts lässt sich durch eine exquisite Inneneinrichtung und effektive Werbung verbessern.

Kundemeinungen aus dem Einzelhandel

Einzelhändler hoffen, die Werbewirkung mit klaren Inhalten zu erhöhen.

Kundemeinungen aus dem einzelhandel

Wir sollten den Kunden einen komfortablen und übersichtlichen Service bieten.

Kundemeinungen aus dem Einzelhandel

Die Display-Produkte sollten einfach zu bedienen, zu verwalten und zu überwachen sein.

Kundemeinungen aus dem IT bereich

Die Produkte sollten robust und in hohem Maße mit dem bestehenden System kompatibel sein.

Kundemeinungen aus dem IT Bereich

Produktüberwachung und -reparatur in Echtzeit sollten aus der Ferne möglich sein. Außerdem sollten die Inhalte einfach und bequem über eine CMS-Lösung verwaltet werden können, ohne den Laden besuchen zu müssen.

Warum LG information display

Die Einzelhandels- und QSR-Märkte reichen von kleinen Lebensmittelgeschäften bis hin zu großen Einkaufszentren. Sie sind mit einer Vielzahl von Akteuren verbunden, darunter Verbraucher, Ladenbesitzer und Systemintegratoren. Es ist sehr wichtig, verschiedene Displays und professionelle Lösungen anzubieten, die für unterschiedliche Räume und Kundenbedürfnisse geeignet sind. LG unterstützt seine Partner bei der Steigerung ihrer Einnahmen durch die Bereitstellung dieser Lösungen.


LG gewährleistet eine hervorragende Display-Qualität mit hoher Farbwiedergabe, großem Betrachtungswinkel und hervorragender Helligkeit. Außerdem helfen die flexiblen Montageoptionen und das schlanke Design dabei, das Display überall dort zu installieren, wo man die Aufmerksamkeit der Kunden auf sich ziehen möchte.

Große einkaufszentren

Für das Branding ist es wichtig, den Raum ästhetisch einzigartig zu gestalten. LG LED- und OLED-Beschilderungen haben eine hervorragende Bildqualität und können flexibel mit dem Raumdesign harmonisiert werden. Sie erhellen den Raum und maximieren den Werbeeffekt.

Geschäfte für Luxusmarken

High-Fashion-Geschäfte

Luxusmarken müssen schon von außen auffallen. Die herausragende Bildqualität von LG LED Signage und rahmenlose Werbeinhalte mit einer immersiven Ansicht können die Aufmerksamkeit der Kunden auf sich ziehen. Die transparenten OLED-Bildschirme verleihen dem Raum eine hohe Qualität, während verschiedene UHD-Beschilderungen die Werbung mit naturgetreuer Farbwiedergabe aufwerten.

QSR, drive thru, convenience shop usw.

Die digitale Beschilderung in QSR- und Convenience-Stores spielt eine immer wichtigere Rolle, da der Bedarf der Kunden an einfachen, schnellen und berührungslosen Einkaufsmethoden steigt. Vor allem die Drive-Thru-Systeme mit leuchtstarken Displays und intelligenten Plattformen sind unerlässlich. Sie gewährleisten einen bequemeren Service durch Spracherkennung und mobile App-Lösungen.

IP-rated Outdoor

IP-rated Outdoor

55XE4F-M

Apotheken, reisebüros, telekommunikationsläden

Displays sollten eine hohe Sichtbarkeit haben und über Funktionen zur Verwaltung von Inhalten in Echtzeit verfügen. LG webOS Signage verwendet SuperSign CMS, um mit seinen einfachen und intuitiven Menüs eine einfache Verwaltung von Werbeinhalten zu ermöglichen.

Immobilienbüros

Um den Kundenwünschen gerecht zu werden und eine große Auswahl an Immobilien auf einen Blick anbieten zu können, sollten großformatige Displays installiert werden. Das LG Interactive Digital Board ermöglicht es den Kunden, sich mit seinen großen Bildschirmen und interaktiven Funktionen einfach und schnell über die Details der lokalen Immobilien zu informieren.

Bekleidungsgeschäft

Videowände mit hoher Auflösung und dünnen Einfassungen können eine Vielzahl von Werbebildern eindringlich präsentieren, während Beschilderungen in verschiedenen Größen zur Steigerung des Umsatzes beitragen können, indem sie über BLE und NFC maßgeschneiderte Werbeaktionen in Echtzeit anbieten.

Video Wall

Video Wall

55SVM5F-H
Standard Performance

Standard Performance

22SM3G-B

Kontrollraum

Da Inhaber von Einzelhandelsgeschäften während der Geschäftszeiten keine prompte Lösung für technische Probleme erhalten können, kann dies negative Auswirkungen auf die Einnahmen haben. Signage365Care bietet eine Fernüberwachung von Signage-Displays mit Fehlerdiagnose in Echtzeit, damit sich die Mitarbeiter auf die Kundenbetreuung konzentrieren können.

Fallstudien

Retail

KappAhl, sweden

Retail

Misafir, greece

Retail

Parabita, greece

Retail

Intersport, greece

Retail

Westfield US

Retail

Wasabi, UK

