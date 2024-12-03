About Cookies on This Site

Information display

Egal, ob sie sich für digital signage oder commercial TV entscheiden - diese geräte werden Ihr herz höher schlagen lassen. Entdecken sie hier unsere auswahl von Digital signage & Displays.

Machen Sie Ihr Business und Ihr Leben mehr One:dervoll

 

 

LG DIGITAL CONNECT

Erlebe die innovativen Display-Lösungen von LG bei einer anschaulichen
virtuellen Tour und mit Referenzen entwickelt für dein Unternehmen.

LG DIGITAL CONNECT Website besuchen

Innovative Einfachheit

LED bloc

Innovative einfachheit Mehr erfahren

Das Unsichtbare sehen und anfassen

Das unsichtbare sehen und anfassen Mehr erfahren

Digital Signage

LED Signage

OLED Signage

Commercial TV

One:Quick

Digital Signage

Entdecken sie, wie die möglichkeiten der LG digital signages Ihr unternehmen bereichern und Ihren umsatz steigern können.

Digital signage Mehr erfahren
LED Signage

LG smart LED indoor signage erweckt ihre inhalte zum leben. Fesseln sie Ihre kunden mit innovativer technik.

LED signage Mehr erfahren
Commercial TV

Mit geräten wie dem LG Pro: Centric Commercial TV oder dem TV Signage können manager auf einfache art und weise individuelle Inhalte zur gästebetreuung erstellen.

Commercial TV Mehr erfahren
OLED Signage

Dual-View OLED commercial displays sind sowohl in flacher als auch in gewölbter ausführung erhältlich.

OLED signage Mehr erfahren
One:Quick

LG One:Quick ist eine reihe von neuen Business-Kommunikationslösungen, die Ihre zusammenarbeit im neuen zeitalter der Remote-Arbeit auf das nächste level bringen.

Branchen

Entdecken sie innovative projekte und referenzbeispiele!

Branchen Mehr erfahren

Entdecken sie LG Information display!

Tottenham 2020

Tottenham 2020

ISE 2020

ISE 2020

Luton Airport 2019

Luton Airport 2019
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 