Entdecken Sie LG All Stars

Nehmen Sie an einem attraktiven Prämienprogramm für Installateure teil, das auf Ihre täglichen Bedürfnisse abgestimmt ist.

Es gibt eine goldene Trophäe mit LG All Stars eingraviert, und um sie herum explodieren Feuerwerkskörper.

Mitmachen, sammeln, gewinnen.

Scannen Sie Ihre Wärmepumpen und sammeln Sie damit Punkte für exklusive Prämien.

Eine 4 köpfige Familie mit zwei Kinder, hören einer Frau in einer roten Uniform zu.

Auf den Punkt gebracht

Profitieren Sie vom einfachen Zugang zum LG-Kundensupport, zu Schulungen und Produktinformationen auf Ihrem Smartphone.

Auf den Punkt gebracht Mitglied werden

LG Luft/Wasser Wärmepumpe THERMA V R290 Monobloc, schwarze Außeneinheit ist auf der grünen Außenwand dargestellt.

Werden Sie Mitglied

Seien Sie Teil einer professionellen Wärmepumpen-Gemeinschaft und tragen Ihren Teil zu einer emissionsfreieren Zukunft bei.

Werden Sie Mitglied Mitglied werden

Was ist LG All Stars?

Im Rahmen des LG All Stars Prämienprogramms haben Installateure Zugang zu exklusiven Vorteilen, Schulungen und einem Netzwerk von gleichgesinnten Fachleuten.

Immer zur Hand

Entdecken Sie unsere App mit all ihren hilfreichen Funktionen aus einer Hand.

Für alle Heizungs-Installateure

Jeder Heizungs-Installateur ist berechtigt an dem Programm teilzunehmen.

Jährliche exklusive Vorteile

LG All Stars bietet exklusive Vorteile und ordnet die jeweilige Stufe anhand der jährlichen Vetriebsleistung zu.

So werden Sie Mitglied des Programms

Mitglied werden

Zwei Installateure mit roter Jacke installieren die LG Luft/Wasser Wärmepumpe THERMA V R290 Monobloc in einem Garten

icon

#1 Klicken und Mitglied werden

Starten Sie mit einem einfachen Klick auf 'Mitglied werden'

icon

#2 Geben Sie Ihre Daten ein

Geben Sie Ihre E-Mail Adresse und Kontaktdaten ein, um aktuelle Information über Prämien und exklusive Angebote zu erhalten.

icon

#3 Laden Sie die LG All Stars App herunter

Wo immer Sie auch sind, Sie haben Zugriff auf Unterlagen, aktuelle Informationen oder auf den Prämienshop

icon

#4 Schließen Sie Ihre Registrierung ab

Registrieren Sie sich für unser Programm, um Zugriff auf Vorteile und News zu erhalten.

Vorteile des LG All Stars Programms

Das LG All Stars Logo ist in der Mitte und fünf LG Luft/Wasser Wärmepumpen THERMA V befinden sich hinter dem Logo.

Die Vorteile

*Kostenlose Trainings & Zertifikate
* Exklusive Service Hotline
*Punkte sammeln und im Prämienkatalog einlösen 
*Extra Prämienpunkte ab Bronze-Stufe

*Zugang zum LG Online Shop
*Einladung zu örtlichen LG All Stars Events
*Vorrangige Website Auflistung Ihres Unternehmens auf LG.com
*Einladung zum LG All Stars Europa VIP Event

 

Im App Store herunterladen Auf Google Play erhalten

FAQs

Q.

Wer ist berechtigt, dem LG All Stars Treue-Programm beizutreten?

A.

Alle Heizungs-Installateure, unabhängig vom Ausbildungsgrad, können dem Programm beitreten.

Q.

Was sind die Vorteile des Programms?

A.

Das LG All Stars Programm bietet ein breites Angebot an exklusiven Vorteilen, inklusive VIP Status, LG Pro Punkte und spezielle Promotions.

Q.

Wie sind die Stufen in dem LG All Stars Programm aufgeteilt?

A.

Das LG All Stars Programm ist in Standard, Bronze, Silber und Gold Stufen aufgeteilt, gemäß der Vetriebsleistung und der damit erreichten Punktzahl.

Q.

Wie lange läuft das Programm?

A.

Das Programm läuft auf unbegrenzte Zeit. Die Punkte werden jedes Kalenderjahr zurückgesetzt. Die Punkte müssen vor dem Zurücksetzen nach Möglichkeit in Prämien eingelöst werden.

Entdecken Sie mehr über LG Air Solution

Hier erhalten Sie eine Auswahl an Informationen, inklusive Produktkataloge und Installationsanleitungen.

 

Zu den Unterlagen

Hier finden Sie Unterlagen und Support, die wir als Hilfe bereitstellen.

 

Zum Service

Lesen Sie die neuesten Artikel, News und mehr auf unserem Blog.

 

Zu den Artikeln

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Anfrage
Datenschutzerklärung
 