Corporate

Corporate

Es werden mehr Daten und Informationen verarbeitet und ausgetauscht, und es werden mehr Ideen entwickelt. Eine neue Ära der Zusammenarbeit ist angebrochen. Um mit dem Wandel Schritt zu halten, entwickelt sich unsere Büroumgebung weiter, um dem Bedarf an offenen, kleinen Arbeitsplätzen und der Zusammenarbeit aus der Ferne Rechnung zu tragen.

Was die mitarbeitenden sagen

Ich möchte Daten austauschen, das Display mit verschiedenen Geräten verbinden und frei auf dem Bildschirm zeichnen. Die hervorragende Bildqualität und der weite Betrachtungswinkel werden die Effizienz von Besprechungen steigern.

Was die Mitarbeitenden sagen

Da die Aufgaben immer komplexer und schwieriger werden, wird die Zusammenarbeit oder das gemeinsame Lösen von Problemen zum normalen Arbeitsansatz. Bei der Durchführung von Besprechungen wird Zeit damit verschwendet, externe Geräte, einschließlich Notebooks, an den Bildschirm im Raum anzuschließen. Heutzutage arbeiten die Mitarbeiter lieber in einer fortschrittlichen und kollaborativen Umgebung als in herkömmlichen Arbeitsräumen. Verschiedene Formen der Zusammenarbeit wie Ideenbesprechungen, Datenaustausch und abteilungsübergreifende Besprechungen werden durch den Einsatz von Digital Signage am Arbeitsplatz bequemer.

Was der IT direktor sagt

Da viele Konferenzräume heutzutage über professionelle AV-Steuerungssysteme mit hoher Kompatibilität verfügen, benötige ich eine Display- und Konferenzlösung, die einfach zu warten und zu verwalten ist.

Was der IT Direktor sagt

Die neue Form des Arbeitsplatzes mit Technologie ermöglicht Zusammenarbeit und Innovation, indem sie die spontane Interaktion anregt und unterstützt. Bei der Anpassung einer digitalen Beschilderung sollte die nahtlose Erfahrung berücksichtigt werden. Da einige Tagungsräume bereits mit Netzwerk- und Konnektivitätsgeräten ausgestattet sind, ist die Kompatibilität mit den vorhandenen Geräten wichtig. Daher sind ein einfacher Kontakt zum Support-Team, Produktschulungen, technischer Support und Werbevorteile wichtig.

Was der vizepräsident sagt

Das Geschäftsumfeld ändert sich jede Minute. Ich muss in der Lage sein, auf einen Blick zu sehen, was im Unternehmen passiert, um schnell Entscheidungen treffen zu können.

Was der Vizepräsident sagt

Marktführende Unternehmen wissen, dass die Bereitstellung von Echtzeit-Informationen für die Entscheidungsfindung von entscheidender Bedeutung für die geschäftliche Agilität ist. Die Anzeige visueller Daten hilft dem Management und den Mitarbeitern bei der Durchführung von Diskussionen und macht die Entscheidungsfindung effizienter, was die Unternehmensleistung verbessert. Darüber hinaus müssen führende Unternehmen ein flexibles Arbeitsumfeld schaffen, in dem die Mitarbeiter jederzeit die effektivsten Besprechungen abhalten können. Das steigert die Effizienz und die Arbeitszufriedenheit und führt zu einer Maximierung der Kosteneffizienz und zu einem erheblichen ROI.

Warum LG Information display

Die Digital Signage-Lösung von LG bietet einen leistungsstarken Arbeitsplatz als Content-Kommunikationsplattform, die mit ihrer außergewöhnlichen Displayqualität, ihrem flexiblen Design und ihrer Zuverlässigkeit eine Brücke zwischen Management, Mitarbeitern und Verbrauchern schlägt.


Unternehmen können sich auf LG Digital Signage verlassen, wenn es um überragende Displayqualität, flexibles Design, benutzerfreundliche Funktionen und wettbewerbsfähige Gesamtbetriebskosten (TCO) als Gesamtlösung von der Installation über die Anpassung bis hin zur Nutzung und Wartung geht. Lebendige Bildschirme, Zuverlässigkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit verbessern die Arbeitsumgebung und machen Remote-Arbeit mühelos. Unternehmensmitglieder können mit Hilfe unserer Produkte bequem Daten schreiben, erstellen, bearbeiten und austauschen.

Lobby

Das einzigartige Display hinterlässt ein symbolisches Bild des Unternehmens, gibt den Besuchern das Gefühl, willkommen zu sein, und vermittelt effektiv Informationen.

Definieren Sie Ihren Raum neu mit LG LED Signage

Definieren sie Ihren raum neu mit LG LED signage

Definieren sie Ihren raum neu mit LG LED signage
LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009
LG LED Bloc

LG LED Bloc

LSAA012

Huddle room - standard

Dies ist ein kleiner, privater Raum, ideal für kurze Treffen von 2 bis 6 Personen. Bildschirme benötigen normalerweise einen Mindestabstand von 1,5 m, was die Raumeffizienz einschränkt. LG Signage maximiert die Raumeffizienz und Produktivität durch einfache Installation, Dateneingabe und Bildschirmfreigabe.

Huddle room - interaktiv

Für interaktive Kommunikation auf kleinem Raum präsentieren wir LG Signage, ein All-in-One-Touch-Erlebnis mit integriertem interaktiven Touchscreen und benutzerfreundlicher Schreibsoftware. Mit LG Signage können Sie Ihren Bildschirm schnell und effizient für Besprechungen einrichten und mit anderen teilen.

Interactive

Interaktiv

65TR3DJ

Kleiner raum - standard

Dieser Raum ist vergleichbar mit einem Huddle-Raum, aber für 6 bis 10 Personen. Er eignet sich für schnelle Besprechungen oder Interviews, bei denen ein kleiner Raum effizient genutzt werden muss. Es wird eine kompakte Bildschirmlösung benötigt, die den kleinen Raum mit einfacher Installation und Kompatibilität voll ausnutzt. Das zertifizierte Display von LG garantiert eine nahtlose Kommunikation über große Entfernungen.

Standard

Standard

65UH5F-H

Kleiner raum - interaktiv

In jedem kleinen Raum brauchen Sie Platz für interaktive Diskussionen und zum Schreiben. Lernen Sie das integrierte All-in-One-Touch-Erlebnis mit LG IDB kennen. Passen Sie Ihre Optionen auf einer intuitiven Plattform an. Maximieren Sie den Komfort mit benutzerfreundlichem Design und Funktionen.

Interaktiv

Interaktiv

65TR3DJ

Medium room - standard

Dies ist ein Raum für die funktionsübergreifende Zusammenarbeit von 7 bis 15 Personen. Die Bilder sollten aus der Ferne gut sichtbar sein und keine Kompatibilitätsprobleme aufweisen. Daten müssen häufig ausgetauscht werden. Die Aufwärmzeit und der Wartungsaufwand sollten minimal sein, um einen reibungslosen Ablauf der Sitzungen zu gewährleisten. Halten Sie Konferenzen und Präsentationen in vollem Vertrauen mit einem zertifizierten Display ab. Dank UHD bleibt der Bildschirm lebendig, und das weitwinklige IPS-Panel ermöglicht es den Teilnehmern, sich zu konzentrieren, was die Produktivität erhöht. Auch die gemeinsame Nutzung von Daten ist mit One:Quick Share effizient.

Standard

Standard

86UH5F-H
Standard Premium

Standard Premium

86UL3G-B
Standard

Standard

75UH5F-H
OneQuick

OneQuick

SC-00DA

Mittlerer raum - interaktiv

Der interaktive Raum eines mittelgroßen Raumes beherbergt eine große Anzahl von Menschen, daher sind Schreibfähigkeit und Konnektivität mit einer Vielzahl von Geräten entscheidend. Mit webOS/Android-basierten SoC können Sie die gemeinsame Nutzung und die Kompatibilität mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem für eine effiziente Zusammenarbeit verbessern.

Interaktiv

Interaktiv

86TR3DJ
Interaktiv

Interaktiv

75TR3DJ

Großer raum - standard

Dieser Raum ist für Schulungen und Seminare mit bis zu 50 Personen geeignet. Dieser Raum braucht einen größeren Bildschirm als andere Räume. Er benötigt qualitativ hochwertige Bilder, auch aus größerer Entfernung und verschiedenen Winkeln. Es wird ein Bildschirm benötigt, der problemlos mit Videokonferenzlösungen kompatibel ist. All dies, sowie Multi-Display, ist mit LG Signage möglich.

Standard

Standard

98UH5F-H
Standard

Standard

86UH5F-H
Standard

Standard

86UL3G-B

Sitzungssaal

Dies ist ein Besprechungsraum für 15 oder mehr Führungskräfte. Der Bildschirm muss von weitem und aus verschiedenen Winkeln sichtbar sein. Im Gegensatz zu anderen Besprechungsräumen ist hier ein großer Bildschirm erforderlich. Raumeffizienz ist wichtig und die Geräuschentwicklung sollte minimal sein. LG Signage erzeugt nur minimale Geräusche, bietet eine hervorragende Bildqualität und garantiert Raumeffizienz.

Auditorium

Dieser Raum ist für große Veranstaltungen mit bis zu 300 Personen geeignet, für Schulungen, Vorstandssitzungen und Präsentationen. Es wird ein robustes und breites hochauflösendes Display benötigt, das in verschiedenen Räumen installiert werden kann, und unsere großen kundenspezifischen LED-Displays unterstützen die ultimative Einwegkommunikation. Der ConnectedCare Service und SuperSign CMS von LG sorgen für optimale betriebliche Effizienz.

Besuchen sie den VR-Showroom auf der digital connect!

Haben sie fragen zum produkt für die unternehmensindustrie?

