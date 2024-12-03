About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Dual vane kassette

Die doppelflügel-kassette von LG bietet einen breiteren luftstrom durch die verwendung von zwei einzelnen flügeln. Sie können den luftstrom ungeachtet der einbauposition mit einer feinen winkelsteuerung anpassen.

a black basic image

Angepasster luftstrom mit innovativem DOPPELFLÜGEL

Die DOPPELFLÜGEL-Kassette von LG verwendet 2 einzelne flügel, um einen benutzerdefiniert angepassten luftstrom für alle umgebungen zu erzeugen.

Überblick
Überblick
Kaufanfrage

Warum DOPPELFLÜGEL?

Deckt breitere bereiche ab

Noch höhere reichweite

Besser verteilter luftstrom

Angepasster windstrom

Egal, wo sie die installation ausführen, LG DOPPELFLÜGEL bietet einen optimalen luftstrom

Power-Modus1

Power-Modus

Erreicht die zieltemperatur schneller.

Indirekter Wind1

Indirekter wind

Verhindert direktes anblasen von personen

Auf- und Abschwung1

Auf- und abschwung

Bewahrt die temperatur gleichmäßig in jedem bereich

Direkter Wind1

Direkter wind

Kann bis zu 5 m ohne zusätzliche komponenten erreichen

Verwaltet durch LG ThinQ™

Die DOPPELFLÜGEL-Kassette kann über mobilgeräte überwacht und gesteuert werden, um energie einzusparen und eine bessere luftqualität zu gewährleisten.

Verwaltet durch LG ThinQ™1

Intelligenter sensor

Bodentemperatur

Sorgen sie für einen leistungsstarken luftstrom bis zum erreichen der gewünschten temperatur selbst am boden

*Der bodentemperatursensor kann als option erworben werden

Personenerkennung

Indem die personenerkennung die position von menschen erkennt, wird der luftstrom angepasst und schaltet automatisch ab, wenn der raum nicht belegt ist.
*Der personenerkennungssensor ist als option erhältlich

Die neue kassette mit luftreinigung

Die LG kassette für den Innenbereich ist mit der luftreinigungsfunktion ausgestattet. Sie bietet eine lösung für das problem mit ultrafeinem staub, der unseren körpern schadet. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein CAC*-zertifiziertes leistungsstarkes produkt, das saubere, kühle luft in Ihren großen bereich strömen lässt.

Die neue Kassette mit Luftreinigung1

*Certification air conditioner, der koreanische verband für luftreinigung, testet die luftreinigungsfunktion von klimageräten gründlich und zertifiziert zuverlässige produkte.

Luftreinigung für ein gesünderes Innenraumklima1

Luftreinigung für ein gesünderes innenraumklima

Eine leistungsstarke luftreinigung in 5 schritten entfernt gerüche, keime und unsichtbaren PM 1.0 feinstaub. Der filter lässt sich mit wasser reinigen und ermöglicht eine semi-permanente nutzung.

*Das luftreinigungskit ist als option erhältlich.

Energieeinsparung1

Energieeinsparung

Das breitere gitter zieht mehr luft ein, der erweiterte wärmetauscher wärmt oder kühlt die luft wirkungsvoll und der verbesserte lüfter bläst mehr luft aus

D16_2020_SingleSplit_DUAL-Vane-Cassette_LG-COM_PC-16

*Vergleich mit vorherigem 4-Wege-Kassettenmodell.

Kaufanfrage1

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden sie U.S eine anfrage, falls sie weitere informationen zum produkt wünschen, und wir werden U.S in kürze mit ihnen in verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr erfahren
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 