Der neue Showroom von Eisen Fischer nach dem Umbau

Gutes Raumklima in der Ausstellung – VRF-System Multi V im Einsatz bei Eisen Fischer

08/02/2022

Der neue Showroom von Eisen Fischer nach dem Umbau.

Heizen, Lüften, Kühlen: Je nach Temperatur sind diese Funktionen wichtig, um ein perfekt angenehmes Raumklima zu schaffen. Der Vertrieb Eisen Fischer in Nördlingen war deshalb auf der Suche nach einem System, das einerseits Wärmelasten abführt und zugleich, je nach Jahreszeit, zur Aufrechterhaltung eines idealen Raumklimas beiträgt. Die Lösung: das VRF-System Multi V von LG.

Optimaler Innenraumkomfort


Die zentrale Anforderung bei Projektbeginn bestand in der Klimatisierung des neuen Showrooms des Unternehmens Eisen Fischer. Das zu installierende Gesamtsystem sollte ästhetisch ansprechend sein, sich in das Raumkonzept fügen, eine optimale Kühlung sowie Raumheizung gewährleisten und dazu noch energieeffizient sein – und das auf 1.300 Quadratmetern. Um diese hohen Ansprüche zu erfüllen, setzte das Team von Kälte-Dienst Marold in Aalen-Unterkochen gemeinsam mit der Firma Rosink Objekteinrichtungen aus Nordhorn auf LG Multi V 5 sowie runde Deckenkassetten mit hochwertigem Design und flexiblem Luftstrom.

Energieeffizient und leistungsstark

Das VRF-System Multi 5 V sorgt für ein ganzjährig angenehmes Raumklima – bei maximaler Energieeffizienz und geringen Betriebskosten.
„Wir haben uns für LG entschieden, weil ich vor allem die innovativen Produkte sowie das moderne Design und die Zuverlässigkeit der Geräte schätze – LG hat schon immer etwas besser gemacht und das gefällt mir“, erklärt Andreas Marold. Er war für Umsetzung des Projekts in Nördlingen zuständig und ist seit 2007 Partner von LG. Außerdem unterstützte die Firma Rosink aus Nordhorn – sie ist Expertin für Objekteinrichtungen. In nur sieben Monaten wurde das Projekt realisiert.

Energieeffizient und leistungsstark


Unter anderem wurde ein LG Multi V 5 System eingebaut, ein Produkt mit der weltweit besten Energieeffizienz, bei gleichzeitig minimalen Betriebskosten. Die integrierte Dual Sensing Control erfasst die Umgebungsbedingungen anhand Feuchtigkeit und Temperatur – die ideale Lösung für einen hohen Innenraumkomfort bei optimaler Leistung. Durch die individuelle Anpassung jedes Innengerätes wird ein zu hohes „Schwanken“ der Raumtemperatur vermieden. Dabei passt sich der verbaute Inverter-Lüftungsregler an den momentanen Kühlungsbedarf an.

Energieeffizient und leistungsstark

Das System LG Multi V 5 ist ein echter Allrounder. Das Wärmepumpen-System funktioniert dort, wo entweder Kühl- oder Heizbetrieb gefragt sind. Demgegenüber ist das Wärmerückgewinnungssystem für Standorte ausgelegt, wo Kühl- und Heizbetrieb gleichzeitig erforderlich sind.

Innovation meets Design – Die runden Unterdeckenkassetten von LG


Ein weiterer Pluspunkt, der für die Produkte von LG spricht: das Design. „Die runden Deckenkassetten überzeugen nicht nur technisch, sondern sehen auch optisch besser aus als herkömmliche Kassetten“, erklärt Andreas Marold. Die kompakte Größe sorgt für ein angenehmes Gefühl der Offenheit in Innenräume, die weiße Verkleidung maximiert die Eleganz des Raums. Auch technisch überzeugen die Kassetten: Dank der runden Form deckt die Deckenkassette einen großen Bereich ab und garantiert so einen noch gleichmäßigeren und breiter verteilten Luftstrom.

Innovation meets Design – Die runden Unterdeckenkassetten von LG

Das runde Design eine fünf Prozent höhere Luftströmungsrate als eine konventionelle 4-Wege-Kassette – bei niedrigem Geräuschpegel.

LG als zuverlässiger und langjähriger Partner


Besonders hervorzuheben ist die reibungslose Zusammenarbeit mit LG. Als langjähriger Partner von Andreas Marold hat LG auch in vergangenen Projekten mit Innovation, Design sowie einem umfassenden Portfolio punkten können. Von VRF-Systemen bis hin zu Deckenkassetten – dabei immer überzeugend mit Qualität, Beratung sowie dem Eingehen auf individuelle Anforderungen des Kunden.

Weitere Informationen zum Multi V System gibt es unter https://www.lg.com/de/business/multi-v.

