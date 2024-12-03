About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

Einen Händler finden
Kaufanfrage

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Diesen Inhalt teilen.

Sie können die artikel, die ihnen gefallen, mit ihren freunden teilen.

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

22XE1J-B
()
  • Front view with infill image
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
  • LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
Front view with infill image
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B
LG 1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display, 22XE1J-B

Hauptmerkmale

  • Helligkeit (Typ, mit Glas) : 1.500 nits
  • IP56-zertifiziert, staub- und wassergeschützt
  • 21,5" vielseitige Display-Größe
  • Breiter Betriebstemperaturbereich
  • webOS Smart Platform
  • Webbasierte Überwachungslösung
Mehr

Vielseitiges Outdoor-Display passend für Ihr Unternehmen

Werbung für Reifen wird auf einem 22XE1J angezeigt, der am oberen Teil des Gasölerators installiert ist. Eine Dame, die ein Café betritt, sieht sich die Werbung auf dem 22XE1J an, der an der Gebäudewand installiert ist.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Webseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Ein 22XE1J ist an der Wand am Eingang des Gebäudes installiert, darunter steht ein weiterer 22XE1J für die Reservierung. Die Dame mit Sonnenbrille benutzt den 22XE1J-Bildschirm mit einem Touch-Overlay, um eine Reservierung vorzunehmen. Der Bildschirm bleibt auch bei direkter Sonneneinstrahlung sichtbar.

Hohe Sichtbarkeit in hellen Umgebungen

Mit einer Helligkeit von 1.500 nits bietet der 22XE1J eine hohe Sichtbarkeit in hellen Umgebungen. Darüber hinaus kann seine klare Sichtbarkeit eine Vielzahl von Informationen liefern, sogar für Personen, die polarisierte Sonnenbrillen tragen.

Das linke Bild zeigt einen an der Wand installierten 22XE1J mit einer Größe von 21,5&quot;. Auf der rechten Seite sind verschiedene Bildschirmtypen zu sehen: Ein hängender Typ, ein Kiosktyp und ein freistehender Installationstyp.

Vielseitige Bildschirmgröße von 21,5 Zoll

Die kleine und leichte Größe von 21,5 Zoll ermöglicht einen flexiblen Einsatz in verschiedenen Räumen. Insbesondere können Sie den Bildschirm auf verschiedene Weise installieren, was eine hohe Auslastung für kleine und mittlere Unternehmen (SMB) bis hin zu großen Unternehmen ermöglicht.

Der 22XE1J ist gegen Staub, direkte Sonneneinstrahlung, Regen und Schnee geschützt.

Sicherer Schutz durch IP56-Design

Das Display ist für einen zuverlässigen Betrieb nach IP56 abgedichtet. Es ist nicht nur wasserdicht, sondern auch wetterfest gegen die schädlichen Auswirkungen von Sonne, Regen, Schnee, Staub und Wind, was für den Einsatz im Freien unerlässlich ist.

Ein Display funktioniert gut in einer Umgebung von -30~50°C.

Breiter Betriebstemperatur bereich

Der 22XE1J kann in einem weiten Betriebstemperaturbereich eingesetzt werden, was bei der Installation im Freien zu weniger Einschränkungen führt.

Der 22XE1J hat eine konforme Beschichtung, die ihn resistent gegen Staub und Salzgehalt in der Feuchtigkeit macht.

Konforme Beschichtung

Die konforme Beschichtung* verbessert die Zuverlässigkeit der Leiterplatte und des Netzteils, indem sie sie vor Staub, Eisenpulver, Feuchtigkeit usw. schützt.

* Konforme Beschichtung: Dünne Schutzfilme/Atmungsmembranen, die Wasserdampf und feste Verunreinigungen filtern.

Der Bildschirm des 22XE1J kann seine Helligkeit automatisch an das Umgebungslicht anpassen.

Intelligente Helligkeits-
steuerung

Die Bildschirmhelligkeit wird je nach Umgebungslicht automatisch angepasst. Bei hellem Licht wird die Helligkeit erhöht, um die Sicht zu verbessern, während sie bei Dunkelheit verringert wird, um den Stromverbrauch zu reduzieren.

Hohe Leistung mit webOS

Der Quad Core SoC* kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig ausführen, ohne dass ein separater Mediaplayer benötigt wird. Darüber hinaus verbessert die webOS 4.1 Plattform den Benutzerkomfort mit einer intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche und einfachen Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

Eine Reihe von Aufgaben, die gleichzeitig erledigt werden können, lassen sich über die Web-OS-Plattform leicht organisieren.

* System-on-Chip

Einfache Verteilung von Inhalten
& SW-Update

Der 22XE1J verfügt über integriertes Wi-Fi*, Bluetooth und Beacon, die die drahtlose Verteilung von Inhalten und die Aktualisierung der Firmware erleichtern. Insbesondere durch die Verwendung von Beacon und BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kann der Shopmanager verschiedene Werbeaktivitäten durchführen, wie z. B. die Bereitstellung von Werbecoupons oder Produktinformationen für Besucher in Echtzeit.

Der Ladenbesitzer kann über eine drahtlose Verbindung wie Wi-Fi oder Bluetooth problemlos Inhalte verteilen und die Firmware aktualisieren.

* Die Wi-Fi-Leistung kann je nach Router und Gegebenheiten variieren.

Web-Überwachung
(Control Manager)

Dies ist eine webbasierte Überwachungslösung, die dem Benutzer eine einfache Kontrolle ermöglicht. Sie ermöglicht dem Benutzer jederzeit und überall vollen Zugriff von seinem Mobiltelefon oder PC aus, solange er mit einem Netzwerk verbunden ist, und bietet Zugriff auf aktuelle und vergangene Daten. Die Benutzer können das Gerät überwachen, Anpassungen vornehmen und es in Echtzeit fernsteuern.

Die Benutzer können ihre Bildschirme über Mobiltelefon und Laptop überwachen und steuern.

LGs einfacher Werbehelfer, Promota

Mit der Anwendung Promota* von LG, die auf ein mobiles Gerät heruntergeladen werden kann, können Sie ganz einfach Ihre eigenen Display-Inhalte erstellen. Mit Promota können Sie Texte und Bilder hinzufügen, um ein Online-Profil für Ihr Unternehmen zu erstellen und Ihren Kunden Informationen wie Veranstaltungshinweise, saisonale Menüs, Sonderangebote und vieles mehr zukommen zu lassen, während Sie gleichzeitig benutzerfreundliche Vorlagen für Ihre Branche empfehlen.

Der Ladenbesitzer kann mit der mobilen Anwendung ganz einfach Menüinhalte auf dem Menüboard erstellen.

* LG Promota kann aus dem App Store und dem Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für die Region Europa/GUS)

LG ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Mit dem optionalen LG ConnectedCare* Service, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Service-Lösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Er verwaltet den Status der Bildschirme an den Arbeitsplätzen der Kunden aus der Ferne für Fehlerdiagnosen und Fernsteuerungsdienste und unterstützt so den stabilen Betrieb der Unternehmen der Kunden.

Der LG-Mitarbeiter überwacht die 22XE1J-Serie, die an einem anderen Ort installiert ist, aus der Ferne mit Hilfe der cloudbasierten LG-Überwachungslösung.

* Die Verfügbarkeit des "LG ConnectedCare"-Service ist je nach Region unterschiedlich und muss separat erworben werden. Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Einzelheiten zu erfahren.

Key Feature

  • Helligkeit (Typ, mit Glas) : 1.500 nits
  • IP56-zertifiziert, staub- und wassergeschützt
  • 21,5" vielseitige Display-Größe
  • Breiter Betriebstemperaturbereich
  • webOS Smart Platform
  • Webbasierte Überwachungslösung
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

    21.5

  • Panel-Technologie

    IPS (AHVA)

  • Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Edge

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    16:9

  • Native Auflösung

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Wiederholrate

    60 Hz

  • Helligkeit

    1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    800,000:1

  • Farbraum

    NTSC 72%

  • Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    16,7 Mio. Farben

  • Reaktionszeit

    25ms (G to G)

  • Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

    Haze 25%

  • Lebensdauer

    70.000 Stunden (typ.)

  • Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

    24/7

  • Hoch-/Querformat

    JA/JA

  • Transparenz

    k. A.

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    JA

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI-Eingang

    JA (1 E/A)

  • HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP-Eingang

    NEIN

  • DVI-D-Eingang

    NEIN

  • RGB-Eingang

    NEIN

  • Audioeingang

    NEIN

  • RS232C-Eingang

    JA

  • RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

    JA (1 E/A)

  • IR-Eingang

    NEIN

  • USB-Anschluss

    USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

  • HDMI-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • DP-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Audioausgang

    NEIN

  • Touch-USB

    NEIN

  • Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

    JA

  • RS232C-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

    NEIN

  • IR-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Daisy Chain

    NEIN

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

  • Rahmenfarbe

    Black

  • Rahmenbreite

    38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

  • Gewicht (nur Monitor)

    8.3Kg

  • Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

    k. A.

  • Packgewicht

    10Kg

  • Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

    557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

  • Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

    k. A.

  • Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

    632 x 394 x 187mm

  • Griff

    NEIN

  • VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

    100 x 100 mm

SCHUTZGLAS

  • Dicke

    3mm

  • Stärke des Schutzes

    k. A.

  • Gehärtete/chemische Verstärkung

    Gehärtete Verstärkung

  • Entspiegelt

    JA

  • Infrarot – Widerstand (IR)

    JA

  • Bruchsicher

    JA

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

  • Interner Speicher (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • WLAN/BT (integriert)

    JA

  • Temperatursensor

    JA

  • Autom. Helligkeitssensor

    JA

  • Pixelsensor

    NEIN

  • Näherungssensor

    NEIN

  • Stromsensor

    NEIN

  • BLU-Sensor

    NEIN

  • Feuchtigkeitssensor

    JA

  • Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

    JA

  • Leistungsanzeige

    JA

  • Lokale Tastenbedienung

    NEIN

  • Ventilation (integriert)

    JA

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

  • Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Lokale Inhaltsplanung

    JA

  • Gruppenleiter

    JA

  • Plug & Play über USB

    JA

  • Ausfallsicherung

    JA

  • Booten des Logo-Bildes

    JA

  • Kein Signalbild

    JA

  • RS232C-Synch.

    NEIN

  • Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

    JA

  • Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    NEIN

  • PiP

    NEIN

  • PBP

    NEIN

  • Screen Share

    NEIN

  • Video Tag

    JA (4 Video-Tags)

  • Wiedergabe über URL

    JA

  • Bildschirmausrichtung

    JA

  • Externe Eingangsrotation

    JA

  • Nahtlose Wiedergabe

    JA

  • Einstellungen Kachelmodus

    NEIN

  • Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • ISM-Methode

    JA

  • ID automatisch einstellen

    NEIN

  • Status-Mailing

    JA

  • Control Manager

    JA

  • Cisco-Zertifizierung

    NEIN

  • Crestron Connected

    NEIN

  • Intelligente Energieersparnis

    JA

  • PM-Modus

    JA

  • Wake-on-LAN

    JA

  • Netzwerkfähig

    JA

  • Beacon

    NEIN

  • HDMI-CEC

    JA

  • SI-Server-Einstellung

    JA

  • webRTC

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom

    JA

  • Helligkeitskorrektur

    NEIN

  • S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

    NEIN

  • Scan-Inversion

    NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

  • Betriebstemperatur

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Betriebsluftfeuchte

    5 % to 100 %

NETZTEIL

  • Energieversorgung

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Leistungstyp

    Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

  • Typ.

    85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    115W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Ausschalten

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher

    NEIN

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

  • Sicherheit

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP/Energy Star

    JA/NEIN

  • ePEAT (nur USA)

    NEIN

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • OPS-kompatibel

    NEIN

  • OPS-Leistung integriert

    NEIN

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SuperSign CMS

    JA

  • SuperSign Control+

    JA

  • SuperSign WB

    NEIN

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NEIN

  • Promota

    JA

  • Mobile CMS

    NEIN

  • Connected Care

    JA

SPRACHE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

  • Basisausstattung

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    NEIN

SONDERFUNKTION

  • Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

    k. A.

  • Intelligente Kalibrierung

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach oben)

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach unten)

    Max. 15 degree

  • IP-Schutzart

    IP56

  • Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

    JA

  • Stromschutz

    k. A.

  • Direktes Sonnenlicht

    JA

SPEZIALFUNKTION – TOUCH-FUNKTION

  • Verfügbare Objektgröße Touchscreen

    k. A.

  • Reaktionszeit („Paint“-App auf Windows 10-PC)

    k. A.

  • Präzision (typ.)

    k. A.

  • Schnittstelle

    k. A.

  • Schutzglasstärke

    k. A.

  • Schutzglasübertragung

    k. A.

  • Betriebssystem-Unterstützung

    k. A.

  • Multi-Touch-Punkt

    k. A.

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 