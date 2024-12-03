About Cookies on This Site

US662H-Serie
55US662H9ZC EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

US662H-Serie

55US662H9ZC EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

US662H-Serie

55US662H
()
  • Vorderansicht mit Bildschirm
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
  • LG US662H-Serie, 55US662H
Hauptmerkmale

  • HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric
  • Spracherkennung
  • Schnellmenü
LG Smart Hotel TV mit effektivem Content Management

LG Smart Hotel TV mit effektivem Content Management

Die US662H-Serie unterstützt brillantes Ultra HD und effizientes Content Management mithilfe von Pro:Centric-Lösungen.
Darüber hinaus bietet das neue webOS 5.0 für die unterschiedlichsten Kundenbedürfnisse maßgeschneiderte Inhalte auf einfache Art und Weise.
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Direct

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools, die es einfach machen, eine service- und IP-netzwerkbasierte Fernverwaltung mit einem einzigen Klick durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric-Direct-Lösung ermöglicht es Benutzern, ihre Benutzeroberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Benutzeroberfläche bereitstellt und alle Fernseher im Zimmer effizient verwaltet.

Pro:Centric Direct

*Je nach PCD-Version werden einige Funktionen möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Schnellmenü

Schnellmenü

LG stellt das neue Quick-Menü vor (Version 4.0), das einfacher nutzbar und benutzerfreundlicher denn je ist. Die Home-Menü-Lösung wurde durch das neue Tool zur Erstellung von Hotel-Werbevideos erheblich verbessert. Benutzer können die Schnellverwaltung jetzt auch zur einfachen Informationsverteilung im selben Netzwerk ohne Server oder die USB-Cloning-Funktion verwenden, wodurch sich diese Lösung perfekt für eine Stand-alone-Nutzung eignet.
Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0

Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0

Lernen Sie die neuesten LG-Smart-TV-Funktionen kennen und entdecken Sie Fernseher mit innovativen Technologien, bemerkenswert klarer Wiedergabe und lebensechten Farben. Die neu hinzugefügten Funktionen Mood Display und Gallery Mode ermöglichen es Ihnen, den Fernseher als benutzerdefinierte Uhr und als Kunstwerk zu nutzen, das mit Ihrem Räumlichkeiten und Ihrem Lebensstil bestens harmoniert.
Voice Recognition

Spracherkennung

Von der nahtlosen Interaktion bis hin zu einer durchgängigen Benutzererfahrung geht LG einen Schritt weiter, um Marktführer im Bereich gewerbliche Fernseher zu werden, indem eine Spracherkennung integriert wurde, die es Benutzern ermöglicht, die Fernseher von LG einfach zu steuern. Unsere stabilen und zuverlässigen Lösungen auf Basis von webOS und Pro:Centric Direct erhöhen die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit unserer Produkte und Dienstleistungen deutlich und helfen Ihnen dabei, auch in Zukunft erfolgreich zu sein.

*native Steuerung des Fernsehers
*Serverbasierte Steuerung
*Eine Magic-Motion-Fernbedienung ist erforderlich (separat erhältlich)
Soft AP

Soft AP

Ein Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP/softwarefähiger Zugangspunkt) ist eine „virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion, die Software nutzt, um einen drahtlosen Hotspot zu erstellen. Die aktuelle Version unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, der es Netzwerkadministratoren ermöglicht, angeschlossene Geräte zu verwalten und nützliche Informationen wie Signalpegel, Soft-AP-Passwörter usw. zusammenzutragen.

*SoftAP sollte nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers im Installationsmenü eingestellt werden.
*Smart Mirroring darf nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.
Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen in den Geschäftsbereichen steuern. Im öffentlichen Anzeigemodus können Sie bei Bedarf auch die Standardeinstellungen der Fernsehgeräte wiederherstellen.
Willkommensvideo / Bildschirm

Willkommensvideo / Bildschirm

Da die Commercial-Lite-TVs verschiedene Bilder darstellen können, erweitert sich der Spielraum für personalisierte Grußbotschaften, wodurch sich die Gäste in Ihren Hotelzimmern willkommen und umsorgt fühlen.
USB Cloning

USB Cloning

Durch das Klonen von USB-Daten wird die Verwaltung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.
Ferndiagnose

Ferndiagnose

Sparen Sie mithilfe von mit Remote Diagnostics signifikant Kosten ein durch die Verwaltung von gewerblichen Fernsehern. Die Echtzeit-Ferndiagnose meldet und erkennt Fehler frühzeitig im Voraus, um Fehlfunktionen des Fernsehgeräts zu vermeiden.
IR-Ausgang

IR-Ausgang

Mit der interaktiven Set-Top-Box können alle LG-Fernseher mit einer einzigen Fernbedienung gesteuert werden.
Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

Verbessern Sie das Unterhaltungserlebnis mit einem zusätzlichen Lautsprecher. Gäste können den Fernsehton von überall aus hören und steuern, sogar von den Toiletten aus.

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

  • Kategorie

    Pro:Centric SMART

DESIGN

  • Werkzeugname

    UM73

  • Standfuß-Typ

    Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 1 Standelement)* 32 bis 55 Zoll: schwenkbar/Alle anderen: fest installiert

  • Farbe Vorderseite

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    JA

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    JA

  • Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

    20 W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    JA (betriebsbereit, MMR erforderlich)

  • LG Sound Sync

    JA

DISPLAY

  • Größe (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    4K ULTRA HD (3 840 x 2 160)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.)

    400 nit

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

    JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    JA

  • webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    JA

  • Pro:Centric V

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Server

    JA

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    JA

SMART-FUNKTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Webbrowser

    JA

  • Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

    JA (betriebsbereit)

  • Mood Display

    JA

  • Gallery Mode

    JA

  • WLAN

    JA

  • Bluetooth

    JA

  • Soft AP

    JA

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • DIAL

    JA

  • Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

    JA

  • Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

    JA

  • IoT

    JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

  • EzManager

    JA

  • USB Cloning

    JA

  • Wake-on-RF

    JA

  • WOL

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • Diagnose

    JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • IR-Ausgang

    JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Mehrfach-IR-Code

    JA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    JA

  • Welcome Video

    JA

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    JA

  • Insert Image

    JA

  • One Channel Map

    JA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    JA (Line-Out)

  • Instant ON

    JA

  • V-Lan Tag

    JA

  • Port Block

    JA

  • Lock mode

    JA (begrenzt)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    JA

  • Externe Abschaltung

    JA

  • Energiesparmodus

    JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

  • Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

    JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

    JA

  • NTP-Synch.-Timer

    JA

  • BEACON

    JA

  • Video Tag

    JA (2 Videos)

MECHANISCH

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    JA

  • Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

    JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

  • Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

    JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

    1 360 x 835 x 175 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

    1 244 x 726 x 87,1 mm

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

    17,0/17,0/17,0/23,8 mm

  • Transportgewicht

    19,3 kg

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

    15,5/15,5/15,5/22,3 mm

  • Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

    14,3 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch (max.)

    162 W

  • Stromverbrauch (typ.)

    133 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 W

STANDARD

  • Sicherheit

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Weitere

    N/A

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienungstyp

    S-Con/MMR (optional)

  • Stromkabel

    JA (1,55 M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP-Klasse

    A

  • Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

    95 W

  • Luminanzverhältnis (%)

    65

  • Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

    132

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR-Klasse

    G

  • SDR-Ein-Modus

    102 W

  • HDR-Klasse

    G

  • HDR-Ein-Modus

    121 W

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    JA (3 E/A)

  • USB (Ver.)

    JA (2 E/A/2.0)

  • Tuner-Anschluss

    JA (2 E/A)

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    JA

  • Audioausgang (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

    JA

  • Kopfhörer-Ausgang

    JA

  • CI-Slot

    JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

    JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

