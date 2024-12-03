About Cookies on This Site

75-Zoll-Display für Schaufenster mit UHD und 4.000 Nits

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

75-Zoll-Display für Schaufenster mit UHD und 4.000 Nits

75-Zoll-Display für Schaufenster mit UHD und 4.000 Nits

75XS4G-B
(1)
  • Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Hauptmerkmale

  • Helligkeit: 4.000 Nits (typ.)/3.200 Nits (min.)
  • Auflösung: ULTRA HD (3.840 x 2.160)
  • Rahmen: 13,8 mm (gleichmäßige Rahmenbreite)
  • Beidseitige Nutzung dank spezieller Halterung
  • WLAN/Bluetooth
  • Webbasierte Überwachungslösung
Hervorragend geeignet für Schaufenster

Double-sided display is attached to the store, allowing customers to get information about the promotion both inside and outside.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Ihre Botschaft kommt an – selbst bei starker Sonneneinstrahlung

Dank der hohen Helligkeit von 4.000 Nits** und einer Bildqualität in UHD zeigt das 75XS4G im Freien Inhalte klar und deutlich an und zieht die Aufmerksamkeit der Passanten auf sich. QWP*** ermöglicht eine klare Sicht, selbst wenn der Betrachter eine polarisierende Sonnenbrille trägt.

Unlike other products, 75XS4G's display is clearly visible under the sunlight or in environment with sunglasses on.

*Mit „konventionelles LG-Gerät“ ist LG 75XS2E gemeint.
**Helligkeit des 75XS4G: max. 4.000 Nits, (typ.) 3.200 Nits
***Quarter-Wave Plate (dt.: λ/4-Plättchen; ein optisches Bauteil, das Licht verzögern und damit die Polarisation ändern kann)

Hohe Energieeffizienzklasse

Das 75XS4G ist energieeffizient* und kostensparend, während Inhalte gleichzeitig in UHD und mit 4.000 Nits besonders hell wiedergegeben werden.

75XS4G has high energy efficiency, so it shows a high quality display and saves cost at the same time.

*Der maximale Stromverbrauch des 75XS4G beläuft sich im eingeschalteten Zustand auf 790 W. Die Zahl kann je nach der tatsächlichen Umgebung abweichen.

Platzsparendes, schlankes Design

Da Schaufensterdisplays in Innenräumen in Fensternähe installiert werden, ist das schlanke Design des 75XS4G von Vorteil, da es sich unauffällig in das Ladeninnere einfügt.

75XS4G is installed close to the window and has a high level of immersion in the display due to its thin bezel and width.

*Mit „konventionelles LG-Gerät“ ist LG 75XS2E gemeint.

Beidseitige Nutzung dank spezieller Halterung

Da der 75XS4G hinten flach ist und über eine spezielle Halterung* verfügt, können Ladenbesitzer das UHD-Display** von LG auf der Rückseite anbringen. So werden die gewünschten Inhalte innerhalb und außerhalb der Geschäftsräume angezeigt.

Using an dedicated bracket, LG UHD display compatible with 75XS4G can be attached on the back.

*Die Nutzung der Halterung ist optional.
**Anbringbare Displays: Modelle der Reihen UH7, UH5 und UM3 von LG mit 65, 55 und 49 Zoll.

Großer Betriebstemperaturbereich

Der 75XS4G kann bei Temperaturen von 0 bis +40 °C betrieben werden.

A display is working well in an environment of 0-40°C.

Durchgängige Beschichtung

*Eine durchgängige Beschichtung verbessert die langfristige Zuverlässigkeit von Mainboard und Powerboard und schützt sie vor Staub, Eisenpulver, Feuchtigkeit usw.

75XS4G applies conformal coated circuit board and powerboard for protection against dust, iron powder, humidity etc.

*Durchgängige Beschichtung: Dünne Schutzfolien/atmungsaktive Membranen, die Wasserdampf und Feststoffpartikel abweisen

Hochleistung dank webOS

Der Quad-Core-SoC* kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig ausführen, ohne dass ein separater Mediaplayer benötigt wird. Die webOS-4.1-Plattform verbessert darüber hinaus den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

A number of tasks that can be done at the same time are arranged easily through webOS platform.

*System-on-Chip

Steuerung mehrerer Displays per Fernbedienung

Über die RJ45- und RS-232C-Anschlüsse können mehrere Geräte gesteuert werden, sodass selbst bei doppelseitiger Signage beide Displays problemlos gleichzeitig mit einer Fernbedienung gesteuert werden können.

It operates double-sided displays simultaneously with one remote control.

Distribution von Inhalten und Software-Updates leicht gemacht

Das 75XS4G ist mit WLAN und einem Bluetooth-Beacon ausgerüstet, wodurch die Inhaltsverbreitung und Firmware-Aktualisierung kabellos vonstattengehen. Mit Hilfe von Beacon und BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kann der Betreiber des Ladens verschiedene Werbemaßnahmen durchführen, z. B. den Besuchern in Echtzeit Rabattcoupons oder Produktinformationen zur Verfügung stellen.

A visitor is receiving promotional coupon in real time through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon built into the display.

Web-Überwachung
(Control Manager)

Diese webbasierte Überwachungslösung ist benutzerfreundlich und bietet ein sicheres Gefühl. Vom Smartphone aus können Nutzer jederzeit und überall auf die aktuellen sowie auf frühere Daten zugreifen, Geräte überwachen und in Echtzeit fernsteuern sowie Anpassungen vornehmen.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Präzise Anbringung dank Nivelliergerät

Das 75XS4G ist mit einem Nivelliergerät ausgestattet. So kann das Display sofort bei der Anbringung gerade ausgerichtet werden.

A display is installed without tilting using the leveler tool.

Meldung: richtig herum installiert

Das 75XS4G-Reihe ist mit einem horizontalen Sensor ausgerüstet, der darauf hinweist, dass das Display verkehrt herum installiert wurde.

Through equipped horizontal sensor, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.

Key Feature

  • Helligkeit: 4.000 Nits (typ.)/3.200 Nits (min.)
  • Auflösung: ULTRA HD (3.840 x 2.160)
  • Rahmen: 13,8 mm (gleichmäßige Rahmenbreite)
  • Beidseitige Nutzung dank spezieller Halterung
  • WLAN/Bluetooth
  • Webbasierte Überwachungslösung
Alle Spezifikationen

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

