75-Zoll-Display für Schaufenster mit UHD und 4.000 Nits
Hervorragend geeignet für Schaufenster
Double-sided display is attached to the store, allowing customers to get information about the promotion both inside and outside.
*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.
Ihre Botschaft kommt an – selbst bei starker Sonneneinstrahlung
Unlike other products, 75XS4G's display is clearly visible under the sunlight or in environment with sunglasses on.
*Mit „konventionelles LG-Gerät“ ist LG 75XS2E gemeint.
**Helligkeit des 75XS4G: max. 4.000 Nits, (typ.) 3.200 Nits
***Quarter-Wave Plate (dt.: λ/4-Plättchen; ein optisches Bauteil, das Licht verzögern und damit die Polarisation ändern kann)
Hohe Energieeffizienzklasse
75XS4G has high energy efficiency, so it shows a high quality display and saves cost at the same time.
*Der maximale Stromverbrauch des 75XS4G beläuft sich im eingeschalteten Zustand auf 790 W. Die Zahl kann je nach der tatsächlichen Umgebung abweichen.
Platzsparendes, schlankes Design
75XS4G is installed close to the window and has a high level of immersion in the display due to its thin bezel and width.
Beidseitige Nutzung dank spezieller Halterung
Using an dedicated bracket, LG UHD display compatible with 75XS4G can be attached on the back.
*Die Nutzung der Halterung ist optional.
**Anbringbare Displays: Modelle der Reihen UH7, UH5 und UM3 von LG mit 65, 55 und 49 Zoll.
Großer Betriebstemperaturbereich
A display is working well in an environment of 0-40°C.
Durchgängige Beschichtung
75XS4G applies conformal coated circuit board and powerboard for protection against dust, iron powder, humidity etc.
*Durchgängige Beschichtung: Dünne Schutzfolien/atmungsaktive Membranen, die Wasserdampf und Feststoffpartikel abweisen
Hochleistung dank webOS
A number of tasks that can be done at the same time are arranged easily through webOS platform.
*System-on-Chip
Steuerung mehrerer Displays per Fernbedienung
It operates double-sided displays simultaneously with one remote control.
Distribution von Inhalten und Software-Updates leicht gemacht
A visitor is receiving promotional coupon in real time through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Beacon built into the display.
Web-Überwachung
(Control Manager)
User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.
Präzise Anbringung dank Nivelliergerät
A display is installed without tilting using the leveler tool.
Meldung: richtig herum installiert
Through equipped horizontal sensor, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed.
Key Feature
-
Helligkeit: 4.000 Nits (typ.)/3.200 Nits (min.)
-
Auflösung: ULTRA HD (3.840 x 2.160)
-
Rahmen: 13,8 mm (gleichmäßige Rahmenbreite)
-
Beidseitige Nutzung dank spezieller Halterung
-
WLAN/Bluetooth
-
Webbasierte Überwachungslösung
Alle Spezifikationen
