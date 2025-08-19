About Cookies on This Site

49UH5N-M
Vorderansicht mit Symbolbild
Vorderansicht
-45-Grad-Seitenansicht
-90-Grad-Seitenansicht
+45-Grad-Seitenansicht
+90-Grad-Seitenansicht
Ansicht von oben
Rückansicht (* Das Produktbild weicht vom tatsächlichen Aussehen ab, da es je nach Zolloption leicht variieren kann.)
Rückansicht 2 (* Das Produktbild weicht vom tatsächlichen Aussehen ab, da es je nach Zolloption leicht variieren kann.)
Rückansicht 3 (* Das Produktbild weicht vom tatsächlichen Aussehen ab, da es je nach Zolloption leicht variieren kann.)
-45-Grad-Seitenansicht von hinten (* Das Produktbild weicht vom tatsächlichen Aussehen ab, da es je nach Zolloption leicht variieren kann.)
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht von hinten (* Das Produktbild weicht vom tatsächlichen Aussehen ab, da es je nach Zolloption leicht variieren kann.)
Nahaufnahme der unteren rechten Ecke (* Das Produktbild kann vom tatsächlichen Aussehen abweichen, da es je nach Zolloption leicht variieren kann.)
Bildaufnahme von oben rechts
Hauptmerkmale

  • Auflösung: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Helligkeit: 500 Nits (typ.)
  • Rahmenbreite: 8,9 mm (O/R/L), 12,9 mm (B)
  • webOS-Smart-Plattform
Mehr

UHD-Signage-Bildschirm mit
LG webOS-Plattform und erweiterter Sicherheit

An der zentralen Wand des Modegeschäfts ist eine Beschilderungsanzeige installiert, auf der Werbung klar und deutlich dargestellt wird.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen lediglich der Veranschaulichung.

Der Unterschied im direkten Vergleich zeigt sich in der Ultra-HD-Qualität, die viermal höher ist als Full HD.

Bildschirm mit hoher Auflösung

Der Bildschirm bietet eine viermal höhere Auflösung als FHD und überzeugt die Kunden mit einer hervorragenden Bildqualität. Außerdem verringert die Antireflexbeschichtung des Bildschirms die Bildschirmreflexion in hellen beleuchteten Umgebungen, wodurch die Sichtbarkeit und Lesbarkeit erhöht wird. Der Bildschirm ist für Kunden somit angenehmer.

Robuste Konstruktion mit Feuer- und Flammenbeständigkeit

Die Außenseite des Produkts ist so konzipiert, dass sie der Ausbreitung von Feuer und Flammen effektiv widersteht. Dadurch eignet sich das Produkt hervorragend für die Aufstellung in öffentlichen Räumen.

 

* Basierend auf Tests durch Dritte sind die Gehäuseober- und -rückseite des Produkts gemäß EN13501-1 in die Klassen A1 (Gehäuseoberseite) und A2 (Rückseite) sowie gemäß BS476 Teil 7 in die Klasse 1 eingestuft.

Dank der intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche können mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig erledigt werden.

Benutzerfreundliche webOS-Plattform

Das UH5N-M verfügt über einen leistungsstarken SoC, mit dem mehrere Aufgaben ohne separaten Mediaplayer ausgeführt werden können. Die webOS-Plattform bietet Tools zur App-Entwicklung mit einer intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche. Dies erhöht den Benutzerkomfort und ermöglicht eine einfache Verbindung mit externen Sensoren und Apps von webOS-Partnern, die eine SI-freundliche Umgebung schaffen.

Design für optimale Raumnutzung

Mit seinem schmalen Rahmen und der einfachen Kabelführung ist der UH5N-M besonders platzsparend. Dank spezieller verdeckter Stromanschlüsse kann es nah an der Wand installiert werden, sodass mit der schlanken Halterung nur etwa 13 mm Abstand erforderlich sind.

Der UH5N-M mit schmalen Blenden wird nahe an der Wand montiert und verfügt über ein platzsparend optimiertes Design auf der Rückseite mit einem einfachen System zur Kabelführung.

* Alle Bilder dienen lediglich der Veranschaulichung.

* Das Produktbild weicht aufgrund der Unterschiede zwischen den einzelnen Zolloptionen leicht vom tatsächlichen Aussehen des Produkts ab.

Langlebigkeit, die Zuverlässigkeit bietet

Das UH5N-M ist für den Einsatz in gewerblichen Umgebungen optimiert. Seine Schutzbeschichtung auf der Leistungsplatine schützt es vor Salz, Staub, Eisenstaub und Feuchtigkeit und gewährleistet einen störungsfreien Betrieb. Zudem sorgen seine kundenorientierten Funktionen wie IP5x und Stoßüberwachung für Zuverlässigkeit und Zufriedenheit.

Das UH5N-M verfügt über eine Schutzbeschichtung, um den Bildschirm auch in salzigen oder feuchten Umgebungen zu schützen.

Das UH5N-M bietet Sicherheitsfunktionen zum Schutz wichtiger Daten vor externem Zugriff oder Angriffen.

Erweiterte Sicherheitsfunktionen

Das UH5N-M bietet Sicherheitsfunktionen, darunter die Enhanced Kernel Protection-Technologie (EKP) von LG, die wichtige Daten vor externem Zugriff oder Angriffen schützt. LG UHD Signage verfügt außerdem über zuverlässige Zertifizierungen im Bereich Informationssicherheit, sodass Kundendaten und Unternehmen sicher geschützt sind. Dieses Modell ist beispielsweise nach ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 zertifiziert.

SuperSign-Lösungen

SuperSign ist eine integrierte und intuitive Lösung für die Verwaltung von Inhalten für kreative und organisierte Inhalte der digitalen Beschilderung in deiner Umgebung. Sie verbindet Kunden mit einer Vielzahl von Dienstleistungen und bietet eine angenehme Benutzererfahrung. Es gibt eine Vielzahl von Versionen, wie beispielsweise SuperSign Cloud. Entdecke und genieße die Version, die am besten zu dir passt.

Die Kaffeehaus-Manager erstellen mithilfe einer Software zur Inhaltsverwaltung Menüs, die auf dem an der Wand des Kaffeehauses installierten Bildschirm angezeigt werden.

Key Feature

  • Auflösung: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Helligkeit: 500 Nits (typ.)
  • Rahmenbreite: 8,9 mm (O/R/L), 12,9 mm (B)
  • webOS-Smart-Plattform
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

    49

  • Panel-Technologie

    IPS

  • Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Edge

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    16:09

  • Native Auflösung

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Wiederholrate

    60 Hz

  • Helligkeit

    500nit(Typ)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Farbraum

    BT709 95%

  • Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,07 Mrd. Farben

  • Reaktionszeit

    Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

    28%

  • Lebensdauer

    50.000 Stunden (mind.)

  • Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

    24/7

  • Hoch-/Querformat

    JA/JA

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    k. A.

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI-Eingang

    JA (3 E/A)

  • HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP-Eingang

    JA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D-Eingang

    NEIN

  • RGB-Eingang

    NEIN

  • Audioeingang

    NEIN

  • RS232C-Eingang

    JA

  • RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

    JA (1 E/A)

  • IR-Eingang

    JA

  • USB-Anschluss

    USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

  • HDMI-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • DP-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Audioausgang

    JA

  • Touch-USB

    NEIN

  • Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

    NEIN

  • RS232C-Ausgang

    JA

  • RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

    NEIN

  • IR-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Daisy Chain

    NEIN

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

  • Rahmenfarbe

    Black

  • Rahmenbreite

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Gewicht (nur Monitor)

    13.6 kg

  • Packgewicht

    16.1 kg

  • Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

    1095.6 x 630.8 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

    1215.0 x 736.0 x 152.0mm

  • Griff

    NEIN

  • VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

    300 x 300 mm

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

  • Interner Speicher (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • WLAN/BT (integriert)

    JA

  • Temperatursensor

    JA

  • Autom. Helligkeitssensor

    JA

  • Pixelsensor

    NEIN

  • Näherungssensor

    NEIN

  • Stromsensor

    NEIN

  • BLU-Sensor

    NEIN

  • Feuchtigkeitssensor

    NEIN

  • Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

    JA

  • Leistungsanzeige

    NEIN

  • Lokale Tastenbedienung

    JA

  • Ventilation (integriert)

    NEIN

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

  • Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Lokale Inhaltsplanung

    JA

  • Gruppenleiter

    JA

  • Plug & Play über USB

    JA

  • Ausfallsicherung

    JA

  • Booten des Logo-Bildes

    JA

  • Kein Signalbild

    JA

  • RS232C-Synch.

    JA

  • Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

    JA

  • Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    NEIN

  • PiP

    JA

  • PBP

    JA (4 PBP)

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • Video Tag

    JA (4 Video-Tags)

  • Wiedergabe über URL

    JA

  • Bildschirmausrichtung

    JA

  • Externe Eingangsrotation

    JA

  • Nahtlose Wiedergabe

    JA

  • Einstellungen Kachelmodus

    JA

  • Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • ISM-Methode

    JA

  • ID automatisch einstellen

    JA

  • Status-Mailing

    JA

  • Control Manager

    JA

  • Cisco-Zertifizierung

    JA

  • Crestron Connected

    JA

  • Intelligente Energieersparnis

    JA

  • PM-Modus

    JA

  • Wake-on-LAN

    JA

  • Netzwerkfähig

    JA

  • Beacon

    JA

  • HDMI-CEC

    JA

  • SI-Server-Einstellung

    JA

  • webRTC

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom

    JA

  • Helligkeitskorrektur

    NEIN

  • S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

    NEIN

  • Scan-Inversion

    NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

  • Betriebstemperatur

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Betriebsluftfeuchte

    10 % to 80 %

NETZTEIL

  • Energieversorgung

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Leistungstyp

    Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

  • Typ.

    90W (TBD)

  • Max.

    130W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    307 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 444 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

    63W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Ausschalten

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher

    JA (10 W x 2)

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

  • Sicherheit

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    O / O

  • ePEAT (nur USA)

    JA

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • OPS-kompatibel

    k. A.

  • OPS-Leistung integriert

    k. A.

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SuperSign CMS

    JA

  • SuperSign Control+

    JA

  • SuperSign WB

    JA

  • SuperSign Cloud

    JA

  • Promota

    NEIN

  • Mobile CMS

    JA

  • Connected Care

    JA

SPRACHE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

  • Basisausstattung

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (LSW240A/B)

SONDERFUNKTION

  • Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

    k. A.

  • Intelligente Kalibrierung

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach unten)

    O(Max 15º degree, 40ºC temperature)

  • IP-Schutzart

    IP5X

  • Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

    JA

  • Stromschutz

    k. A.

  • Direktes Sonnenlicht

    k. A.

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

