UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bildschirm mit hoher Auflösung
Der Bildschirm bietet eine viermal höhere Auflösung als FHD und überzeugt die Kunden mit einer hervorragenden Bildqualität. Außerdem verringert die Antireflexbeschichtung des Bildschirms die Bildschirmreflexion in hellen beleuchteten Umgebungen, wodurch die Sichtbarkeit und Lesbarkeit erhöht wird. Der Bildschirm ist für Kunden somit angenehmer.