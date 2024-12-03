We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Luftgekühlte Inverter-Scroll-Wärmepumpe
Die lLuftgekühlte Inverter-Scroll-Wärmepumpe von LG ist ein System, das sich optimal für große Einrichtungen eignet und Warm- und Kaltwasser für die Klimatisierung liefert.
Twin-All Inverter-Kompressor
Twin-All Inverter-Kompressor ermöglicht einen breiten Betriebsbereich von 15 Hz bis 120 Hz.
Mit HIPOR™
HIPOR™ Technologie steigert die Kompressorleistung durch direkten Rücklauf von Öl in den Kompressor.
Modulares Design
Das modulare Design ermöglicht eine flexible Installation nach Platzbedarf und eine praktische Steuerung.
Stabile Steuerung
Die Inverter-Steuerungstechnik ermöglicht eine stabile Kontrolle der Wasserauslauftemperatur.
Remote-Steuerungsfunktion bis zu 500 m
Es ist möglich, den HMI-Controller separat zu installieren und das Kühlaggregat im Kontrollraum zu steuern.