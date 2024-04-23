Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Home Theater LG LHD625

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Home Theater LG LHD625

LHD625

Home Theater LG LHD625

1000 Watts em 5.1 Canais

1000 Watts em 5.1 Canais

Equipado com 1000W distribuídos em 5.1 canais, o produto traz a mais alta tecnologia e qualidade sonora com um design compacto e compatível com qualquer ambiente.
167W RMS (x2) + 167W RMS (x2) + 167W RMS + 167W RMS

*Imagem meramente ilustrativa.
Conexão sem fio com Sound Sync Wireless

Conexão sem fio com Sound Sync Wireless

Conecte o produto a uma TV LG* sem a necessidade de fios, 

via Bluetooth com a função Sound Sync Wireless. Esta

função permite que

controle o volume do seu aparelho através do controle da su

a TV, tornando a experiência de ver TV agradável. *TV LG a 

partir de 2013 compatível com a função Smart Magic.
*Imagem meramente ilustrativa.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Conecte seus dispositivos e reproduza qualquer música via Bluetooth. Uma forma prática para quem quer ouvir suas músicas favoritas sem a necessidade de fios ou mídias físicas.
USB Direct Recording

USB Direct Recording

Utilizando a função USB Direct Recording é possível gravar as músicas de um CD diretamente para o seu pen drive.

*Imagem meramente ilustrativa.

HDMI Simplink

HDMI Simplink

Controle seus dispositivos LG pelo mesmo controle remoto, basta pressionar o botão SIMPLINK do controle remoto de sua TV LG.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

FÍSICA

  • Dimensões (L x A x P) mm - Principal

    360 X 60,5 X 299

  • Dimensões (L x A x P) mm - Alto-falante frontal

    88 x 122 x 81

  • Dimensões (L x A x P) mm - Alto-falante central

    260 x 93 x 74

  • Dimensões (L x A x P) mm - Alto-falante traseiro

    88 x 122 x 81

  • Dimensões (L x A x P) mm - Subwoofer

    191 x 388,5 x 318

  • Dimensões (L x A x P) mm - (20 pés, 40 pés, 40 pés hq)

    360, 748, 873

AMPLIFICADOR

  • Canais

    5,1

  • POTÊNCIA - Total

    1000W

  • THD 10% - Frontal E/D

    167W (x2)

  • (4Ω:sat/3Ω:subwoofer) - Centro

    167W

  • (4Ω:sat/3Ω:subwoofer) - Surround E/D

    167W (x2)

  • (4Ω:sat/3Ω:subwoofer) - Sub-Woofer

    167W (Passivo)

DESIGN(CONJUNTO PRINCIPAL)

  • Gabinete dianteiro e traseiro (bandeja)

    Sim

MENU INÍCIO

  • Menu Início

    Sim

ENTRADA E SAÍDA

  • Frente - Tela

    FLD

  • Frente - USB

    1

  • Frente - Entrada de áudio - Entrada portátil

    Sim

  • R/Painel - Saída de vídeo - Composto

    Sim

  • R/Painel - Entrada de áudio - Áudio E/D

    Sim

  • R/Painel - Ótico

    1

  • R/Painel - HDMI - Saída

    1

  • R/Painel - Antena de rádio - FM

    Sim

  • R/Painel - Terminal do alto-falante - Composição do canal

    5,1

  • R/Painel - Tipo de terminal

    Encaixe sob pressão

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • SIMPLINK

    Sim

  • Ajuste do nível do alto-falante

    Sim

  • Distância do alto-falante (atraso de canal)

    Sim

  • Teste de sinal

    Sim

  • Mudo

    Sim

  • Sincronização de A/V (Atraso de áudio)

    Sim

  • Regulador de luminosidade

    Sim

  • Suspensão

    Sim

  • Volume na TV

    Sim

  • Gravação direta via USB

    Sim

  • Som da TV (tecla direta)/Som da TV conectado (Auto PWR ligado/desligado por ótica)

    Sim/X

  • Sincronização de áudio ótico da TV (Ótica/Bluetooth)

    X/Sim

  • Controle de alcance dinâmico - Ligado/Desligado

    Sim

  • Bluetooth (Rx/Tx)

    Sim/X

FORMATO DE DISCO E AV

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Sim

  • DVD(PAL)

    Sim

  • DVD-R

    Sim

  • DVD-RW (Modo de vídeo/VR)

    Sim/X

  • DVD+R

    Sim

  • DVD+RW (modo de vídeo)

    Sim

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Sim/Sim

  • Áudio CD

    Sim

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Sim

  • Formato de vídeo - MPEG2

    Sim

  • Formato de vídeo - Xvid

    Sim

  • Formato de Áudio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Formato de Áudio - Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • Formato de Áudio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Sim

  • Formato de Áudio - Tag MP3/ID3

    Sim/Sim

  • Formato de Áudio - WMA

    Sim

  • Formato de gráfico/legenda

    Sub-imagem de 2bit/8bit

  • Vídeo - GUI/Menu - Idioma

    Opção

  • Recursos - Conversor D/A de vídeo

    148 MHZ/12 bit

  • Recursos - NTSC/PAL Hz

    60 Hz/50 Hz

  • Recursos - Resolução

    até 1080p24/60 Hz

  • Recursos - VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Legenda/Macrovision

    Sim

  • Recursos - Conversão NTSC⇔PAL

    Sim

  • Recursos - Memorização da última cena

    Sim

DISCO(BD, DVD, CD)ESPECIFICAÇÃO DE REPRODUÇÃO

  • Protetor de tela

    Sim

  • Desligamento automático

    Sim

  • Bloqueio parental

    Sim

  • Logotipo inicial

    Sim

  • DVD - Upscaling 1080p

    Sim

  • Trick Play - Avanço rápido - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Sim

  • Trick Play - Retrocesso rápido - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Sim

  • Trick Play - Avanço lento - DVD(-VR)

    Sim

  • Trick Play - Retrocesso lento

    Sim

  • Trick Play - Pausa - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Sim

  • Trick Play - Passo de avanço - DVD(-VR)

    Sim

  • Pesquisar - Título/Faixa - DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Sim

  • Pesquisar - Capítulo - DVD(-VR)

    Sim

  • Pesquisar - Horário - DVD(-VR)

    Sim

  • Repetir reprodução - Título/Faixa - HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Sim

  • Repetir reprodução - Capítulo - HDMV, DVD(-VR)

    Sim

  • Retomar

    Sim

  • Retomar - Aleatório - DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA

    Sim

  • Reprodução de marcador - CD-DA, MP3/WMA

    Sim

LIGAR

  • Ligar - SMPS

    110-240, 50/60 Hz

  • Ligar - Consumo desligado

    0,5 W ↓

  • Ligar - Consumo de energia

    135W

RÁDIO

  • Rádio - Tipo de sintonizador

    PLL

  • Rádio - Sintonia para cima/baixo

    Sim

  • Rádio - Predefinição para cima/baixo

    Sim

  • Rádio - Faixa - FM/FM(RDS)/AM

    Sim/X/X

  • Rádio - Memória predefinida

    50 estações

AUTO-FALANTE

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Frente - Nome do modelo

    S63S1-S

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Frente - SPL

    81

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Frente - Sistema

    Tipo fechado

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Frente - Unidade de Woofer

    Papel de 3"

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Frente - Impedância

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Frente - Proteção magnética

    Não protegido

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Traseira - Nome do modelo

    S63S1-S

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Traseira - SPL

    81

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Traseira - Sistema

    Tipo fechado

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Traseira - Unidade de Woofer

    Papel de 3"

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Traseira - Impedância

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Traseira - Proteção magnética

    Não protegido

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Centro - Nome do modelo

    S63T1-C

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Centro - SPL

    79

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Centro - Sistema

    Tipo fechado

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Centro - Unidade de Woofer

    Papel de 3"

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Centro - Impedância

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Centro - Proteção magnética

    Não protegido

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Subwoofer - Nome do modelo

    S75T1-W

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Subwoofer - SPL

    83

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Subwoofer - Sistema

    Reflexo de graves

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Subwoofer - Unidade de Woofer

    Papel de 7"

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Subwoofer - Impedância

    3Ω

  • Incluindo alto-falante - Subwoofer - Proteção magnética

    Não protegido

KIT DE ACESSÓRIOS DA LISTA DE RECURSOS

  • Manual de instruções

    Impressão de livro/-/(Livro)

  • Manual de instruções - Manual simples

    Sim

  • Unidade de controle remoto - Tipo

    CB1

  • Unidade de controle remoto - Unificado

    Sim

  • Unidade de controle remoto - Bateria (tamanho)

    AAA*1

  • Baterias (Controle Remoto)

    Sim

  • Antena FM/AM

    Sim/X

  • Cabo de alto-falante

    Sim (5 EA)

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Código RCA (Vídeo), Amarelo, 1P

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Tipo de caixa de papelão - Ponta, Neutro, Flexo

    Ponta

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato