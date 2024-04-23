Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG 

e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

Viva Uma Nova Experiência de Climatização Com a LG

Viva Uma Nova Experiência de Climatização Com a LG Saiba mais
Esta é uma imagem de um ar-condicionado LG

Ar-condicionado LG, o Nº 1 de Vendas no Brasil

Saiba mais
Imagem do ar-condicionado LG e a etiqueta de classe energética A.

Eficiência Energética Garantida

Saiba mais
Esta é uma imagem do ar frio saindo do ar-condicionado

Resfriamento Mais Rápido, Conforto Imediato

Saiba mais

Instalado na Parede

Esta é uma imagem que mostra um homem e uma mulher operando um ar-condicionado.

Eficiencia e Rápido Resfriamento é Dual Inverter

Eficiencia e Rápido Resfriamento é Dual Inverter Saiba mais Eficiencia e Rápido Resfriamento é Dual Inverter Pergunte para comprar
Esta é uma imagem que mostra a conta de energia.

Economia de energia

Economia de Energia para o seu Bolso e para o planeta

Esta imagem descreve o sistema completo de filtragem de ar

Amplo sistema de filtragem

Para Aproveitar a Brisa Fresca e Refrescante

Refrigeração e aquecimento o ano todo/Clima ideal durante todo o ano

DUAL inverter compressor™

Refrigeração e Aquecimento o Ano Todo

Saiba Mais Sobre o
Ar-Condicionado Residencial LG

Com ar-condicionado LG, seu ambiente fica mais agradável para que você possa focar sempre no que importa. A linha de ar-condicionado LG é silenciosa, econômica e segura.

Navegue pela linha de produtos de ar-condicionado residencial LG