Perguntas Frequentes

P.

Quando ocorrem as lives?

R.

As lives acontecem duas vezes por semana. A agenda para as próximas lives é atualizada semanalmente e pode ser consultada na nossa página.

P.

Onde posso assistir às lives anteriores?

R.

Os vídeos das lives anteriores estão disponíveis na nossa página. Você pode acessá-los a qualquer momento para rever o conteúdo.

P.

Como posso saber quando serão as próximas lives?

R.

A agenda das próximas lives é atualizada com no máximo uma semana de antecedência. Verifique a nossa página regularmente para não perder nenhuma live.

P.

As promoções das lives são válidas por quanto tempo?

R.

As promoções apresentadas durante as lives têm duração limitada. Confira os detalhes de cada oferta na no vídeo da live.

P.

Preciso me cadastrar para assistir às lives?

R.

Não é necessário cadastro para assistir às lives. Basta acessar a nossa página nos horários programados para acompanhar ao vivo.

P.

As ofertas das lives são exclusivas?

R.

Sim, muitas das promoções e ofertas apresentadas durante as lives são exclusivas para os espectadores e podem não estar disponíveis em outros canais.

