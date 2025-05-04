Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor curvo LG UltraGear OLED con vivaci scie luminose viola e rosa, che promuove uno sconto del 5% per il primo display OLED 5K2K al mondo.

O primeiro 5K2K do mundo agora no Brasil

LG UltraGear OLED GX9

Conheça os benefícios da pré venda.

LG UltraGEar

Aproveite:

Combos com descontos imperdíveis.

45GX.32UR500, 45GX.27UR73, 45GX.XG8T, 45GX.XL5S e 45GX.32LQ

Escolha o seu:

Jogue sem limites com o OLED 45’’

Vista frontale del monitor LG UltraGear 5K2K OLED con grafiche viola vivaci e testo 5K2K sulla piattaforma.

21:9 5K2K OLED

Monitor da gaming che mostra una scena di corsa in moto ad alta velocità, con enfasi sul tempo di risposta ultra-rapido di 0,03 ms (GtG) e effetti di motion blur dinamico.

0.03 ms(GTG)

Configurazione gaming che mostra due giochi diversi—un action RPG e un gioco di corse—dimostrando la capacità di gioco in modalità doppia.

Dual-mode Play

Primo piano di un cavo DisplayPort 2.1 su uno sfondo con scie luminose dinamiche.

DisplayPort 2.1

CONHEÇA MAIS PRODUTOS DA LINHA OLED

　　　　

45GX950A

45" WUHD
5K2K (5120x2160)
Display WOLED
21:9 curvo (800R)

165Hz de frequência

Dual Mode: WUHD 165Hz <--> WFHD 330Hz

 

Tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
Compativel com G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

USB Type-C™(PD 90W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 2.1 x1

Saiba mais

　　

27GX790A

27" QHD

(2560x1440)

Display WOLED
16:9

480Hz de frequência

 

Tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
Compativel com G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR21000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 2.1 x1

USB

Saiba mais

　　

39GS95QE

39" WQHD 

(3440 x 1440)

Display OLED

(21:9) curvo (800R)

240Hz de frequência

 

Tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)

DisplayHDR True Black 400

 

Compativel com G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI 2.1 x2,

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (com DSC),

USB-C (65W),

USB

 

Saiba mais

　　　　

34GS95QE

34" WQHD

(3440x1440)

Display WOLED
21:9 curvo (800R)

240Hz de frequência

 

Tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
Compativel com G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (com DSC)

USB

Saiba mais

　　

27GS95QE

27" QHD

(2560x1440)

Display WOLED
16:9

240Hz de frequência

 

Tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
Compativel com G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (com DSC)

USB

Saiba mais

　　

32GS95UV

32" UHD 4K

(3840x2160)

Display WOLED
16:9

240Hz de frequência

Dual Mode: 4K 240Hz <--> FHD 480Hz

Tempo de resposta 0.03ms (GtG)
Gamut DCI-P3 98.5%, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
Compativel com G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync, VESA ClearMR13000

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 (com DSC)

USB

Saiba mais