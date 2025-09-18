About Cookies on This Site

Explore a linha de TVs LG

Como escolher a TV que atende às suas necessidades?

Compare e escolha a TV perfeita para o seu estilo de vida. Veja facilmente os pontos fortes das tecnologias OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD — e encontre aquela que combina melhor com você.

TODAS AS TVsResumo

TV OLED transparente da LG exibindo fogos de artifício vívidos em uma sala de estar de luxo em um arranha-céu à noite, com o horizonte da cidade visível ao fundo.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
Marca principal da LG, que incorpora design superior, tecnologia avançada e recursos intuitivos.
# Primeira TV OLED Transparente Do Mundo # TrueWireless
TV OLED evo montada na parede exibindo um pôr do sol vívido através de um arco de rocha vermelha em uma sala de estar moderna.
LG OLED evo AI
Linha OLED premium da LG, oferecendo qualidade de imagem perfeita baseada na tecnologia OLED mais brilhante e avançada da LG.
# OLED Mais Brilhante Da LG # Preto Perfeito E Cor Perfeita
Vista ampla de uma sala de estar sofisticada em tons terrosos. Na parede, uma LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV exibe uma obra de arte na tela. Um LG Soundbar está instalado logo abaixo.
LG OLED AI
Linha OLED premium da LG que oferece preto perfeito e cores perfeitas, tanto em ambientes claros quanto escuros, graças aos pixels autoiluminados controlados individualmente.
# Preto Perfeito E Cores Perfeitas
Grande TV QNED em uma sala de estar aconchegante, exibindo um pôr do sol vívido sobre um farol à beira-mar.
LG QNED evo AI
Linha MiniLED de alto padrão da LG com ampla gama de cores, oferecendo cores realistas e contraste aprimorado.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # MiniLED
TV LG montada na parede exibindo uma imagem abstrata colorida, acompanhada por um soundbar e subwoofer em uma sala de estar moderna.
LG QNED AI
Marca premium de TVs LCD da LG, com ampla gama de cores, que produz tons vívidos por meio da tecnologia Cores Dinâmicas QNED.
# Cores Dinâmicas QNED
TV NanoCell montada na parede exibindo uma paisagem vibrante de um lago com montanhas e um barco vermelho.
LG NanoCell AI
Marca de TVs LCD da LG com tecnologia avançada de aprimoramento de cores, oferecendo cores mais ricas do que as TVs LCD convencionais.
# Cores Puras
TV LG com uma tela impressionantemente grande, montada na parede acima de um LG Soundbar, em uma sala de estar de estilo moderno.
LG UHD AI
Marca de TVs LCD 4K da LG com ultra-alta resolução, que recria imagens mais definidas e detalhadas.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, um display inteligente vertical, está posicionado ao lado de um sofá de couro em uma sala de estar moderna, exibindo ícones de aplicativos e widgets na tela.
Telas de Lifestyle
Amplifique o seu entretenimento doméstico com os produtos Lifestyle, que se integram perfeitamente ao estilo e à energia do seu espaço.
# Movable Screen
Anterior
Próximo

※ Esta linha é fornecida como referência para os principais recursos das séries. As especificações e opções reais podem variar conforme o modelo.

TODAS AS TVs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

A tecnologia sem fio com transmissão de vídeo e áudio em 4K a 144Hz oferece uma clareza 4K “sem perdas visuais” entre a tela da TV e a Zero Connect Box. Um cabo de energia é necessário tanto para a tela quanto para a Zero Connect Box.

True Wireless

*Aplicado: OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Aplicado: QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brilho
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 polegadas: Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Processador de IA

O cérebro das TVs, responsável pelo processamento de dados, incluindo melhoria de imagem, funções Smart TV, desempenho de aplicativos e resposta aos comandos do usuário. O processador potente proporciona desempenho mais fluido, carregamento mais rápido de apps, melhor qualidade de imagem com mais detalhes e uma experiência mais ágil e responsiva.

α11 Processador AI 4K Gen2

α11 Processador AI 4K Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α8 Processador AI 4K Gen2

α8 Processador AI 4K Gen2

α8 Processador AI 4K Gen2

α8 Processador AI 4K Gen2*QNED9M: α9 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen8

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen4

α7 Processador AI 4K Gen4

Dolby Vision

O Dolby Vision é uma tecnologia de imagem desenvolvida para elevar a experiência visual, permitindo que criadores de conteúdo expressem suas obras com maior profundidade, brilho e vivacidade.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*As especificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Canal / Saída de Som
4.2 canais / 60W

4.2 canais / 60W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.2 canais / 40W

2.2 canais / 40W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.0 canais / 20W

2.0 canais / 10W

2.0 canais / 10W

Reconhecimento de Voz de Longo Alcance

Basta dizer “Oi, LG” para começar a interagir com sua TV. A IA da sua TV está sempre pronta para atender aos seus comandos. Sem precisar apertar nenhum botão, simplesmente diga “Oi, LG”, e o sistema iniciará a escuta para reconhecer seu pedido.

Reconhecimento de Voz de Longo Alcance
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

O NVIDIA G-Sync garante uma jogabilidade mais fluida ao sincronizar a taxa de atualização da sua TV com a GPU, evitando rasgos de tela e travamentos.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

O AMD FreeSync Premium proporciona imagens sem cortes e baixa latência, ajustando dinamicamente a taxa de atualização da TV à taxa de quadros do jogo, garantindo movimentos suaves e estáveis.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Conecte dispositivos externos, como consoles de jogos, soundbars ou reprodutores Blu-ray, por meio das portas HDMI. Oferece vídeo e áudio de alta qualidade através de um único cabo.

HDMI 2.1 - 4 entradas

HDMI 2.1 - 4 entradas

HDMI 2.1 - 4 entradas

HDMI 2.1 - 4 entradas

HDMI 2.1 - 4 entradas

HDMI 2.1 - 4 entradas*QNED9M: HDMI 2.1 - 3 entradas

HDMI 2.0 - 3 entradas

HDMI 2.0 - 3 entradas

HDMI 2.0 - 3 entradas

HDMI 2.0 - 3 entradas

HDMI 2.0 - 3 entradas

HDMI 2.0 - 3 entradas

HDMI - 1 entrada

HDMI - 1 entrada

Wi-Fi

Aproveite transmissão de conteúdo contínua e funções inteligentes com o Wi-Fi integrado. Conecte sua TV à rede doméstica sem fios, com mais praticidade e velocidade.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Tipo de Tela

OLED - As TVs OLED possuem pixels autoiluminados que ligam e desligam individualmente, proporcionando pretos reais, contraste infinito, cores vibrantes e amplos ângulos de visão, especialmente em cenas escuras.
LCD - As TVs LCD utilizam uma luz de fundo que atravessa os cristais líquidos, oferecendo melhorias no contraste e na eficiência energética com LEDs de diferentes tamanhos e tecnologias de escurecimento local.

Saiba mais
Tela com pixels autoiluminados

Tela com pixels autoiluminados

Tela com pixels autoiluminados

Tela com pixels autoiluminados

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Tamanho (polegadas)

O tamanho da TV é medido diagonalmente do canto superior esquerdo ao canto inferior direito da tela, expresso em polegadas. Uma polegada equivale a 2,54 cm. Embora o tamanho se refira à diagonal, ele influencia a área da tela, o preço e a distância ideal de visualização.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Resolução

O número total de pixels que formam uma imagem na tela. Uma resolução mais alta significa que há mais pixels concentrados no display, resultando em uma imagem mais nítida, detalhada e clara, pois há mais pontos minúsculos de cor compondo o quadro.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Taxa de Atualização

A frequência, medida em Hertz (Hz), com que a tela atualiza a imagem para exibir um novo quadro por segundo. Uma taxa de atualização mais alta (por exemplo, 144 Hz) proporciona movimentos mais suaves e menos borrões do que uma taxa mais baixa.

Taxa Nativa de 120Hz

Taxa Nativa de 120Hz

Taxa Nativa de 120Hz

Taxa Nativa de 120Hz

Taxa Nativa de 120Hz

Taxa Nativa de 120Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Taxa Nativa de 60Hz

Qualidade de Imagem

Cor

A reprodução de cor é o processo de replicar as cores de uma imagem original. A melhor cor é a cor perfeita, que representa amplos espectros de cores com precisão absoluta. Um amplo espectro de cores oferece reprodução de cores avançada, exibindo mais tonalidades do que os monitores convencionais.

Preto e Cores Perfeitos

Preto e Cores PerfeitosNossa melhor qualidade de imagem

Preto e Cores Perfeitos

Preto e Cores PerfeitosNossa melhor qualidade de imagem

Gama de Cores Ampla Premium

Gama de Cores Ampla Premium- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Gama de Cores Ampla Premium

Gama de Cores Ampla Premium- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Gama de Cores Ampla

Gama de Cores Ampla- Tecnologia NanoCell Color

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

O processador avançado da LG aprimora a resolução para se aproximar da qualidade original. Desfrute do 4K Super Upscaling, com resolução, brilho e nitidez aprimorados para uma experiência visual superior.

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

O Dynamic Tone Mapping é um processo em tempo real, quadro a quadro, que ajusta o brilho e o contraste do conteúdo em Alto Alcance Dinâmico (HDR), otimizando-o para cada tipo de tela. O OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping representa o nível mais avançado dessa tecnologia da LG. Já o Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro é uma versão ainda mais evoluída, que proporciona maior precisão e profundidade nas cenas.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

O HDR (High Dynamic Range) é uma tecnologia e padrão de sinal que expande a faixa de brilho, contraste e cor em imagens e vídeos, superando as limitações do SDR (Standard Dynamic Range). O resultado são imagens mais vivas, detalhadas e realistas, com pretos profundos e tons claros bem definidos.

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Qualidade de Som

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Procom som virtual 11.1.2 canais

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procom som virtual 9.1.2 canais

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procom som virtual 9.1.2 canais

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procom som virtual 9.1.2 canais

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procom som virtual 9.1.2 canais

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procom som virtual 9.1.2 canais

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

O Dolby Atmos é uma tecnologia de som surround imersiva e baseada em objetos que eleva a experiência sonora além do surround tradicional. Ao adicionar canais de altura, cria uma paisagem sonora tridimensional, proporcionando a sensação de estar no centro da ação.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Receba atualizações completas e aproveite os benefícios dos recursos e softwares mais recentes. Vencedor do Prêmio de Inovação CES na categoria de cibersegurança, o webOS garante segurança e privacidade de dados, proporcionando uma experiência inteligente e confiável.

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

Atualização do sistema operacional por 5 anos

*As atualizações e o cronograma de alguns recursos, aplicativos e serviços podem variar conforme o modelo e a região.
Smart AI

A IA personaliza perfeitamente a sua experiência com a TV. Ela reconhece a sua voz (AI Voice ID), realiza pesquisas por comando de voz (AI Search), recomenda conteúdos adequados (AI Concierge), otimiza a imagem (AI Picture Wizard) e ajusta o som (AI Sound Wizard) — tudo em tempo real.

Saiba mais
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Jogos

VRR

O VRR sincroniza a taxa de quadros do jogo com a taxa de atualização da TV, evitando cortes ou travamentos na imagem. Os formatos G-Sync e FreeSync são amplamente utilizados para garantir uma jogabilidade fluida e sem interrupções.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *As especificações são baseadas no modelo representativo de cada linha.
  • *Todas as especificações listadas na tabela de comparação da série, exceto o tamanho, são baseadas no modelo de 65 polegadas (NanoCell de 55 polegadas).
  • *Os recursos podem variar conforme o modelo. Consulte a página de cada produto para especificações detalhadas.
  • *As especificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo ou o tamanho da tela.
  • *O suporte a alguns recursos pode variar conforme a região ou o país.
  • *Todas as imagens acima são simuladas.
Cartões de recursos das TVs LG mostrando imagens que simbolizam o processador de IA, qualidade de imagem, brilho e desempenho de cores.

Como os recursos e termos da TV podem ajudá-lo a entender rapidamente o que eles significam?

Como os recursos e termos da TV podem ajudá-lo a entender rapidamente o que eles significam? Saiba mais
Cordilheira com a moldura de uma TV em volta, usada de forma criativa para destacar o tamanho grande da tela. Etiqueta: 100 polegadas.
Qual é o tamanho ideal de TV para o seu espaço?
Saiba mais
Sala de estar com uma TV montada na parede. Na tela, uma imagem em alta qualidade mostra uma baleia saltando para fora da água.
O que define uma boa qualidade de imagem de TV?
Saiba mais
Pessoa sentada no sofá segurando um controle remoto. Na parede, uma LG AI TV exibe a interface webOS.
Como as TVs com IA tornam as Smart TVs ainda mais inteligentes?
Saiba mais
Sala sofisticada em um apartamento de cobertura com uma bela vista da cidade ao fundo. Um homem está sentado no sofá assistindo a um conteúdo na TV montada na parede.
Qual é a melhor TV Lifestyle para você?
Saiba mais