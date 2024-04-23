Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Geladeiras French Door
Geladeiras Side by Side
Geladeiras Duplex
Geladeiras Inverse

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG 

e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

Waiting for Subsidiary

Tecnologia Exclusiva, Alimentos Frescos e Design Sofisticado

Tecnologia Exclusiva, Alimentos Frescos e Design Sofisticado Saiba mais

Porque Você Vai Adorar as Nossas Geladeiras

Esta imagem mostra uma geladeira LG Side by Side Instaview.

Seus Alimentos Frescos por Mais Tempo

Seus Alimentos Frescos por Mais Tempo Saiba mais Seus Alimentos Frescos por Mais Tempo Comprar agora
Esta imagem mostra uma pessoa dando 2 toques na geladeira Instaview.

InstaView™

A Melhor Tecnologia para Sua Casa

Esta é uma imagem que mostra a função DoorCooling+™.

DoorCooling+™

Refrigeração Mais Rápida para Sua Geladeira

Esta é uma imagem que mostra a função UVnano™.

UVnano™

Luz Ultravioleta na Saída de Água Que Mantém sua Água Limpa

Geladeiras LG

Conheça a linha de Geladeiras da LG, ideais para seus alimentos e perfeitas para a sua cozinha. São diversas tecnologias exclusivas para preservar seus alimentos sempre frescos e economizar na conta de luz, com diversas opções de modelos e capacidades.

Saiba mais