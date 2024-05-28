Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG

Members Day LG

Começou a maior
promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG

e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior<br>promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

SAIBA MAIS

Lava e seca LG

SAIBA MAIS

Uma tela. Infinitas possibilidades

SAIBA MAIS

Ar Condicionado LG

Ofertas Imperdíveis em Ar Condicionado LG: Refresque-se com Economia

Ofertas Imperdíveis em Ar Condicionado LG: Refresque-se com Economia SAIBA MAIS

Resgatando sorrisos nas redes sociais

Resgatando sorrisos nas redes sociais

Resgatando sorrisos nas redes sociais SAIBA MAIS
Grandes Telas e Grandes Descontos

Grandes Telas e Grandes Descontos

Transforme sua sala com uma nova TV LG Tela Grande

Confira!
Eletrodomésticos em Oferta

Eletrodomésticos em Oferta

Aproveite e renove sua casa com as promoções

Confira!
Tgrandes Telas e Grandes Descontos

Monitores em Promoção

Transforme sua estação de trabalho

Confira!

Produtos em destaque

Uma perspectiva aérea de um homem e uma mulher assistindo a um concerto em uma grande TV OLED em um apartamento moderno. O emblema “A OLED TV número 1 do mundo por 11 anos” é exibido na imagem. Um aviso diz: “Fonte: Omdia. Remessas de unidades, de 2013 a 2023. Os resultados não representam um endosso da LG Electronics. Qualquer confiança nesses resultados é por conta e risco do terceiro. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para obter mais detalhes.”

LG OLED evo G4

Aprecie uma obra-prima
aperfeiçoada pelo tempo

Aprecie uma obra-prima<br>aperfeiçoada pelo tempo Saiba mais Aprecie uma obra-prima<br>aperfeiçoada pelo tempo Comprar agora
Um processador Alpha 11 AI 4K na parte superior de uma placa-mãe, emitindo raios de luz roxos e rosa.

Processador alpha 11 AI

Onze anos de experiência reunidos em um chipset

Uma baleia saltando da água diante de um céu noturno estrelado. Acima da baleia está a frase “até 150% mais brilhante”.

Brightness Booster Max

Brilho, agora 150% mais brilhante

Uma TV OLED está no lado direito da imagem e o fundo é brilhante. Luzes brancas estão brilhando na parte traseira da TV. O menu Suporte é exibido na tela e o menu OLED Care está selecionado.

OLED Care

Aumente a longevidade de sua OLED 

Elétrodomésticos

Elétrodomésticos

Viva além

Eleve sua existência.

Design que perdura, acabamento excepcional e inovação que transcende barreiras.

Viva além Saiba mais Viva além Compre agora
Geladeiras

Geladeiras

Encontre o modelo ideal de refrigerador LG

Explore a inovação e o design inteligente com as Geladeiras LG: eficiência, frescor e sofisticação.

Saiba mais
Microondas

Microondas

Descubra a combinação perfeita de estilo e funcionalidade

Surpreenda sua família e amigos com incríveis criações gastronômicas feitas em questão de minutos.

Saiba mais
Lava e Seca

Lava e Seca

Uma Lavanderia inteligente de verdade na sua casa

4 em 1, Lava, seca, higieniza e preserva

suas roupas

Saiba mais

Uma família assiste a uma cena aquática brilhante em uma TV LG QNED com LG Soundbar, em um espaço iluminado e natural.

LG QNED MiniLED

Veja do que se trata a
nova QNED

Veja do que se trata a<br>nova QNED Saiba mais Veja do que se trata a<br>nova QNED Comprar agora
Um processador Alpha 8 AI no topo de uma placa-mãe, emitindo raios de luz laranja e amarelos.

Processador alpha 8 AI 4K

A IA exclusiva da QNED transforma sua visão

LG QNED TV ligeiramente para o lado, revelando a tela e a luz de fundo da LG QNED TV.

Regulagem de luminosidade precisa

A luz de fundo precisa mostra a escuridão total e o brilho máximo

Uma perspectiva aérea em ângulo de uma TV LG QNED com uma arte abstrata e colorida na tela.

Cores QNED

Veja cores brilhantes e exuberantes ganharem vida

Uma perspectiva aérea do alto-falante Center Up do LG Soundbar.

LG soundbar 

Conheça a soundbar de primeira linha
que sua LG TV merece

Conheça a soundbar de primeira linha<br>que sua LG TV merece Saiba mais Conheça a soundbar de primeira linha<br>que sua LG TV merece Comprar agora
LG TV e LG Soundbar estão em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da soundbar.

Canal central de projeção superior 

As paisagens sonoras colocam você no epicentro

TV LG, Soundbar da LG, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar de um arranha-céu, tocando uma performance musical. Ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas projetam-se da soundbar e dos alto-falantes traseiros, contornando o sofá e o espaço da sala. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro vindo de baixo.

Som surround de 9.1.5 canais

Som hipnotizante por todos os lados

Soundbar e TV LG em uma sala de estar reproduzindo uma performance de orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente da soundbar e são projetadas a partir da TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

WOW Orchestra

Combina com o áudio da sua LG TV

Principais Ofertas