Home Theater Soundbar LG S95TR – 810W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 9.1.5 Canais, Caixas de Som Traseiras, AI Room Calibration Pro, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Home Theater Soundbar LG S95TR – 810W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 9.1.5 Canais, Caixas de Som Traseiras, AI Room Calibration Pro, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

S95TR

Home Theater Soundbar LG S95TR – 810W RMS, Dolby Atmos, 9.1.5 Canais, Caixas de Som Traseiras, AI Room Calibration Pro, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

La barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo negro que revela su diseño comenzando desde la parte superior y moviéndose hacia la esquina. Gotas blancas se proyectan desde el centro y los extremos de la barra de sonido como una cascada, representando un sonido de disparo.

O soundbar top de linha digno de acompanhar a melhor TV LG OLED da categoria.

Complete a experiência da sua TV LG com o soundbar que complementa perfeitamente o seu ambiente e sua experiência sonora.

*Screen images simulated.

Som deslumbrante que te envolve

LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala de estar tocando uma orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG TV, LG Soundbar, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar. Uma sobreposição de grade aparece na sala, como uma varredura do espaço. Ondas sonoras brancas feitas de gotas mostram os alto-falantes traseiros e a barra de som tocando em harmonia.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Sinta o realismo de um panorama de áudio

Canal de Disparo Central

Som envolvente que coloca você no epicentro

O canal de disparo central faz com que o som pareça vir do meio da sua TV LG para uma sensação ainda mais realista.

LG TV e LG Soundbar em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

*O exposto acima é confirmado através de uma investigação de seus próprios padrões.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

Sua noite de filme se torna uma noite de cinema com Dolby Atmos

Mergulho em cada cena com o som claro, realista e envolvente digno de cinema do Dolby Atmos.

Um filme é reproduzido numa LG OLED TV e LG Soundbar num moderno apartamento urbano numa vista lateral. Contas brancas representando ondas sonoras projetam-se para cima e para baixo a partir do Soundbar e da TV, criando uma cúpula de som no espaço. Logotipo Dolby Atmos Logotipo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas registradas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo duplo D é uma marca registrada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

Som Espacial de Nível Triplo

Uma camada virtual que cria um som realista

O som espacial de nível triplo adiciona uma camada virtual para criar uma cúpula sonora ao seu redor, entregando um som mais rico.

*O som espacial de nível triplo está disponível nos modos Cinema e AI Sound Pro.

**A camada intermediária é criada usando o canal de alto-falante do Soundbar. O som dos alto-falantes frontais e superiores são sintetizados para construir um campo sonoro. Se não houver alto-falante traseiro, o campo traseiro não poderá ser criado.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

****Se não houver alto-falante traseiro, o campo traseiro não poderá ser criado.

Som Surround de 9.1.5 canais

Som hipnotizante de todas as direções

Eleve a experiência sonora ao assistir TV com um som surround de 810W RMS, 9.1.5 canais, um subwoofer, alto-falantes traseiros de alta potência e a excelência envolvente do Dolby Atmos e DTS:X.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, alto-falantes traseiros e um subwoofer estão na sala de um arranha-céu, tocando uma apresentação musical. Ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som e dos alto-falantes traseiros, circulando pelo sofá e pela área de estar. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. Logotipo Dolby Atmos Logotipo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas registradas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**O símbolo duplo D é uma marca registrada da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG que completa a sua experiência com TVs LG

O controle LG está apontando para uma TV LG com um soundbar LG embaixo. LG TV está mostrando o menu Soundbar Control na tela.

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

LG TV, LG Soundbar e um subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar reproduzindo uma apresentação musical. Gotas brancas criam ondas de som que disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV. Um subwoofer está criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

WOW Orchestra

Um dueto entre seu soundbar LG e sua TV LG

O som, o alcance e as qualidades tonais únicas do seu soundbar LG e da sua TV LG unem-se em harmonia para uma experiência sonora envolvente e impactante.

Close de um LG Soundbar abaixo de uma TV LG. Um símbolo de conectividade está entre o LG Soundbar e uma TV LG, mostrando a operação sem fio do Wireless Soundcast.

Pronto para WOWCAST

Assista TV sem aquela poluição de fios te atrapalhando

WOWCAST permite conectar seu soundbar LG à sua TV LG sem necessidade de fios e desbloqueia suporte de áudio multicanal sem perdas.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do controle remoto da sua TV LG é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. As TVs compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento. Suporte QNED 80 limitado aos modelos 2022 e 2023.

*****Observe que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para atualizações.

******O WOW Interface pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

O som inteligente que conhece o seu gosto

AI Room Calibration Pro

Em sintonia com o seu ambiente e sem distorções

O soundbar examina a sala para encontrar você e seus alto-falantes traseiros e, independentemente do posicionamento, ajusta as diferenças de volume e o tempo de atraso para uma experiência auditiva sincronizada que vem do fundo da sala.

*AI Room Calibration Pro é uma tecnologia de ajuste automático de som que compensa o ambiente em que o Soundbar é colocado usando algoritmos que melhoram o desempenho sonoro.

** Suporta alto-falantes traseiros incluídos (6 canais) e opcionais (2 canais), e não há diferença na calibração com base no número de canais (incluído e opcional calibram a mesma diferença de nível de ganho e atraso).

***Opera com o antigo algoritmo '23 quando os alto-falantes traseiros não estão conectados.

****Ao configurar os alto-falantes traseiros, o AI Room Calibration Pro pode ser realizado por meio do aplicativo LG Soundbar.

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

******Imagens de tela simuladas.

Experiência Sonora Multi-Canal

Sinta essa maravilha sonora
vasta e expressiva

O soundbar LG converte áudio básico de 2 canais em áudio multicanal para um som profundo que ressoa em seu ambiente.

Um LG Soundbar, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão em um apartamento moderno na cidade. O LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, feitos de gotículas brancas que flutuam na parte inferior do chão. Ao lado do Soundbar há um subwoofer, criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

2 Canais

Um LG Soundbar, uma TV LG e um subwoofer estão em um apartamento moderno na cidade. O LG Soundbar emite três ramos de ondas sonoras, feitos de gotículas brancas que flutuam na parte inferior do chão. Mais ondas sonoras de gotas brancas disparam da parte superior da barra de som. Ao lado do Soundbar há um subwoofer, criando um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. Como um todo, eles criam um efeito de cúpula em toda a sala.

Multi-Canal

*O algoritmo de mixagem inteligente aplica o som para cada canal nos modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sports.

**A experiência de áudio multicanal opera por meio de um algoritmo de mixagem inteligente. Este algoritmo não se aplica ao modo padrão ou aos modos de música. Bass Blast não usa o algoritmo de mixagem inteligente, mas copia informações de 2 canais e as envia para todos os canais.

***Imagens de tela simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Todo estilo e gênero de conteúdo soando bem

AI Sound Pro categoriza diferentes sons em efeitos, músicas e vozes e, em seguida, aplica as configurações ideais para criar a experiência de áudio ideal.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Funciona em harmonia com seus favoritos

Sua Gameplay mais Intensa

Som sincronizado com cada frame

Libere entradas da sua TV e conecte seu console ao soundbar LG sem comprometer o desempenho gráfico. O suporte VRR/ALLM garante jogos sem interrupções e com baixo atraso de entrada.

LG Soundbar e LG TV são exibidos juntos. Um jogo de carros de corrida é exibido na tela.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**TV, barra de som e console devem suportar VRR/ALLM.

*** Passagem VRR limitada a conteúdo de 60 Hz.

****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

*****HDCP 2.3 suporta conteúdo com resolução 4K. O suporte a 120 Hz varia de acordo com o dispositivo, com suporte até YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Streaming HD

Transmissões em HD Impressionante

Transmita de suas plataformas favoritas sem compactação através do suporte HD sem perdas para Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect e Chromecast.

*A disponibilidade do conteúdo e do aplicativo pode variar de acordo com o país ou região.

**Assinaturas separadas necessárias para serviços OTT.

***Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

Compatibilidade

Use a plataform de sua escolha

Soundbars LG agora têm compatibilidade para funcionar com mais serviços de IA. Você pode controlar facilmente o soundbar LG com a plataforma de sua escolha.

*Alguns recursos exigem assinatura ou conta de terceiros.

**Google é uma marca registrada da Google LLC e o Google Assistant não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.

***Amazon, Alexa e todas as marcas relacionadas são marcas registradas da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas.

****Apple, o logotipo da Apple e Apple AirPlay 2 são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma atualização de software pode ser necessária. É necessária uma conexão de rede para a atualização.

Som nítido para um planeta limpo

Reciclado por Dentro

Partes internas feitas com plástico reciclado

O soundbar LG usa plástico reciclado nas partes superior e inferior. Prova de que estamos adotando uma abordagem mais ecológica na produção de soundbars.

Há uma perspectiva frontal da barra de som atrás e uma representação em estrutura de metal da barra de som na frente. Uma observação inclinada da parte traseira da estrutura metálica da barra de som com as palavras “Plástico Reciclado” indicando a borda da estrutura.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo da barra de som.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Reciclado por Fora

Tecido feito com garrafas plásticas

Todos os soundbars LG são cuidadosamente projetados para garantir uma alta porcentagem de materiais recuperados. O 'Global Recycled Standard' certifica que o tecido de poliéster é feito de garrafas plásticas.

Um pictograma mostra garrafas plásticas com a palavra "garrafas plásticas" embaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para um símbolo de reciclagem com a frase "Renascido como Jersey de Poliéster" abaixo. Uma seta à direita aponta para a parte esquerda de uma barra de som LG com a frase “LG Soundbar com tecido reciclado” abaixo.

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo do soundbar.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Embalagem de Celulose

Embalagem feita de celulose reciclada

O LG Soundbar foi certificado pela SGS como Produto Ecológico devido a uma mudança na embalagem interna de espuma EPS (isopor) e sacolas plásticas para celulose moldada reciclada — uma alternativa ecologicamente correta que ainda protege o produto.

A embalagem do LG Soundbar tem um fundo bege com árvores ilustradas. Logotipo da Energy Star Logotipo do produto ecológico do GV

*As certificações exatas podem variar de acordo com o modelo do soundbar.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

***O uso de plástico reciclado e as certificações podem variar de acordo com o modelo.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Número de canais

    9.1.5

  • Potência de saída

    810 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • WOW Orquestra

    Sim

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Alto-falante traseiro

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    7893299947957

EFEITO SONORO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

  • Música

    Sim

  • Cinema

    Sim

  • Som nítido

    Sim

  • Esportes

    Sim

  • Jogo

    Sim

  • Grave de som / Grave de som +

    Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

  • Amostragem

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Saída HDMI

    1

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Sim

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim

  • Sinal traseiro sem fio

    Sim

  • Compatívl com Alexa

    Sim

  • Conexão com Spotify

    Sim

  • Conexão Tidal

    Sim

  • AirPlay 2

    Sim

  • Chromecast

    Sim

  • Compatível com Google Home

    Sim

  • óptico

    1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

  • Passagem

    Sim

  • Passagem (4K)

    Sim

  • taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

    Sim

  • 120Hz

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • Dolby Vision

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

    Sim

  • Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

    Sim

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Sim

EM GERAL

  • Número de canais

    9.1.5

  • Números de alto-falantes

    17 EA

  • Potência de saída

    810 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dolby Digital

    Sim

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Sim

  • DTS:X

    Sim

  • AAC

    Sim

  • AAC+

    Sim

CONFORTO

  • Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

    Sim

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Sim

  • Controle do modo de Soundbar

    Sim

  • Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

    Sim

  • WOW Orquestra

    Sim

  • WOW Interface

    Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Alto-falante traseiro

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    5,65 kg

  • Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

    4,08 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Peso bruto

    26,4 kg

ACESSÓRIO

  • Cartão de garantia

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim

  • Suporte para montagem na parede

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

POTÊNCIA

  • Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia (Principal)

    65 W

  • Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

    33 W

  • Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

    40 W

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

