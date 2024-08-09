Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Alavanque seu negócio com ofertas exclusivas

Aproveite ofertas e condições diferenciadas para a compra de produtos LG

LG para empresas

Adquira produtos LG para sua empresa com ofertas e condições exclusivas.

Compre agora

Benefícios para o seu negócio

Desconto Progressivo

Acima de 3 unidades do mesmo produto. Consulte o regulamento.

Frete grátis

Consulte as regiões atendidas

Até 12x s/ juros

No cartão de crédito

Para o seu negócio

Escolha o produto certo para a sua empresa

Pequenas e médias empresas

Alavanque o seu negócio com produtos LG.

Profissionais liberais

O produto certo para o seu ambiente de trabalho ser mais produtivo.

Hotelaria

Conforto e comodidade para o seu negócio.

Construtoras

Solução completa para o seu empreendimento.

Como acessar

Simples e fácil. Faça o seu cadastro e aproveite as vantagens da venda corporativa.

1. Crie uma conta LG

Utilize o seu CNPJ e torne-se um membro LG

2. Aguarde a aprovação

Aguarde o contato por email e confirme sua aprovação

3. Boas Compras

Descubra ofertas especiais feitas para sua empresa