Como os recursos e termos do monitor podem ajudá-lo a entender rapidamente o que eles significam?

Com os recursos e termos exibidos em cartões claros, você pode ver instantaneamente o que cada um significa e compreender sua função.

  • *As imagens foram simuladas para facilitar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.
  • *Os recursos podem variar de acordo com o modelo. Consulte a página de cada produto para obter especificações detalhadas.
  • *As especificações podem variar conforme o modelo ou o tamanho da tela.
  • *O suporte a alguns recursos pode variar conforme a região e o país.

Quais recursos do monitor combinam com o seu estilo de vida e podem ser explorados em cartões simples?

Explore os recursos em cartões fáceis de entender, criados para o seu estilo de vida. Navegue com facilidade e descubra qual deles combina melhor com você.

Banner da linha de monitores LG com título e ícones de recursos.

Explorar a linha de Monitores LG

Como escolher
o monitor que atende às suas necessidades?

Como escolher<br class="pc_only"> o monitor que atende às suas necessidades? Saiba mais