LG Review

LG Review+

Sua nova TV vale até
R$15.000 em vouchers!

Compre uma TV nova, conte-nos o que achou e receba seu voucher.

Sua nova TV vale até <BR>R$15.000 em vouchers! Saiba Mais

Campanha válida para produtos selecionados, exclusivamente na Loja Online LG, de 17/07/2025 a 08/08/2025. Compre, avalie o produto e receba um cartão presente conforme condições da promoção. Sujeito a critérios e prazos definidos no regulamento. Consulte o regulamento

Descubra como participar da campanha:

Já comprou sua nova TV LG?

Se a sua compra foi feita a partir de 17/07/2025, você pode participar da

campanha e garantir seu cartão-presente!

Participar

Ainda não comprou? Aproveite!

Compre uma TV LG participante entre 17/07 e 08/08/2025 no site oficial

e ganhe um cartão-presente de até R$15.000 após deixar sua avaliação.

Compre Agora

Confira o passo a passo

Veja abaixo o passo a passo para poder aproveitar

passo a passo

Produtos participantes:

Perguntas Frequentes

P.

Quem pode participar da campanha?

R.

A campanha é válida para pessoas físicas, maiores de 18 anos, residentes no Brasil, que adquirirem um dos modelos participantes de TV LG no site oficial da marca entre 17/07/2025 e 08/08/2025.

P.

Onde devo comprar a TV para participar?

R.

A compra deve ser realizada exclusivamente no site www.lg.com/br.

P.

Quais produtos participam da campanha?

R.

A campanha é válida apenas para os modelos de TV LG listados abaixo, comprados no site oficial da marca:

OLED:

 OLED97G5PSA, OLED65G5PSA, OLED55G5PSA,

 OLED77C5PSA, OLED65C5PSA, OLED55C5PSA,

 OLED77B5PSA, OLED65B5PSA, OLED55B5PSA

 

QNED:

 98QNED89TSA, 86QNED85ASG, 75QNED85ASG,

 86QNED82ASG, 75QNED82ASG

 

UHD:

 98UT9050PSA

Os modelos devem ser adquiridos entre 17/07 e 08/08/2025, exclusivamente pelo site www.lg.com/br. Compras realizadas em outros canais ou fora do período não são elegíveis.

P.

Qual o período de participação?

R.

Entre 00h01 do dia 17/07/2025 e 23h59 do dia 08/08/2025 (horário de Brasília).

P.

Como faço para participar?

R.

Após comprar uma TV participante:

Acesse www.lg.com/br e escreva um review do produto adquirido, usando o mesmo e-mail da compra.

 

Preencha o formulário da campanha no link informado na página oficial, informando seus dados e o review feito.

P.

Até quando posso enviar minha participação?

R.

O envio do formulário deve ser feito até 08/08/2025, mesmo dia do fim da campanha.

P.

O que recebo ao participar?

R.

Você poderá receber um cartão-presente digital Huuray, com valor de R$2.000 até R$15.000, dependendo do modelo comprado.

P.

Em quanto tempo recebo o cartão-presente?

R.

Após a verificação das informações e da confirmação da publicação do review, o cartão será enviado por e-mail em até 30 dias corridos.Após a verificação das informações e da confirmação da publicação do review, o cartão será enviado por e-mail em até 30 dias corridos.

P.

Posso participar mais de uma vez?

R.

Sim, mas cada CPF pode receber o benefício apenas uma vez, mesmo que compre mais de uma TV participante.

P.

O que pode me desclassificar da campanha?

R.

Entre os motivos de desclassificação estão:

Informações incorretas ou falsas.

Review não publicado ou fora dos critérios.

Compra fora do período ou fora do site da LG.

Participações fora do regulamento.

P.

Como saberei se minha participação foi validada?

R.

Você receberá um e-mail de confirmação após a validação das informações fornecidas no formulário.