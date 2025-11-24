About Cookies on This Site

Geladeira LG

Qual tipo você procura?

Quatro geladeiras LG ao sol. À esquerda, geladeira french door de duas portas ao lado de modelos side by side de uma porta.

Tipos de geladeiras LG

Explore diferentes tipos de geladeiras, incluindo multiportas, lado a lado, 2 portas e 1 porta. Descubra os benefícios exclusivos de armazenamento e acesso de cada modelo.

Explore a linha de geladeiras LG

Geladeira LG preto fosco Multi-Door com porta InstaView Door-in-Door aberta, mostrando o armazenamento de alimentos frescos. À direita, as gavetas de mantimentos estão repletas de alimentos.

French Door

Geladeira French Door espaçosa, freezer conveniente.

Uma geladeira LG Silver Side by Side embutida na parede de uma cozinha moderna. Na parte frontal da geladeira há um purificador de água e um dispenser de gelo integrados, o que significa que ela tem grande capacidade.

Side-by-side

Freezer à esquerda, geladeira à direita. Adequada para uso frequente.

Geladeira LG alta com porta de vidro transparente em uma cozinha minimalista. O interior está iluminado com luz verde, mostrando claramente mantimentos e bebidas frescos armazenados.

2-Door Refrigerator

Geladeiras finas de 2 portas, adequadas para espaços pequenos.

Uma geladeira LG alta de uma porta na lateral de uma parede pequena.

1-Door Refrigerator

A geladeira ou freezer fino de 1 porta cabe em qualquer lugar.

Tipos
Página inicial do Guia de Compras
Freezer LG Side by Side preto com purificador de água no centro. Pode-se ver uma sala de estar grande à esquerda e uma cozinha moderna à direita.

Geladeira LG French Door cinza com InstaView Door-in-Door em uma cozinha decorada em tons de bege. A geladeira tem um design espaçoso com seções de armazenamento visíveis.

French Door

Uma perspectiva mais ampla sobre frescor

Design espaçoso da porta francesa com uma geladeira totalmente aberta e sem divisórias

na parte superior e uma gaveta grande removível do freezer na parte inferior. Ótima para grandes compras,

conveniência diária e famílias médias ou grandes.

Freezer LG Side by Side preto com purificador de água no centro. Pode-se ver uma sala de estar grande à esquerda e uma cozinha moderna à direita.

Geladeira compacta LG com a porta transparente iluminada em verde, mostrando garrafas de água e mantimentos no seu interior. Atrás da geladeira há uma cozinha moderna em tons de branco.

Side by Side

Duas portas clássicas para conveniência diária

Uma geladeira clássica Side by Side com o freezer à esquerda e a geladeira à direita. Adequada para residências maiores ou uso frequente do freezer.

Geladeira LG com frente de vidro em uma cozinha bege e em tons de madeira. A porta transparente revela prateleiras iluminadas em verde com mantimentos organizados de forma ordenada. Uma mesa e uma planta estão próximas.

Geladeira compacta LG com a porta transparente iluminada em verde, mostrando garrafas de água e mantimentos no seu interior. Atrás da geladeira há uma cozinha moderna em tons de branco.

Duas portas

Projetada para simplicidade e espaços limitados

Uma geladeira fina, com freezer na parte inferior, ideal para espaços pequenos.

Uma ótima opção para residências individuais que buscam armazenamento compacto e confiável

em um estilo atemporal.

Geladeira LG alta de uma porta em uma cozinha branca minimalista.

Geladeira LG alta de uma porta em uma cozinha branca minimalista.

Uma porta

Projetada para eficiência compacta

Uma geladeira de porta única que economiza espaço enquanto mantém seus itens essenciais frescos.

Adequada para pequenos apartamentos ou residências de uma pessoa em busca de

armazenamento simples e confiável.

*A disponibilidade e os recursos do produto podem variar de acordo com o modelo. Consulte as páginas individuais dos produtos para obter detalhes.

Cores e acabamento 

Complete sua cozinha com o visual ideal

As geladeiras LG estão disponíveis em uma variedade de cores e acabamentos,

de tons neutros modernos a contrastes ousados, ideais para combinar cores

ou ocupar um lugar de destaque em qualquer cozinha.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.
Preto fosco 

Um acabamento moderno que transmite ousadia. O preto fosco adiciona contraste e funciona lindamente em cozinhas contemporâneas ou monocromáticas.

Grafite escuro

Elegante e discreto, o grafite escuro oferece um visual premium como uma alternativa mais suave ao preto, ideal para cozinhas elegantes e modernas.

Prata

Uma opção neutra e atemporal que combina com a maioria dos interiores. A cor prata combina muito bem com eletrodomésticos de aço inoxidável e estilos clássicos de cozinha.

Comparar produtos

Compare as principais características da linha LG para escolher o produto que melhor se adapta à sua casa e ao seu estilo de vida.

FeaturesFrench DoorSide-by-side2-Door2-Door1Door
Front view of GM89SXD
GM89SXD
Front view of VS23BQB
VS23BQB
Front view of LT57AWT
LT57AWT
Front view of GB35BVB
GB35BVB
Front view of GR21WPP
GR21WPP
Total capacity(cubic feet)312320127
InstaView Door-in-Door™YesYesNoYes / DID No
Energy consumption kWhYear755520490329
Compressor TypeSmart InverterSmart InverterSmart InverterSmart Inverter
ThinQ™YesYesYesYes
*As especificações estão sujeitas a alterações. Verifique as páginas individuais dos produtos para obter as informações mais atualizadas.

Perguntas frequentes sobre geladeiras LG

Q.

De que tamanho de geladeira eu preciso?

A.

O tamanho certo da geladeira depende das demandas da sua família e das suas necessidades de armazenamento. Como orientação geral:

 

- Geladeiras de duas portas (170 a 566 litros) são ideais para uma casa de uma ou duas pessoas.

- Modelos side by side (622 – 792 litros) atendem famílias de três ou quatro pessoas.

- Modelos french door (622 – 906 litros) são adequados para residências maiores.

 

Considere a frequência com que você faz compras, a quantidade de alimentos frescos versus congelados que você armazena e o espaço disponível na cozinha ao selecionar a capacidade adequada.

Q.

Como devo medir o espaço disponível para uma geladeira?

A.

Comece medindo a profundidade, a largura e a altura do espaço onde sua geladeira será colocada.

 

Profundidade: Meça da parede até a borda da bancada. Certifique-se de incluir espaço para portas, maçanetas e abertura das portas (com portas abertas a 90°). Deixe pelo menos 2,5 cm de espaço atrás do refrigerador para ventilação.

 

Largura: Meça o espaço entre a parede e quaisquer balcões ou armários. Se a geladeira for colocada ao lado de uma parede, deixe mais 5–8 cm no lado da dobradiça para que a porta possa abrir completamente.

 

Altura: Meça do chão ao teto ou à parte inferior de qualquer armário suspenso, especialmente se o espaço for limitado ou se você optar por um modelo alto.

Q.

O que mais devo considerar ao instalar uma geladeira?

A.

Antes da entrega, planeje o percurso do transporte da porta da frente até a cozinha. Garanta acesso a uma tomada elétrica e bom fluxo de ar. Meça a largura e a altura de todas as portas e corredores para garantir que sua nova geladeira possa passar facilmente. Uma vez instalada, verifique se as portas se abrem totalmente e se a unidade está nivelada para obter o desempenho ideal.