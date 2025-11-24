We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
French Door
Uma perspectiva mais ampla sobre frescor
Design espaçoso da porta francesa com uma geladeira totalmente aberta e sem divisórias
na parte superior e uma gaveta grande removível do freezer na parte inferior. Ótima para grandes compras,
conveniência diária e famílias médias ou grandes.