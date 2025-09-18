About Cookies on This Site

Explorar a linha de Monitores LG

Como escolher o Monitor que atende às suas necessidades?

Compare e escolha o monitor perfeito para o seu estilo de vida.

Veja facilmente os pontos fortes dos modelos UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor e UltraWide — e encontre aquele que mais combina com você.

Estilo de vidaResumo

À medida que os estilos de vida e as formas de trabalho continuam a evoluir,
os monitores LG oferecem experiências otimizadas, adaptadas ao seu propósito e ao seu espaço.
Explore os principais recursos e especificações de cada modelo de relance
e descubra o monitor que se encaixa perfeitamente no seu dia a dia.

Para Jogos

Nos jogos, cada segundo conta. Durante aqueles momentos intensos em que você está no centro da ação, o tempo de resposta rápido e os visuais suaves garantem que você nunca perca um movimento. Sinta a emoção de estar sempre um passo à frente do seu oponente com imagens nítidas e vibrantes que dão vida a cada cena do jogo — e uma jogabilidade fluida, sem rasgos ou travamentos.

Um monitor LG UltraGear em uma sala de jogos, exibindo o gameplay na tela com iluminação em LED ao redor da configuração.

※ Esta linha é fornecida apenas como referência das principais características de cada série. As especificações e opções reais podem variar conforme o modelo.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Display

Tipo de Painel

O painel é a tecnologia principal que define a qualidade de imagem de um monitor. Os painéis IPS oferecem amplos ângulos de visão e cores precisas, VA proporcionam alto contraste e TN garantem respostas rápidas — você pode escolher o tipo de painel que melhor se adapta às suas necessidades.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Tempo de Resposta

Refere-se à velocidade de mudança de cor na tela — quanto mais rápido o tempo de resposta, mais suave e nítida é a experiência de jogo.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Taxa de Atualização

Taxas de atualização ultrarrápidas proporcionam imagens mais suaves durante os jogos, permitindo reagir rapidamente e mirar com precisão em seus oponentes.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Gama de Cores

A gama de cores refere-se à faixa de cores que um monitor pode exibir. Quanto mais ampla a gama, mais diversas e precisas são as cores mostradas na tela.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Cores vibrantes e brilho intenso elevam a resolução da tela a novos patamares. Mergulhe em uma qualidade de imagem superior, com contraste mais nítido e realista.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Recursos de Jogos

NVIDIA G-Sync™

O NVIDIA G-Sync™ garante uma jogabilidade mais fluida ao sincronizar a taxa de atualização do monitor com a GPU, evitando cortes e falhas na imagem (screen tearing e stuttering).

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

O AMD FreeSync™ proporciona imagens sem rasgos e baixa latência, adaptando dinamicamente a taxa de atualização do monitor à taxa de quadros do seu jogo.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Modo Duplo

O Modo Duplo certificado pela VESA permite alternar perfeitamente entre gráficos ricos em detalhes e jogos de ação rápida. Alterne facilmente os modos por meio do menu OSD ou do aplicativo LG Switch, otimizando a experiência para qualquer gênero de jogo.

Modo Duplo
Not available
Modo Duplo

Design

Curvatura

O design curvo acompanha a linha de visão do usuário, mantendo uma distância consistente entre os olhos e a tela para reduzir o cansaço visual e proporcionar ângulos de visão naturais. Valores maiores oferecem uma curvatura mais suave para conforto, enquanto valores menores resultam em uma curvatura mais acentuada para máxima imersão.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Para Criadores

Uma tela, infinitas possibilidades para trabalhar e se divertir. O LG Smart Monitor combina a produtividade de um monitor de alto desempenho para o trabalho, a fluidez de um display gamer e a conveniência de uma smart TV — tudo em um único e elegante dispositivo. Com qualidade de imagem vibrante, controles intuitivos e recursos inteligentes, ele cria um ambiente perfeito para multitarefas, entretenimento e criatividade. Seja trabalhando, assistindo ou criando, ele se adapta lindamente ao seu estilo de vida.

Um monitor LG UltraFine sobre uma mesa em um estúdio de música, exibindo um software colorido de edição de vídeo 3D, com uma mesa de mixagem e fones de ouvido próximos.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Display

Tamanho

Os monitores LG estão disponíveis em uma variedade de tamanhos, de 27 a 49 polegadas, para que você possa escolher o tamanho ideal para o seu ambiente de jogos e trabalho. Quanto maior a tela, mais imersivos são os jogos e mais eficiente é o seu desempenho no trabalho.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Resolução

A resolução refere-se ao número de pixels que compõem a imagem na tela. Quanto maior a resolução, mais nítida e detalhada é a imagem.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Taxa de Contraste

É uma medida da diferença de brilho na sua tela. Valores mais altos proporcionam pretos mais profundos e destaques mais brilhantes. Taxas de contraste elevadas oferecem melhor qualidade de imagem e são vantajosas em aplicações que exigem precisão de cor, como assistir a vídeos ou trabalhar com design.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Tipo de Painel

O painel é a tecnologia principal que define a qualidade de imagem de um monitor. Os painéis IPS oferecem amplos ângulos de visão e cores precisas, VA proporcionam alto contraste e TN garantem respostas rápidas — você pode escolher o tipo de painel que melhor se adapta às suas necessidades.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Proporção de Tela

A proporção de tela refere-se à relação entre a largura e a altura do quadro exibido.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Gama de Cores

A gama de cores refere-se à faixa de cores que um monitor pode exibir. Quanto mais ampla a gama, mais diversas e precisas são as cores mostradas na tela.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Cores vibrantes e brilho intenso elevam a resolução da tela a novos patamares. Mergulhe em uma qualidade de imagem superior, com contraste mais nítido e realista.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Usabilidade

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

O DisplayPort permite aproveitar totalmente o poder das GPUs de nova geração com alta largura de banda. Ele oferece imagens nítidas e fluidas, mesmo em 4K e taxas de atualização ultrarrápidas, garantindo uma jogabilidade suave e sem compressão ou atraso — ideal para simulações de corrida ou jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa (FPS) de alto desempenho.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Para Usuários Híbridos

Uma tela mais inteligente que une trabalho, diversão e conteúdo em perfeita harmonia. O LG Smart Monitor combina a produtividade de um monitor de alto desempenho, a resposta rápida de um display gamer e a conveniência de uma smart TV — tudo em um só. Com painéis intuitivos, recursos inteligentes e um design moderno e elegante, ele oferece uma experiência otimizada para quem vive um estilo de vida dinâmico e conectado. A qualidade de imagem impressionante e a configuração flexível elevam sua rotina diária, transformando o multitarefas contínuo em uma parte refinada do seu dia.

Um monitor LG sobre uma mesa exibindo infográficos, cercado por teclado, cadeira de escritório, luminária, porta-arquivos e pequenas plantas em um ambiente de home office acolhedor.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Display

Taxa de Contraste

É uma medida da diferença de brilho na sua tela. Valores mais altos proporcionam pretos mais profundos e destaques mais brilhantes. Taxas de contraste elevadas oferecem melhor qualidade de imagem e são vantajosas em aplicações que exigem precisão de cor, como assistir a vídeos ou trabalhar com design.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Usabilidade

webOS

Receba atualizações completas e aproveite os benefícios dos recursos e softwares mais recentes. Vencedor do CES Innovation Award na categoria de cibersegurança, o webOS garante a proteção da sua privacidade e dos seus dados para que você use seu monitor com tranquilidade.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Alto-falante
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB-C Port
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Design

Altura

Permite ajustar a altura do monitor para cima e para baixo, otimizando a posição da tela de acordo com o nível dos olhos, reduzindo a fadiga no pescoço e nos ombros.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivô

Permite girar a tela em 90 graus, em uma ou nas duas direções, para utilizá-la no modo retrato.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Inclinação

Com a capacidade de inclinar o monitor para frente e para trás, você pode ajustar o ângulo vertical da tela para definir o posicionamento ideal para seus olhos.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Giro

Gire o monitor lateralmente para ajustar a tela para ambos os lados — ideal para compartilhar conteúdo com outras pessoas ou adaptar a orientação ao seu ambiente de trabalho.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Para o Trabalho

Na sua rotina agitada de multitarefas eficientes, o amplo espaço de tela permite trabalhar com várias janelas abertas ao mesmo tempo, sem sensação de aperto. O design ergonômico e curvo, ideal para longos períodos de concentração, possibilita trabalhar com eficiência e conforto visual, tornando sua rotina dinâmica e criativa ainda mais imersiva.

Um monitor LG UltraWide colocado sobre uma mesa em um escritório moderno, exibindo gráficos 3D coloridos ao lado de um programa de codificação.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Display

Tamanho

Os monitores LG estão disponíveis em uma variedade de tamanhos, de 27 a 49 polegadas, para que você possa escolher o tamanho ideal para o seu ambiente de jogos e trabalho. Quanto maior a tela, mais imersivos são os jogos e mais eficiente é o seu desempenho no trabalho.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Resolução

A resolução refere-se ao número de pixels que compõem a imagem na tela. Quanto maior a resolução, mais nítida e detalhada é a imagem.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Tipo de Painel

O painel é a tecnologia principal que define a qualidade de imagem de um monitor. Os painéis IPS oferecem amplos ângulos de visão e cores precisas, VA proporcionam alto contraste e TN garantem respostas rápidas — você pode escolher o tipo de painel que melhor se adapta às suas necessidades.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Usabilidade

Alto-falante
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB-C Port
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

O DisplayPort permite aproveitar totalmente o poder das GPUs de nova geração com alta largura de banda. Ele oferece imagens nítidas e fluidas, mesmo em 4K e taxas de atualização ultrarrápidas, garantindo uma jogabilidade suave e sem compressão ou atraso — ideal para simulações de corrida ou jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa (FPS) de alto desempenho.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Portas USB Hub
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Design

Curvatura

O design curvo acompanha a linha de visão do usuário, mantendo uma distância consistente entre os olhos e a tela para reduzir o cansaço visual e proporcionar ângulos de visão naturais. Valores maiores oferecem uma curvatura mais suave para conforto, enquanto valores menores resultam em uma curvatura mais acentuada para máxima imersão.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *As funcionalidades podem variar de acordo com o modelo. Consulte a página de cada produto para ver as especificações detalhadas.
  • *As especificações podem variar conforme o modelo ou o tamanho da tela.
  • *O suporte a alguns recursos pode variar de acordo com a região ou o país.
  • *As imagens são simuladas para aprimorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir da experiência real de uso.
Banner da LG Monitor com cartões de recursos exibindo tempo de resposta, resolução e taxa de atualização.

Como os recursos e termos dos Monitores podem ajudá-lo a entender rapidamente o que significam?

