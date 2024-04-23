Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Acessibilidade web do LG.com

Ambiente digital igual para todos

Acreditamos que todos devem poder usar nosso site de forma conveniente, independentemente de limitações ou condições físicas ou ambientais. Para manter os padrões de acessibilidade web do LG.com, estabelecemos a LWCAG (política padrão de acessibilidade web do LG.com) e monitoramos constantemente os problemas de acessibilidade web.

Accessibility Help

Este guia explica como usar os recursos de acessibilidade oferecidos pelo Windows, pelos navegadores de internet ou pelo site LG.COM para ajudar os usuários a usar o site LG.COM de forma mais acessível. Se estiver utilizando um teclado ou tecnologias assistivas ao invés de um mouse, selecione a guia "Controles de Teclado". Se você não enxergar muito bem, selecione a guia "Deficientes visuais". Se você não consegue ouvir muito bem, selecione a guia "Deficientes auditivos"

Nesta seção você encontra instruções sobre:

Como Usar Skip Links

Quando estiver no site LG.COM, pressione Tab em seu teclado. O link “Avançar para o conteúdo” será exibido. Pressione Enter para ir diretamente para o conteúdo principal.

Pressione Tab duas vezes no teclado no site LG.COM. O link “Avançar para a Ajuda de acessibilidade” será exibido. Pressione Enter para ir diretamente para a ajuda de acessibilidade.

Como Usar o Seletor de Data

Nas páginas de suporte, o calendário aparece sempre que uma caixa de entrada com ícone de calendário é focalizada. Pressione as teclas de setas no teclado para avançar ou retroceder a data do calendário.

Se quiser ir para o mês anterior ou seguinte, pressione a tecla Page Up ou Page Down, respectivamente.

Você também pode inserir a data diretamente usando as teclas numéricas sem usar o calendário.

Ao selecionar a data de entrega do produto, o calendário é exibido quando você clica no botão “Calendário”. Você pode ir para o mês anterior ou seguinte usando os botões “Mês anterior” e “Mês seguinte”.

Como Usar o Controle Deslizante

Pressione a tecla Tab para definir o foco no controle deslizante e use as teclas de seta para definir os valores do controle deslizante.

Ao usar um programa leitor de tela (JAWS ou NVDA), pressione a tecla Tab para definir o foco no controle deslizante e use as teclas Alt e setas para definir os valores do controle deslizante.

Mover o foco quando aparecer uma mensagem de alerta

Se você realizar uma ação (como pressionar o botão Login) e ocorrer um erro, você ouvirá uma mensagem de alerta sem que o foco seja movido para o alerta. Você pode usar Shift+tab para voltar ao campo de entrada anterior.

Se você colocar o foco no campo de entrada onde ocorreu o erro, poderá ler a mensagem de erro.

Registre-se sem restrições de tempo

Quando você informar seu e-mail durante o registro, será iniciada uma contagem regressiva de verificação de 10 minutos. No entanto, você pode usar o botão “Estender tempo de verificação” a qualquer momento ao lado do campo de entrada do código de verificação. Ao pressionar o botão “Estender tempo de verificação”, o tempo de verificação será estendido em 10 minutos.

Nesta seção você encontra instruções sobre:

Função de zoom

O site LG.com tenta garantir que não haja perda de informações mesmo quando a tela é ampliada em 400% com uma resolução de 1280 x 1024.

Microsoft Edge (Latest)

  1. Se estiver usando o Microsoft Edge, clique em “···” no canto superior direito do navegador.

  2. Na lista de opções, clique em “Zoom”. Um menu lateral será exibido.

  3. Selecione o nível de zoom predefinido ou especifique um nível personalizado clicando em “Personalizado” e inserindo um valor de zoom.

O Microsoft Edge também permite que o tamanho do texto seja alterado por atalhos de teclado:

  • Pressione Ctrl e + para aumentar o tamanho
  • Pressione Ctrl e - para diminuir o tamanho
  • Pressione Ctrl e 0 para voltar ao tamanho padrão

O recurso de Zoom no Firefox (mais recente)

Se estiver usando o Firefox, clique em '☰' no canto superior direito do navegador.

Na área de controle de “Zoom” da lista, pressione “-” ou “+” para aumentar ou diminuir o nível de zoom desejado.

Também é possível alternar para tela cheia clicando no botão “↕” à direita ou pressionando a tecla “F11”.

O Firefox também permite que o tamanho do texto seja alterado por atalhos de teclado:

  • Pressione Ctrl e + para aumentar o tamanho
  • Pressione Ctrl e - para diminuir o tamanho
  • Pressione Ctrl e 0 para voltar ao tamanho padrão

O recurso de Zoom no Chrome (mais recente)

Se estiver usando o Chrome, clique em '⁝' no canto superior direito do navegador.

Na área de controle de “Zoom” da lista, pressione “-” ou “+” para aumentar ou diminuir o nível de zoom desejado.

Você também pode alternar para tela cheia clicando no botão “□” à direita ou pressionando a tecla “F11”.

O Chrome também permite que o tamanho do texto seja alterado por atalhos de teclado:

  • Pressione Ctrl e + para aumentar o tamanho
  • Pressione Ctrl e - para diminuir o tamanho
  • Pressione Ctrl e 0 para voltar ao tamanho padrão

Como Usar a Lupa, o Recurso de Ampliação Incorporado no Windows

Selecione “Facilidade de acesso” no Painel de controle.

Selecione “Central de Facilidade de Acesso”.

Selecione a opção “Iniciar a Lupa” para ativar o recurso de Lupa.

Os seguintes atalhos de teclado estão disponíveis ao usar a Lupa.

  • Pressione a tecla Windows e + para aumentar o zoom.
  • Pressione a tecla Windows e - para diminuir o zoom.
  • Pressione Ctrl, Alt e R para redimensionar a lente.
  • Pressione Ctrl, Alt e Barra de espaço para visualizar a área de trabalho no modo de tela cheia.
  • Pressione Ctrl, Alt e L para alternar para o modo "Lentes".
  • Pressione Ctrl, Alt e R para redimensionar a lente.
  • Pressione Ctrl, Alt e D para alternar para o modo “Encaixado”.
  • Pressione Ctrl, Alt e I para inverter as cores na janela de ampliação.
  • Pressione as teclas Ctrl, Alt e Seta para mover o foco na direção escolhida.
  • Pressione a tecla Windows e Esc para fechar a Lupa.

Como alterar as cores da tela de fundo e do texto

Se estiver usando o Microsoft Edge, Firefox ou Chrome será necessário instalar uma extensão para alterar as cores da tela de fundo. Várias extensões para acessibilidade estão disponíveis aqui:

Extensões do microsoft edge Extensões do firefox Extensões do chrome

Nesta seção você encontra instruções sobre:

Selecione “Hardware e Sons” no Painel de controle.

Selecione “Ajustar o volume do sistema” em “Som”.

Ajuste o controle deslizante de “Volume principal” no painel direito até o nível desejado.

Ajuda de Acessibilidade

Na LG, temos o compromisso de fornecer produtos com recursos de acessibilidade para nossos clientes. Veja abaixo uma lista de recursos disponíveis para ajudar usuários que têm dificuldades de visão, audição ou habilidades manuais reduzidas.

Nesta seção você encontra instruções sobre:

Recursos Visuais

Ajuste do Tamanho da Fonte

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Melhorias de visibilidade” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione “Tamanho e estilo da fonte” em “Melhorias de visibilidade”.

Ajuste o tamanho da fonte.

Ampliação Com Toque

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Melhorias de visibilidade” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione “Ampliação” em “Melhorias de visibilidade”.

Ative a opção “Atalho de ampliação”.

TalkBack

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Talk Back” em “Acessibilidade”.

Ative a opção “Talk Back”.

Selecione as opções de configuração específicas de “Talk Back” que você deseja.

Ajuste de Cores da Tela

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Melhorias de visibilidade” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione “Ajuste de cores” em “Melhorias de visibilidade”.

Ative a opção “Ajuste de cores”.

Selecione a opção de tonalidade de cor que deseja alterar.

Recursos de Audição

Legendas

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Melhorias de audição” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione “Preferências de legenda” em “Melhorias de audição”.

Selecione “Tamanho e estilo da legenda” em “Preferências de legenda”.

Selecione “Tamanho do texto” e “Estilo da legenda”.

Alerta Visual

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Configurações avançadas” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione “Notificação de flash” em “Configurações avançadas”.

Ative a opção de “Notificação de flash da câmera” em “Notificação de flash”.

Áudio Mono

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Melhorias de audição” em “Acessibilidade”.

Ative a opção “Áudio Mono” em “Melhorias de audição”.

Recursos Para Dificuldades Motoras e Cognitivas

Assistente de Toque

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Interação e habilidade manual” em “Acessibilidade”.

Ative a opção “Menu assistente” em “Interação e habilidade manual”.

Selecione o botão flutuante no lado direito.

Selecione o botão da ação desejada.

Nesta seção você encontra instruções sobre:

Recursos Visuais

Ajuste do Tamanho da Fonte

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione "Tamanho da tela e do texto" em "Acessibilidade".

Selecione “Texto maior” em "Tamanho da tela e do texto".

Ajustar o tamanho da fonte

Zoom

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Zoom” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione o método e o nível de zoom.

Narração

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Narração” em “Acessibilidade”.

Ajuste a “Velocidade de fala”.

Recursos de Audição

Legendas

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione "Legendas e legendagem" em "Acessibilidade".

Selecione “Estilo” em "Legendas e legendagem".

Selecione a opção desejada.

Alerta Visual

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Áudio/Visual” em “Acessibilidade”.

Seleciona “Piscar LED para alertas” em “Áudio/Visual”.

Selecione a opção desejada.

Áudio Mono

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Áudio/Visual” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione “Áudio Mono” em “Áudio/Visual”.

Recursos Para Dificuldades Motoras e Cognitivas

Assistente de Toque

Selecione “Acessibilidade” em “Configurações”.

Selecione “Toque” em “Acessibilidade”.

Selecione “Ajustes de toque” em “Toque”.

Selecione as configurações desejadas.

