Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lava e Seca
WashTower™
Styler

Reset da semana com lg

Diário LG - Junho

Domingo LG: O Dia para Resetar e Prepare-se para a Semana

Descubra Como Mães e Pais Trabalhadores Organizam o Dia a Dia e ainda

aproveite 10% de Desconto em eletrodomésticos LG

Domingo LG: O Dia para Resetar e Prepare-se para a Semana SAIBA MAIS

Principais Ofertas

Lavadoras LG

A linha de lavadoras da LG possui a tecnologia mais avançada para lavar suas roupas, com inteligência artificial que protege os tecidos das suas roupas, ciclos rápidos de lavagem para maior economia de tempo, ciclos de lavagem com vapor para higienização, conectividade para controlar a máquina a distância e fazer download de ciclos adicionais, além do design premium com exclusiva porta de vidro temperado e cesto 100% em aço inox.

Saiba mais