Digital Experience 2020

LG MAGNIT

Brilho para o seu lar.LG Micro LED display redefinindo a experiência do cinema em casa.

LG MAGNIT Saiba mais

Simulador

Simular

Inspire-se

Inspire-se

Nossa seleção de conteúdo com projetos com Ar Condicionado LG para te inspirar.

Inspire-se Saiba mais

LG Digital Connect Visite o novo Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Connect Visite o Novo Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Connect Visite o Novo Showroom Virtual Clique para conhecer

Canal LG Youtube

Já Conhece Nosso Canal no Youtube?

Inscreva-se no canal, ative o sino e receba mais informações e novidades de nossas soluções em ar condicionado, Digital Signage e monitores médicos.

Já Conhece Nosso Canal no Youtube? Quero conhecer

Nova Geração de LED

Nova geração de LED.

Fácil Instalação, Sem Cabos

Nova série LSAA, instalação descomplicada e qualidade de imagem única com HDR10 Pro e processador com inteligência artificial.

Fácil Instalação, Sem Cabos Saiba mais

See the Unseen

See the Unseen

See the Unseen Saiba mais

Monitores Médicos

Qualidade Indispensável em Hospitais e Clínicas.

Monitor diagnóstico 4K (8MP).

Qualidade Indispensável em Hospitais e Clínicas. Saiba mais

Sistemas de Ar-Condicionado

Sistemas de Ar-Condicionado.

Além de Soluções de AVAC, Compromisso com a Excelência

Os produtos de ar-condicionado industrial da LG tem maior eficiência energética.

Além de Soluções de AVAC, Compromisso com a Excelência Sobre o sac LG

BR_MKT_Home_Hero_005_1478065005637

Seu Parceiro de Negócios Móvel

Projetor minibeam com ótima mobilidade.

Seu Parceiro de Negócios Móvel Saiba mais

Soluções para o Seu Negócio

Information Display
Monitores

Monitores para Sua Empresa
Ar Condicionado

Ar Condicionado

Projetores

Projetores para seu escritório

Serviços e Suporte ao Produto