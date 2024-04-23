About Cookies on This Site

Painel OLED

Conheça o painel OLED da LG e tenha uma qualidade de imagem inegualável unida a designs inovadores. O painel OLED da LG está disponível nas configurações de painel curvado, arqueado e plano. Capture atenção os clientes como nunca antes com painel OLED LG.

ID_OLED_Hero_1461894550272

Sinalização de OLED

Expressão realista de todas as cores, no design final. Inove para o futuro e mude a forma como você se relaciona com os clientes.

Uma nova dimensão para Digital Signage

Uma Nova Dimensão para Digital Signage

Transforme o seu negócio e experimente o novo nível de criatividade com LG Transparent OLED Signage.

Uma Nova Dimensão para Digital Signage Descubra agora

Aplicativo do cliente LG C-Display+

Aplicativo do Cliente LG C-Display+

Encontre as informações de produção mais recentes, juntamente com casos de referência, configurador OLED/Video Wall, manuais e informações de contato de vendas.

Aplicativo do Cliente LG C-Display+ Visite nosso aplicativo web Aplicativo do Cliente LG C-Display+ Baixe o aplicativo

Conheça o LG Digital Connect

Se você está procurando maneiras de animar seu espaço, não procure mais!

Saiba mais

Produtos

Transparent OLED

Transparent OLED

OLED Curvo

OLED Curvo

Wallpaper

Wallpaper

OLED Pro Monitor

OLED Pro Monitor