Usuário Final

Conte Com a Confiabilidade e Eficiência Das Soluções HVAC LG

Oferecemos soluções HVAC rápidas, confiáveis, otimizadas e sustentáveis. Esteja sempre à frente de através de operações confiáveis com as soluções HVAC LG.

Cliente corporativol de HVAC olhando o monitor.

Soluções
Conheça Nossas Soluções

Imagem de alguém operando um ar condicionado de teto, com um smartphone.
Residências
Imagem de um escritório com ar condicionado ligado.
Escritório
Imagem de um quarto de hóspedes com ar condicionado ligado.
Hotel
Imagem de um café no shopping com ar condicionado ligado.
Varejo
Imagem do átrio de um shopping com o ar condicionado ligado.
Shoppings
Um quarto de hospital com o ar condicionado ligado.
Hospitais

Conheça Nossos Produtos

Imagem do MULTI V 5
VRF
Imagens de unidade interna e externa de ar condicionado.
Multi Inverter
Imagens de unidade interna e externa de ar condicionado.
Comercial Leve
Imagem do Gas Heat Pump
GHP
Imagem do chiller
Chiller
Imagem do ERV
Soluções em Ventilação
Imagem de controle
Soluções em Controle

Serviço e Manutenção

A LG é proativa em atender às necessidades de atendimento ao cliente e garantir a operação eficiente de seus sistemas HVAC, oferecendo uma ampla gama de serviços.

 

Esta imagem mostra um homem utilizando uma solução hvac para gerenciar o sistema hvac.

Download de Recursos

Aqui você encontra uma variedade de informações, como catálogo de produtos, manuais e mais.

Fale Conosco

Por favor entre em contato para maiores informações e retornaremos em breve.

Blog HVAC

Leia os últimos artigos, notícias e muito mais em nosso blog.

Heart icon in the house

Para Residências

 

LG Traz Conforto Para sua Casa

A man in a safety helmet

Para Instaladores

 

Fácil instalação com as Soluções HVAC LG

Icon related to design

Para Consultores

 

Trazendo um Design Otimizado para seus Projetos HVAC