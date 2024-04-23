About Cookies on This Site

Painéis Profissionais

LG irá transformar sua empresa e permitir experimentar um novo nível de criatividade, revolucionando a maneira de fazer negócios.

DC2020

LG MAGNIT

Brilho para o Seu Refúgio

LG micro LED que redefine a experiência de cinema em casa de luxo.

Brilho para o Seu Refúgio Saiba mais

DC2020

Ajuste como um Profissional

Uma jornada em direção a visuais espetaculares e edição precisa.

Ajuste como um Profissional Descubra agora

DC2020

LG Digital Connect Visite o Novo Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Connect Visite o Novo Showroom Virtual Saiba mais

Saiba mais

Verdadeira Inovação Simplicidade Absoluta

Verdadeira Inovação Simplicidade Absoluta Saiba mais

PC_HERO_BANNER_1600x800_1581325229367

LED Cinema

Entre na nova era do cinema.

Crie novas oportunidades de negócio.

LED Cinema Saiba mais

PC_HERO_BANNER_1600x800_1581325229367

Veja além,Experiência Interativa

Veja além,Experiência Interativa Saiba mais

ID_LED-Signage_main_Hero_1567728854330

Durabilidade e Performance, a Melhor Decisão

Crie momentos imersivos.

Crie experiências inovadoras.

LG LED Signage é a escolha certa.

Durabilidade e Performance, a Melhor Decisão Saiba mais

ID_main_hero_01_M03_new_1547082752692

TVs Profissionais

Inovação para Seu Negócio

Sua decisão pelas soluções de digital signage e commercial TV transforma a experiência de seus clientes.

Inovação para Seu Negócio Saiba mais

ID_Main_hero_banner_M03_1543820115373

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Encontre as últimas informações de produtos com casos práticos, configurador de OLED/Video Wall, manuais e contato de vendas.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Visite nosso aplicativo web LG C-Display+ Customer App Download App

Produtos

ID_main_products_01_M08_Digital-Signage_1520833029392

Digital Signage >

ID_main_products_03_M08_Oled-Signage_1520833074719

OLED Signage >

ID_main_products_04_M08_Led-Signage_1520833096379

LED Signage >

ID_main_products_02_M08_Commercial-TV_1520833051166

TV Profissional >

LG SuperSign Software

LG Supersign Software >

Industries

Verticais >

ID_VideoWall_features_M01_ZERO-VIDEOWALL_1548145085999

Mais que um Video Wall

A menor borda do mundo.

Mais que um Video Wall Saiba mais
ID_main_features_03_M01_Ultra-Stretch_1520832222002

Produto destaque.

Especial

Experimente comunicação efetiva e inovadora, desenvolvido para requisitos específicos de negócios.

Especial Saiba mais

ID_main_features_04_M03_Interactive_1520832347286

Interativo

Solução completa de colaboração que revoluciona reuniões e salas de aulas com tecnologia touchscreen avançada.

Interativo Saiba mais
ID_main_features_05_M01_High-Brightness_1520832448628

Alto Brilho

Com excelente visibilidade e durabilidade, é a solução ideal para exibir publicidade e informações em ambientes externos.

Alto Brilho Saiba mais
ID_main_features_01_M01_Video-wall_1520899066065

Video Wall

Com bordas quase imperceptíveis, o video wall oferece experiências imersivas.

Video Wall Saiba mais
ID_main_features_05_M03_LED-Singage_1520832697567

LED Signage

LG LED Signage possui portfólio completo para aplicações em ambientes internos e externos para captar atenção do público, com a segurança e confiabilidade da empresa líder em tecnologia.

LED Signage Saiba mais

Soluções por Verticais

Software

Supersign CMS

ID_main_Software_01_M08_SuperSign_CMS_1526443779615

Solução integrada para criação e gerenciamento de conteúdos digitais.

Supersign Control+

ID_main_Software_02_M08_SuperSign_Control_Plus_1526443512558

Solução otimizada para monitorar e controlar sua solução de digital signage remotamente.

Signage 365 Care

ID_main_Software_03_M08_Signage-365-Care_1526443519230

Serviço eficiente para diagnóstico de falhas e gerenciamento remoto.

ID_CommercialTV_hero_01_M01_1551167619318

Hotel TV

A solução Pro:Centric diferencia e melhora a gestão do seu hotel, aprimorando a experiência de hospedagem.

Hotel TV Saiba mais
LG LED Signage Visual Planner
Download agora