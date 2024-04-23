About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Projetores

Conte com mobilidade, potência e portabilidade dos projetores LG. Tenha o mínimo de peso e o máximo de performance com os projetores LG. Conheça a linha completa de projetores e se surpreenda.

BR_SC_projector_hero_001_1478000350600

Leve as Apresentações a um Novo Nível

Com o LG CineBeam, suas apresentações vão se destacar!

BR_SC_projector_hero_001_1478000350600

Seu Parceiro de Negócios Móvel

Minibeam Projetores

Minibeam Projetores

BR_SC_projector_M03A_001_1478000432204

Minibeam

Projetor minibeam com ótima mobilidade.

Minibeam Saiba mais
projectors_Feature_M02_004_1479900665351

Por Que Usar o Projetor LG para B2B?

Por Que Usar o Projetor LG para B2B? Learn more