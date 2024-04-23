About Cookies on This Site

Projetista

Temos a tecnologia certa para tornar seus projetos de HVAC mais eficientes e bem-sucedidos. Vários estudos mostram que as Soluções HVAC LG podem ajudá-lo a avançar em seus projetos.

 

Consultor HVAC com capacete de segurança analisando o projeto.

Estudos de Caso
Fale conosco

Estudos de Caso

Temos muitos estudos de caso para provar o valor de nossa tecnologia. Confira nossas histórias de sucesso de clientes que têm usado soluções HVAC LG,

Esta imagem mostra um exemplo de instalação de HVAC

Conheça Nossos Produtos

Imagem do MULTI V 5
VRF
Imagens de unidade interna e externa de ar condicionado.
Multi Inverter
Imagens de unidade interna e externa de ar condicionado.
Comercial Leve
Imagem do Gas Heat Pump
GHP
Imagem do Chiller
Chiller
Imagem do ERV
Soluções em Ventilação
Imagem de controle
Soluções em Controle

Blog HVAC

Leia os últimos artigos, notícias e muito mais em nosso blog

alt="Uma imagem da vista da cidade com edifícios altos."

Suporte de Engenharia

Oferecemos recursos e suporte para manter seu negócio sempre à frente.

Dados Técnicos

Oferecemos uma ampla gama de recursos aos nossos parceiros para que obtenham dados abrangentes sobre os produtos, propostas e relatórios de certificação de nossos produtos e soluções através do download de documentação.

Ferramentas & Software

Fornecemos ferramentas e softwares de engenharia, como análises, cálculos, simulações e recursos de modelagem, para auxiliar engenheiros e consultores a serem especialistas bem equipados e ficarem à frente da concorrência.

Vídeo de Instruções

Confira nossos guias de instalação e solução de problemas do produto. Este vídeo de instruções simples pode ajudá-lo com quaisquer dúvidas ou problemas que você possa ter em seus projetos.

Download de Recursos

Aqui você encontra uma variedade de informações, como catálogo de produtos, manuais e mais.

Fale Conosco

Por favor entre em contato para maiores informações e retornaremos em breve.

