About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Por Que Painéis Profissionais LG

Why LG Commercial Display

Why LG Commercial Display

LG commercial display provides a wide range of innovative products and solutions that have the power to move your hearts and minds.

Por que LG Presença global História
Por que LG
Tecnologia<br>Inovadora

Tecnologia Inovadora

LG Electronics, líder mundial em tecnologia, destaca-se por oferecer soluções únicas e indispensáveis para atender às suas necessidades de negócio. Com nossa experiência em pesquisa e desenvolvimento para a indústria de Digital Signage e LED, a LG orgulha-se em oferecer soluções e tecnologias mais avançadas e flexíveis.

Proposta de Valor LG

Proposta de Valor LG

Painel Mais Confiável do Mercado: Tecnologia Mais Avançada

O IPS exibe com precisão a qualidade e cores de uma imagem em um amplo ângulo de visão de 178 °. De luz solar intensa aos ambientes de iluminação mais desafiadores, os monitores são desenvolvidos para reproduzir e manter cores vivas e imagens realistas, como na vida real.

Incrível Borda Simétrica de 0,44mm

A LG finalmente apresentou o primeiro* vídeo wall com borda inferior a 1mm, exatos 0,44mm borda simétrica. (*Considerando Novembro de 2018). A borda sem precedentes de 0,44mm – 0,88mm borda a borda – faz o conteúdo ser exibido com perfeição em sua forma original, praticamente sem interferências ou distorções.

UHD Proporciona Clareza Superior e Detalhes Nítidos, Mesmo em Curtas Distâncias de Visualização

A tecnologia de painel Ultra HD para aplicações em curtas distâncias de visualização e reprodução de imagens realistas, permite exibir imagens perfeitas como na vida real, criando uma experiência mais atraente e impressionante.

Plataforma webOS SMART Signage

Desenvolvendo o melhor em software de Digital Signage, a LG criou o webOS, uma plataforma intuitiva, simples customização, fácil conectividade e gerenciamento prático. O webOS SMART Signage também permite uma variedade de aplicativos baseados na web em várias plataformas (Linux, Android, iOS, Windows, HTML5).

Digital Signage

SuperSign é um pacote de software completo que permite ao usuário além de controlar monitores profissionais e media players, a criação e distribuição de conteúdo digital remotamente.

Hotel TV

LG Pro:Centric Smart é a forma mais inteligente de gerenciar e personalizar as TVs do hotel. Oferece ferramentas customizáveis ​​para otimizar a infraestrutura baseada em IP, como Web-kit e HTML5. Isso torna possível fornecer serviços premium de hotel sem decodificadores.

Provedor de Serviço Global

Provedor de Serviço Global

LGE possui uma sólida presença global. Temos fábricas, escritórios de vendas, pesquisa e desenvolvimento em 128 países, suportando negócios em mais de 200 países. Nos esforçamos para mudar e negócios de nossos clientes em todo o mundo com tecnologias e produtos inovadores.

Rede de Serviços B2B em 49 Países

- Treinamento de produtos e certificação.

Serviço de Garantia Global

- Suporte de engenharia local.

Suporte de Engenharia Pré-Vendas

- Treinamento e suporte técnico para homologação.

Serviços Estendidos

- Extensão de garantia, instalação, etc.

História

História

Estamos permanentemente nos esforçando para encontrar novas maneiras de usar nosso conhecimento, experiência e tecnologias para criar soluções inovadoras, originais e confiáveis que atendem as diferentes necessidades em cada vertical de negócio.

2020~
LG MAGNIT, o primeiro MICRO LED.

2019
Lançamento LED 130” All in One
Primeiro monitor interativo com tecnologia touch In Cell.

2018
Anunciado primeiro Video Wall com borda inferior a 1mm.

2016
Lançado novos produtos exclusivos.
- 86” ULTRA Stretch com formato 58:9.
- OLED.
- Smart Hybrid Cooler.

2014
Lançada plataforma webOS SMART Signage.

2009
Unidade de Negócios para Painéis Profissionais, Business Solution(BS) Company.

LG C-Display+<br>Customer App

LG C-display+ Customer App

Encontre as últimas informações de produtos com casos práticos, configurador de OLED/Video Wall, manuais e contato de vendas.

LG C-display+ Customer App Visite Nosso Aplicativo Web LG C-display+ Customer App Download App