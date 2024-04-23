About Cookies on This Site

Serviços

Otimize o funcionamento do Multi V e economize energia com o serviço de reparação e manutenção. Revisão e purificação do painel do equipamento.

 

O cassete LG montado no teto exibido centralmente revela um forte contraste. A metade esquerda está coberta de poeira, enquanto a metade direita permanece limpa.

Serviço de reparação do VRF

Prolongue a Vida Útil do Multi V com o Serviço de Reparação.

 

 

  • A vista frontal de várias unidades externas LG MULTI V, dispostas lado a lado.

    Revisão Multi V

  • O aparelho de ar condicionado LG de teto quadrado aspira o ar sujo centralmente e distribui ar limpo de cor azul pelas quatro aberturas de ventilação circundantes.

    Purificação de ar

  • O cassete LG montado no teto exibido centralmente revela um forte contraste. A metade esquerda está coberta de poeira, enquanto a metade direita permanece limpa.

    Reparação do painel

As unidades externas são ampliadas com uma lupa e são limpas e reparadas enquanto um gráfico de vida útil à direita aparece com uma seta ascendente.

Revisão multi v

Reduza o Custo Total Estendendo o Tempo de Vida Útil

O custo total pode ser reduzido drasticamente com este serviço para estender a vida útil de seu equipamento atual, em vez de substituí-lo por um novo.
A possibilidade de falhas por desgaste é significativamente reduzida e aumenta o desempenho do ar condicionado devido à limpeza de peças estruturais, como trocadores de calor. Além disso, o desperdício industrial é reduzido em comparação com a substituição por um novo.

Serviço Abrangente Que Inclui Reparação, Substituição e Limpeza

Diagnóstico Preciso / Análise de Dados de DSM

A análise de dados de DSM (Data Saving Module) permite um diagnóstico preciso (análise de dados do ar condicionado por mais de 1 mês).

Reparação, Substituição, Limpeza

Ajuste de posição, repintura, substituição de peças desgastadas, limpeza de trocadores de calor.

Remontagem, Otimização
e Execução de Teste

Realizado por especialistas com conhecimento e experiência em equipamentos de climatização em cada região.

Cinco componentes diferentes do Cassete Montado no Teto LG são exibidos em camadas. Um especialista redefine os filtros e limpa o fluxo de ar que sai.

Purificação de ar

Tecnologia Avançada de Purificação de Ar da LG

O processo de purificação de ar em 5 etapas remove partículas finas e odores para garantir um ambiente limpo e saudável.

Kit de Purificação de Ar da LG

Teste de Performance no Local

O teste de performance no local PM 2,5 (índice de qualidade do ar) passou de "Normal" para "Bom" após a ativação da purificação de ar (área do local: 264m², unidade interna: Cassete 4 vias 6 unidades).

Monitoramento da Qualidade do Ar em Tempo Real

Monitoramento em tempo real por controle remoto, painel LED e telefone celular.

Um especialista renova uma unidade interna com um painel frontal limpo e luzes azuis piscando mostrando o funcionamento do sensor de detecção humana.

Reparação do painel

Alterar para Novo Painel

Se você quiser mudar a decoração da sala, troque o exterior do produto para decorar. Devido ao ar interno contaminado, produtos antigos podem perder a cor. O painel pode ser removido facilmente com um botão. O ajuste com canto removível também permite verificar o tubo de conexão com facilidade.

Economia de Energia com Sensor de Detecção Humana (Opcional)

Controle de Direção Baseado no Movimento Humano

A direção do fluxo de ar é controlada por um sensor de movimento automático que registra a atividade das pessoas a cada 10 segundos.

Modo Ligado/Desligado

A unidade interna para automaticamente ao detectar ausência e se ativa ao detectar presença de pessoas.

Modo Controle de Temp.

Economia de energia com o ajuste automático de temperatura na ausência de pessoas (5/10/15/30/60min).

