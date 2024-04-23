About Cookies on This Site

Radiologia Digital e Veterinária

Os monitores médicos e placas de raio X digital para radiologia e veterinária oferecem alta resolução de imagens e cinfiabilidade para um diagnóstico assertivo. Conheça todas as soluções médicas da LG.

Monitores de Diagnóstico para Radiologia

Placas Digitais de Raio X

Qualidade indispensável em hospitais e clínicas.

Qualidade Indispensável em Hospitais e Clínicas.

Monitor diagnóstico 4K (8MP).

