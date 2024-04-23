About Cookies on This Site

Ambiente Externo

Diversidade de modelos com alto brilho e resistência para aplicações externas como estádios, publicidade e vias públicas que irão revolucionar a forma de comunicar.

Ambiente Externo

Durabilidade e Performance, a Melhor Decisão

Crie momentos imersivos.

Crie experiências inovadoras.

LG LED Signage é a escolha certa.

Product

Stadium Series

Versatile Series

Série Ultra Light

Série DOOH

Série à beira-mar

Ultra High Brightness Series

LG LED Mesh

Stadium Series

Alto brilho para apresentar conteúdo claro e nítido mesmo sob luz solar direta e durabilidade para enfrentar qualquer tipo de clima. a série Stadium pode entregar publicidade de forma eficaz durante o jogo.

Versatile Series

A série versatile é indicada para variadas aplicações externas e soluções para locação. Oferece simples manutenção, sem necessitar de ferramentas adicionais para substituir módulos de LED ou recursos de dados/energia. Uma opção de canto de 90° também está disponível.

Ultra Light Series

Com design compacto, Ultra light series pode formar um grande painel externo sem sobrecarregar a estrutura de instalação com peso. Uma aplicação em 90º também pode ser utilizada para instalação angular.

Série DOOH

A série dooh vem com um design de caixa de unidade fina adequado para várias aplicações externas de nível premium.

Série à Beira-Mar

Display LED ao ar livre para ambientes à beira-mar.

Ultra High Brightness Series

A série ultra high brightness é recomendada para instalações externas fixas que exigem alto brilho e alto contraste.

LG LED Mesh

The LG LED Mesh é flexível, leve e fácil de instalar e manter. A estrutura flexível pode ser livremente combinada em vários tipos de fachada. Faça uma arquitetura criativa e artística, preservando a aparência original do edifício.

Oferece experiência de realidade aumentada e proposta automatizada.

