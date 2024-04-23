About Cookies on This Site

Chiller

O Chiller da LG foi projetado para proporcionar uma refrigeração eficiente para grandes edifícios e instalações. Descubra as poderosas soluções de refrigeração de ar ideais para as suas instalações comerciais.

Uma série de unidades LG Chiller grandes e complexas, com formato circular, estão dispostas lado a lado, cada uma conectada por tubos redondos prateados.

Chiller

Projetadas para fornecer refrigeração eficaz até mesmo em grandes edifícios e instalações, as soluções de ar condicionado central com água fria da LG são ideais para instalações industriais, como usinas e fábricas, assim como refrigeração distrital.

Chiller Centrífugo

Centrífugo

Chiller centrífugo LG é exibido.

Centrífugo SEM Óleo

Chiller Centrífugo de mancal magnético LG é exibido.

Chiller Centrífugo Modular

Chiller Centrífugo Modular LG é exibido.

Chiller Parafuso e Scroll

Parafuso Refrigerado a Água

Chiller parafuso água LG é exibido.

Parafuso Refrigerado a AR

Chiller parafuso LG é exibido.

Scroll Refrigerado a AR

Chiller inverter scroll ar LG é exibido.

Download de Catálogo, Folheto e Documentação

Lista de títulos e tamanhos
Tipo de recurso Título Tamanho
Certificate
 Termo de Garantia MULTI V.png
extensão : 1,014K
Certificate
 Termo de Garantia GHP.pdf
extensão : 1,178K
Leaflet
 202311_Folheto Comercial_Chiller Scroll Inverter.pdf
extensão : 2,988K
Catalog
 202310_Catalogo Comercial HVAC LG.pdf
extensão : 24,000K
Leaflet
 202309_Folheto Evaporadoras Premium.pdf
extensão : 23,945K
Catalog
 202311_PDB_Chiller Scroll.pdf
extensão : 20,154K
PDB
 202307_PDB_Fancoletes.pdf
extensão : 52,215K
Leaflet
 2022_Absorption_Chillers.pdf
extensão : 4,245K
Spec Sheet
 Blocos_REVIT_ChillerScroll.zip
extensão : 3,624K
Spec Sheet
 Blocos_CAD_ChillerScroll.zip
extensão : 12,534K
Catalog
 2201_Manual de Servicos Chiller Scroll.pdf
extensão : 46,157K
Catalog
 2201_Manual de Instalação Chiller Scroll.pdf
extensão : 99,479K
Leaflet
 210503_Sites de Referencia.pdf
extensão : 56,708K
Leaflet
 210407_Folheto_Evaporadoras Premium.pdf
extensão : 5,885K
Catalog
 202206_Manual Modulo Wi-fi.pdf
extensão : 1,422K
Catalog
 202205_PDB_Chiller Scroll_Bomba de Calor.pdf
extensão : 13,442K
Spec Sheet
 202205_Manual de Instalacao_AMNW12GTUC0.pdf
extensão : 1,913K
Catalog
 202004_Catálogo_ChillerMancalMagnetico.pdf
extensão : 3,647K
Catalog
 202004_Catálogo_ChillerCentrífugo.pdf
extensão : 4,384K

Para manuais ou materiais relacionados com o apoio de engenharia, aceda à descarga de recursos.

Ir