Video Wall

Conheça o video wall LG: soluções de duas, quatro ou mais telas que proporcionam uma melhor qualidade de informações para seu negócio. Atraia mais a atenção do público e gere maior retorno em sua comunicação com os video wall LG.

Monitor Profissional

Video wall

Alto Brilho

Interativo

One:Quick

Especial

Acessórios digital signage

Mais que um video wall

Video wall com menor borda simétrica do mundo: incríveis 0,44mm.

Mais que um video wall Saiba mais

Video wall

Crie grandes painéis de video com bordas mínimas e alta resolução para uma experiência imersiva.

Aplicativo LG C-Display+

Encontre as mais recentes informações de produto, cases de referências, configurador Video wall/OLED/LED, manuais, entre outros.

Aplicativo LG C-Display+ Visite aplicativo na web Aplicativo LG C-Display+ Baixar aplicativo