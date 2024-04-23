About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage

LG LED Signage possui portfólio completo para aplicações em ambientes internos e externos para captar atenção do público, com a segurança e confiabilidade da empresa líder em tecnologia.

LED Signage

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

Brilho para o seu refúgio.

LG Micro LED que redefine a experiência de cinema em casa de luxo.

LG MAGNIT

Cinema LED

LG Miraclass

Entre na nova era do cinema.

Crie novas oportunidades de negócio.

LG Miraclass

Durabilidade e Performance, a Melhor Decisão

Crie momentos imersivos.

Crie experiências inovadoras.

LG LED Signage é a escolha certa.

Durabilidade e Performance, a Melhor Decisão

Aplicativo do Cliente LG c-display+

Encontre as informações de produção mais recentes, juntamente com casos de referência, configurador OLED/Video Wall, manuais e informações de contato de vendas.

Aplicativo do Cliente LG c-display+

Conheça o LG Digital Connect

Se você está procurando maneiras de animar seu espaço, não procure mais!

Saiba mais

Produtos

Ambiente Interno

Ambiente Externo

LG MAGNIT

LG LED Cinema

Transparent LED Film

Ambiente Interno

Portfólio completo, desde as menores distâncias entre pixels até as configurações padrões, para atender qualquer tipo de aplicação.

Ambiente Interno

Ambiente Externo

Diversidade de modelos com alto brilho e resistência para aplicações externas como estádios, publicidade e vias públicas.

Ambiente Externo
LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT torna a imaginação em realidade. Um novo nível de imersão com preto absoluto e cores vivas lhe aguardam.

LG MAGNIT
LG Miraclass

Entre na nova era do cinema
Crie novas oportunidades de negócio.

LG Miraclass

Transparent LED Film

LG Transparent LED Film transforma qualquer ambiente com sua proposta única. Uma película transparente é aplicada em superfícies ou vitrines de vidro criando novas formas de comunicação ou desenhos artísticos.

Transparent LED Film
Oferece experiência de realidade aumentada e proposta automatizada.

Download now