Digital Signage

Em cada segmento de negócio há uma solução LG que irá impulsionar sua empresa para um próximo nível de excelência. LG irá revolucionar a sua maneira de conduzir os negócios.

Monitor Profissional

Monitor Profissional

Video wall

Video Wall

Alto Brilho

Alto Brilho

Interativo

Interativo

One:Quick

One:Quick

Especial

Especial

Acessórios digital signage

Acessórios Digital Signage

Digital Signage

Mais que um Video Wall

Video wall com menor borda simétrica do mundo: incríveis 0,44mm.

Mais que um Video Wall Saiba mais

Conheça o LG Digital Connect

Se você está procurando maneiras de animar seu espaço, não procure mais!

Saiba mais

Produtos

Monitores Profissionais

Monitores Profissionais

Video Wall

Video Wall

Alto Brilho

Alto Brilho

Interativo

Interativo

Onequick

One:Quick

Especial

Especial

Acessórios

Acessórios
Monitores Profissionais

Os monitores profissionais LG são desenvolvidos para diferentes mercados e atender diversas necessidades.

Monitores Profissionais Saiba mais

Video Wall

Com bordas quase imperceptíveis, o video wall oferece experiências imersivas.

Video Wall Saiba mais

Alto Brilho

Com excelente visibilidade e durabilidade, é a solução ideal para exibir publicidade e informações em ambientes externos.

Alto Brilho Saiba mais
Interativo

Solução completa de colaboração que revoluciona reuniões e salas de aulas com tecnologia touchscreen avançada.

Interativo Saiba mais
Torne o Seu Negócio e a Sua Vida Mais One:Derful

Torne o Seu Negócio e a Sua Vida Mais One:Derful Saiba mais

Especial

Desenvolvido para aplicações específicas, oferece uma experiência inovadora e criativa.

Especial Saiba mais
Acessórios

Otimize sua solução com acessórios LG.

Acessórios Saiba mais